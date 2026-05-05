Transcript: uniQure Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Thank you for standing by. My name is Liz and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time I would like to welcome everyone to the UNICURE first quarter 2026 earnings call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question during this time, simply press STAR followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, press star one again. Thank you. I would now like to turn the call over to Kiara Russo, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Good morning and thank you for joining us for uniQure's first quarter of 2026 earnings call. Earlier this morning, Unicure released its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 and our press release is available on the Investors and Media section of our websiteat unicure.com Our 10Q was also filed with the SEC earlier today. Joining me on the call this morning are Matt Capista, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Waleed Abi, SAB Chief Medical Officer, Kylie O'Keefe, Chief Customer and Strategy Officer and Christian Klempt, Chief Financial Officer. After our formal remarks, we'll open the call up for Q and A. Before we begin, please know that we will be making forward looking statements during this investor call. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward looking statements. They are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management only as of the date of this conference call. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward looking statements for many reasons, including without limitation, the factors described in Unicure's most recent SEC filings. Given these risks, you should not place undue reliance on these forward looking statements and we assume no obligation to update these statements even if new information becomes available in the future. Now let me introduce Matt Capista, Unicure's CEO.

Thanks Kiara. Good morning and thank you for joining us today. During the first quarter of 2026, Unicure remained focused on advancing AMT130 to patients while continuing to execute across our broader pipeline. Following our Type A meeting with the FDA in January, we acknowledged the agency's feedback and remain focused on engaging constructively to find a feasible path forward. We have since been granted a Type B meeting with the FDA later this quarter where we plan to discuss our proposed statistical analysis plan for the four year data expected in the third quarter and key elements of a new clinical study. In parallel, we are progressing toward a potential regulatory Submission in the United Kingdom. Following a successful pre submission meeting with the UK mhra, we are preparing to submit a Marketing Authorization application in the third quarter based on the three year data. Taken together, these efforts reflect our commitment to advancing AMT130 globally with urgency beyond Huntington's disease. We continue to make progress across our pipeline for AMT260 and refractory mesial temporal lobe epilepsy. Enrollment in our phase 1.2A study is on track and we expect to report data from the first cohort in the second quarter in Fabry disease. Updated data from our AMT191 program showed sustained and dose dependent increases in alpha Gal A activity, stable LysoGB3 levels and the discontinuation of enzyme replacement therapy in 11 patients, supporting the potential of AMT191 as a meaningful treatment option. Regarding AMT162 and SOD1 ALS, we announced our decision to discontinue development following a comprehensive review of the available data reflecting our disciplined, data driven approach to capital allocation. Looking ahead, Key milestones include our Type B FDA meeting later in the second quarter, clinical update from AMT 260 in the second quarter, the four year AMT 130 data analysis in the third quarter and the planned MAA submission for AMT 130 in the UK in the third quarter. We believe these milestones represent important opportunities to advance our programs and demonstrate the potential of our platform. In summary, we are executing with focus advancing our lead program through important regulatory interactions and and managing our strong balance sheet to support our long term strategy. We remain committed to delivering on the promise of gene therapy for patients and creating durable value for shareholders. With that, I'll turn the call over to Waleed to provide more information on the pipeline.

Thank you Matt. Good morning and good afternoon everyone. I'll start with AMT130 in Huntington's disease. As Matt noted, we continue to engage with the FDA and have a Type B meeting scheduled for later in the second quarter. Our goal is to work through the key design considerations for a potential new clinical study addressing the Agency's concern for an adequate and well controlled trial while also ensuring the approach is practical, feasible and appropriate in a rare, slow progressing neurodegenerative disease. Huntington's Disease is supported by one of the most robust natural history resources in rare diseases. Enroll HD includes more than 30,000 participants and provides high quality longitudinal clinical data collected over many years. Through the extraordinary efforts of the Huntington's disease community, we believe this body of real world evidence can inform efficient and statistically rigorous study designs and it should be considered as we evaluate with the agency the appropriate design of an adequate and well controlled study for a one time administered therapy. Additionally, we plan to solicit feedback on our statistical analysis plan for the four year Phase one. Two study data expected in the third quarter. Turning now to our ex US regulatory efforts, we held a successful pre submission meeting with the UK MHRA earlier this quarter. Based on this interaction, we plan to submit a marketing authorization application for AMT130 in the third quarter of this year supported by our three year clinical data analysis. This is an exciting potential milestone for UNICURE and the Huntington's disease community as we look to bring AMT130 to patients around the world. We have also started engaging with regulatory authorities in Europe and are evaluating additional opportunities internationally potentially bring AMT130 to patients as quickly and efficiently as possible. Finally, we expect a manuscript for our complete three year analysis to be submitted in a peer reviewed medical journal this year. Moving on to the rest of our clinical stage pipeline, starting with AMT260 for temporal lobe epilepsy, we continue to collect data on the fully enrolled first dose cohort which included those with both non dominant and dominant hemisphere mtle and we plan to provide an update later in the second quarter on all six treated patients with at least six months of safety, tolerability and seizure frequency outcomes. These are expected to be presented at the Epilepsy Foundation Pipeline conference in Leesburg, Virginia in June of this year. Turning to AMT 191 for the treatment of Fabry disease in February, we reported preliminary safety and exploratory efficacy data from 11 patients in the ongoing Phase1.2 trial of AMT191. As of January 8th of this year, the study cutoff date, all 11 patients across three dose cohorts demonstrated elevated alpha gal A enzyme activity that was dose dependent and durable over the observed follow up period ranging from more than one year and the longest follow up patient at the high dose to four months in a patient treated at the mid dose. Stable Plasma LysoGV3 levels were maintained post dose across all dose cohorts regardless of enzyme replacement therapy status. As of February 18th of this year, all 11 dose patients have discontinued ERT on safety as previously reported, two patients in the mid dose cohort experienced asymptomatic grade 3 liver enzyme elevations. These events met protocol defined criteria for protocol for potential dose emitting toxicity and were reviewed and confirmed as such by the independent data Monitoring Committee. Accordingly, DOSING at the mid dose and high doses were paused per protocol. To date, no new AMT 191 related serious adverse events have been observed and the program continues to demonstrate a manageable safety profile. Lastly, there's AMT162 for sod1als. As previously disclosed, the phase one. 2 Episode 1 trial of AMT162 for sod1als has been on voluntary recruitment pause based on an independent data monitoring committee recommendation after a serious adverse event of dorsal root ganglia toxicity in one patient in the second cohort. This event was determined to be related to AMT162. Following review of the preliminary efficacy and safety Data generated from episode one, the decision was made to discontinue development of AMT162. We will continue to collect follow up safety from the five patients dosed consistent with applicable safety and regulatory requirements. Now I will turn the call over to Kylie to discuss our ongoing work with the HD community and our XUS commercial efforts.

Thank you Waleed Before I turn to AMT 130, I want to take a moment to acknowledge the Huntington's disease community, the patients, the families and the caregivers who live with this disease every day, and the researchers, clinicians and advocates who have spent decades refusing to accept the status quo. Their resilience and their trust in us is not something we take lightly. It is what holds us accountable to the progress we are here to discuss today. We remain committed to continuing the efforts in the US and globally to advance AMT130 as responsibly and efficiently as possible. We are encouraged by the path ahead in the UK following our recent engagement with the MHRA and our advancing commercial preparations across several key geographies. Based on this progress, our market preparation efforts have centered on three near term priorities. First, ensuring treatment center capacity and readiness and working closely with the multidisciplinary care teams at the Centers of Excellence that will be critical to success. Secondly, in parallel, ongoing patient engagement is critical to maintain continuity across the care journey, supporting genetic testing and referral pathways. Thirdly, market access readiness is advancing including proactive payer engagement and development of a clear evidence based value proposition. This is underpinned by robust health economics and outcomes research, generating data to demonstrate long term clinical benefit and broader societal impact to support pricing, access and adoption. We believe the UK unlocks a meaningful opportunity for unicure and to deliver a potentially transformational therapy to patients with hd. A community with no approved disease modifying therapies. Today There are between 7,000 to 8,000 patients living with HD in the UK with approximately 30,000 at risk. The UK has world renowned neurosurgical capabilities and several leading HD Centers of Excellence which we believe will be instrumental partners in making this potential therapy available to patients. Importantly, an MHRA approval would not only enable access in the uk, we believe it could also enable early access or name patient programs in other geographies including the Gulf countries in the Middle East, Latin America, Commonwealth of Independent States and Central and Eastern Europe, enabling access to therapies ahead of formal reimbursement decisions offering hope to patients and families. While local regulatory and broader market access processes continue. We believe this disciplined approach helps drive building a scalable global strategy to maximize the long term value of our program for all stakeholders. Moving to AMT260 in mesial temporal lobe epilepsy where many patients remain completely refractory to anti seizure medications cycling through treatment after treatment with no meaningful seizure control. For those who do progress to surgical intervention, the options currently available are at its core a tissue destructive procedure. We believe being able to deliver a precisely targeted gene therapy in MTLE without destroying healthy tissue may represent a new treatment paradigm. Lastly on AMT 191 in Fabry disease patients they face a relentless multi system disease burden, all driven by a single genetic defect in glar, the current standard of care which is bi weekly enzyme replacement therapy requires lifelong intravenous infusions that are logistically burdensome and has an occurrence of high rates of neutralizing antibody development which limits efficacy over time. A single administration therapy correcting the enzymatic deficiency at the genetic level in Febre we believe has the potential to meet this unmet need. Across our customer facing functions. We're focused on delivering strong execution while being disciplined in scaling the infrastructure needed to support commercial activities with a focus on strengthening center of excellence relationships, refining the patient and provider journey and continuing to build the evidence required for access and adoption. As we continue our efforts in the U.S. we're also energized by the potential opportunity ahead in the UK and other geographies and are advancing towards an expected MAA submission and the possibility of bringing the first potential disease modifying treatment for this devastating disease. Now I will turn the call over to Christian for a financial update.

Thank you, Kylie. I'll be sharing the financial highlights of the first quarter of 2026. Please refer to the earnings press release issued this morning in our quarterly filing with the SEC for additional details, revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was $3.6 million compared to $1.6 million in the same period 2025. The increase of $2 million is due to an increase in license revenue. Research and Development expenses were $29.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to $36.1 million to the same period 2025. The $6.9 million decrease was driven by a $2.6 million decrease in fair value consideration, a $1.2 million decrease in costs related to external program spend, a $1.6 million decrease in employee and contractor related expenses including share based compensation and $1.6 million decrease in facilities and other expenses compared to the prior period. Selling general Administrative expenses were $20.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to $10.9 million during the same period 2025. The $9.2 million increase was primarily related to $5.5 million increase in employee and contractor related expenses including share based compensation, mainly as a result of Employees recruited in 2025 support commercial planning AMT $131.8 million increase in professional fees, $0.6 million increase in intellectual property fees and $1.3 million increase in innovation, technology costs and other expenses compared to the prior period. Cash, cash equivalents and Investment securities totaled $586.6 million as of March 1, 31st, 2026 compared to $622.5 million as of December 31, 2025. We believe that Unicure continues to be well positioned to execute on its clinical and operational projects through 2026. Expect that cash, cash equivalents and investment securities will be sufficient to fund operations into the second half of 2029. I now turn the call back over over thank you Christian. To summarize, our top priority remains continued engagement in the US and internationally to advance a clear and viable path forward for AMT130. In parallel, we are executing across our pipeline, maintaining a strong focus on capital allocation support long term value creation with several important milestones ahead in 26. We look forward to updating you on our progress and with that we will open the call to take questions from our research analysts.

Hi, this is Moritz on behalf of Soar. Debjit, thanks so much for taking our question, I have two. The first one is around AMT260 and could you just give a little bit more sort of an overview of what the expectations are for the upcoming data set in June? And then I have a follow on question about AMT130, namely around the competitor PTC data that was published last week. We noticed that their natural history control was an order of magnitude smaller than what you used for AMT130. So we're just trying to understand a little bit better what was the rationale for choosing such a large control cohort and what are the potential upsides and downsides of that choice. Thank you.

Thank you. So, on AMT260, we are conducting a phase 1/2 trial. As you know, the primary objective of that trial is to evaluate safety. Of course, we're looking at efficacy endpoints, particularly seizure frequency as measured by diary, in addition to a number of other endpoints. So what we're looking is to identify a dose that's safe and well tolerated based on these data. And we expect to see a signal on reduction of seizure frequency. We're targeting at this stage, perhaps a 50% reduction seizure frequency could be a good signal for us to follow up in subsequent well controlled studies. In terms of AMT130, it's really very difficult to essentially compare or interpret results from competitors. We're not in a position to do that. We don't quite know the details of the analysis plan they've done in using Enrolled HD and why the control numbers are low. So I will withhold any interpretation on these data. Thank you.

Absolutely. Thanks, Emily, for the question. So maybe starting with the second part of the question. The vast majority of the patients that we alluded to, the 7,000 to 8,000, are treated at specialised centers. There is a collection of those patients that are managed by the specialised centres around the uk. So that is a vast majority, maybe just some other color from that perspective on UK market dynamics. I think once we are able to secure MHRA approval, we obviously work with NICE and a number of the access bodies, including NHS England, to work through managed access agreements to be able to bring the product to market. So that's work that has already started and is ongoing and will continue through a potential MHRA approval to bring this product to market.

Great. Thank you so much. Your next question comes from the line of Joe Schwartz with Learning Partners. Please go ahead. Thanks. Congrats on your progress and persistence. I'd like to ask a question each about your ex, US and US aspirations. First, how aligned do you expect the UK and broader EMA review processes to be? And what is your assessment of your ability to receive adequate reimbursement in these territories outside the us, which may be more constructive on approval at this point? And then second, what specific feedback from the FDA are you hoping to clarify or potentially challenge in your Type B meeting? How are you preparing your briefing package to make your case?

Do you want to start with the first one, Kylie? Yeah, absolutely. So, just talking through ability to secure reimbursement in markets outside of the us, Jo. I think the aim is to start with named-patient and early access programs that give us an ability to be able to secure patients very rapidly post approval. We will also in parallel progress with formal pricing and reimbursement negotiations. And I think one of the things that we're definitely seeing is the UK in particular is a market at an inflection point. They've really tried to look at how to bring advanced therapies to market and they've tried to shift their thinking, for example, bringing in the highly specialized technology route and other aspects of raising the QALYs and ISA considerations. And so this is really trying to ensure that they're bringing advanced therapies to patients in the UK and not being left behind. Outside of the uk, we'll be taking a very specialised approach. We'll be assessing markets on a market-by-market basis, looking at funding pathways, looking at access to therapies and ensuring we're doing this in a step by step approach rather than more of a simultaneous approach. And so that will be taking reimbursement as a primary consideration into focus.

Thanks. So in terms of design elements of a new study to evaluate clinical efficacy, we don't really, we can't really go into details because it depends on these discussions with the agency. We genuinely want to have a constructive discussion with the agency. Our position is that in this rare, slowly progressing disease where we have a one time therapy administration and when there is a treasure trove of natural history data that we could use, we should be looking at potential flexibility in trying to utilize these resources to minimize the burden on the patient and make these studies rigorous but still feasible.

And that is truly our goal in the meeting regarding the analysis of the four year data, in broad terms, they're actually going to be generally similar to the three year analysis with the addition of course of one more year of follow up, which will bring the total number of patients at four years to 12 at the high dose and 12 at the low dose. In addition, there will be three patients at the high dose who would have completed three years. So making 15 patients who have reached the three year analysis at the high dose. We are discussing with the agency whether there could be additional potential analyses that they would want to see in order to increase the level of competence.

Your next question comes from the line of Peyton Bonsack with TD Cohen. Please go ahead. Hi, this is Peyton on Joe. Thanks for taking our questions. I guess kind of looking at the UK commercial opportunity. Can you talk about the number of Centers that you've identified in the UK that are equipped to do the MRI-guided, stereotactic surgery, Are there any changed planned changes to the surgical procedure in a potential commercial product? Specifically, any changes in the length of the time of the procedure and does anything need to be done to validate or approve the cannulas that is used?

Thanks. Thanks, Peyton. I'll unpack. There's a few elements to answer there, maybe just starting with the number of specialised centres in the uk. I think probably you do know this, but we had a number of centres that were incorporated into our European clinical trial. So there are a number of centers that have already treated AMT130 patients, but this is just a small handful of the number of centers that exist in the UK that have neurosturgical stereotactic capabilities. And so we have already identified a number of those and have engaged with them to start to really plan the market in the uk. The second aspect of the question was related to changes in the procedure. So from that perspective, we don't anticipate any changes in the procedure transitioning from a clinical program into a commercial program. We expect it to be consistent with what was done in the clinical trials. And so from that perspective, no changes there. And then the third part of the question was whether or not we see any challenges in getting the Cannula into the uk. And no challenges there. The Cannula has been shipped to a number of different countries around the world and the UK is no issue there, including through clinical trials and through commercial aspects. We are not the only company that utilises the Cannula and so there are already commercial companies that are utilizing the Cannula in the uk.

Your next question comes from a line of LUCA EC with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Oh, great. Thanks so much for taking my question. Maybe Matt or Waleed kind of bigger picture. Can you just maybe compare and contrast the type A meeting you had in January, the SDA versus the pre submission meeting you had with the MHRA in the uk? Again, appreciate that these are different jurisdictions and different regulatory bodies, but why did the UK found your data persuas versus the fda? Did not. Is that because they're more willing to compare single arm data with like historical control? Is that because they have a better appreciation for the unmet medical need? What's driving that dichotomy there? I think any color there. Much appreciated. Thanks so much.

Yeah, Luca, it's hard to. It's obviously hard to get into the mind's eye of, you know, each of the regulatory authorities. But you know, we've been saying this now for, you know, for six plus months that we strongly believe in the strength of our data. You know, we've achieved 75% slowing of disease with high statistical significance out to three years on the composite UHDRS. We achieved statistical significance in the slowing of disease on total functional capacity. We see favorable trends across other clinical measures. We see neurofilament light below baseline and there's a tremendous unmet need here where there's no disease modifying treatments for these patients. And I think based on the discussion that we had with the uk, I think they recognized these elements and. Waleed, you want to chime in?

Yeah, I just want to chime in one piece. I think one of the things that also might be a bit different in the UK now is that focus on rare disease has been a policy for the current government. So I think this actually meets with a certain agreement within the overall policy of the government there and actually allows for more flexibility to be afforded in rare diseases like this. We hope that this could also be used in other countries as well, of course in the US and we continue to work constructively with the FDA to achieve that. You know, at one point there were more openness and flexibility with us. More recently it's been a bit more difficult. But again we continue to work with the FDA and at the end of the day the data that we're going to be generating will help hopefully to get us to where we need to go.

Understood, thanks. Your next question comes from the line of Suzanne Van Verdison with Kempen. Please go ahead. For the ex US strategy, can you elaborate on your current thinking on the commercial launch in Europe beyond the uk Assuming you're also targeting a potential EU approval, for example, for the Sequential rollout. Which countries are most likely first to target and what are dynamics that you see that are similar or different from the US which we should consider when launching 134Huntingtons and then a small one on your cash Runway guidance into H229. Can you remind us what parts of your business plan are or are not included in that guidance? Thank you.

Yeah, absolutely. As mentioned, from a commercial strategy point of view, we're going to be taking each step as a sort of assessment of country by country. So we're looking at countries that have named patient access and early access programs well established, which is a number of countries in Europe that would allow us to unlock treating patients early on in the process as we progress with formal pricing and reimbursement. Obviously Germany has a well established pathway with regards to free pricing in the first six months for rare disease products. France also has the ATU program or the AP program which it has now evolved into. And there's a number of other countries, Italy for example, that has named patient early access. So we would look at this on a country by country basis and assess the funding pathways and the ability to bring this therapy to patients ahead of formal pricing and reimbursement and take the steps from there.

Thanks. Good morning. My Questions are on AMT191. I'm wondering what the gating criteria are to resume AMT191 dosing or select a go forward dose after the mid dose dlt. Specifically, I'm wondering what idmc, regulatory steroid prophylaxis or other follow up criteria are necessary to move forward. And separately, now that we have all 11AMT 191 patients off ERT. I'm wondering what duration and organ level follow up are needed to define the next development step. Thanks, Patrick. Great questions. The per protocol, anytime we see a grade three increase in or grade three adverse event, that could be potentially a dlt. So for protocol we stopped dosing. There's been very close collaboration with the IDMC informing the fda. The patients are followed very closely and treated with steroid as well as steroid sparing therapies. And one patient fully recovered, the other one is really within a very close distance to fully recovering. So I'm very pleased with the process. Once that is done, we will submit these data to the FDA for their review and discuss resuming dosing at one of these two doses. In the meantime, the study is ongoing and we continue to dose with our low dose of 2E to the 13 and we continue to follow the patients. So at the end of the day, this is a phase 12 trial and our goal in this trial is to be able to identify a dose that's safe and well tolerated. We're going to be looking at the totality of the data. If we see These changes in LFTs, as we see, as we have observed, to what degree we can monitor them and manage them with steroids, to what degree they're associated with any other types of, you know, data to suggest that there might be autoimmune in nature, we don't see that yet. So at the end of the day, we will pick a dose that is safe and well tolerated based on these data, and that will generate a significant increase in alpha GAL activity, especially when these patients are off steroids. We will be engaging with the FDA in the second quarter, in the second half of the year, I should say, to better understand any potential pathway forward, specifically essentially a pathway that would be similar to what was afforded to Sangamo. And based on these, we will be then making a decision about next steps with this program in the next six to 12 months.

Your next question comes from the line of Kristin Kliska with Kantor. Please go ahead. Hi, good morning everyone. Thanks for taking the questions. On AMT, 130 of the 7 to 8,000 patients diagnosed today, what percent or number of them do you think would be potentially eligible for therapy at launch? And then based on your timeline for submission and the fact that they really seem to be pressing with this policy for rare diseases, when would you ultimately expect an approval decision? Thank you.

Hi, Kristin. I can take the first part of the question and then Waleed can take the second one. From a percent eligible perspective, I think it's a little bit premature for us to put a point on a specific percentage. I think we're working through that at the moment with an understanding of what we think label could look like, because obviously that will have a key consideration of percent eligible. But I think as we sort of understand the market in more detail, we'll be able to share more specifics, some

more to come on that. So, in terms of timing, as you know, for the mhra, the timing is not as clear as with the FDA in terms of PDUFA date. And that depends on. Because it's variable, that depends on the how many rounds of questions you have and the clock stop, which is the time that it will take us to answer those questions. So that also will depend on how many questions, how complicated they are to get answers to. So we are, you know, we will be working, of course, very diligently to move this as quickly as possible, but it's very difficult to give you an exact timing because it all depends on the number. Help me to answer questions. As I mentioned,

Great, thank you very much for the question. So, on the first part, which is capacity in the us, I think uk. Sorry, wow. Capacity in the uk, I think there's a number of centres, as I mentioned earlier, that have the capabilities to be able to do this treatment procedure. So I think it depends on the process that we'll be ensuing. From an access point of view, there is the Innovative Medicines Fund that allows you to secure early access and early revenue, and that would unlock some patients. And then obviously, we would need to move through the process with NICE and ultimately NHS England to secure a formal recommendation and manage access agreement to be able to open up a larger potential pool. So, in the. In the near term, I think the capacity is very much where it needs to be. In the longer run, we'll be able to take a deeper look at what does that capacity look like. I think, similarly to the us, the team is starting to look at the capacity and the pull through there. And I think from what we stand today, it looks like in the near term, we're in a good position and then we'll work from through what else is needed over the longer run from countries outside of the UK that reference an MHRA approval. There's a number of countries that do that open up main patient and early access programs. A couple just to highlight from the Gulf countries in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia, UAE as an example. There's a number of countries that were able to move forward in Latin America, in Commonwealth of Independent States and then also in non eu, Central and Eastern Europe. So that's just to give you an example of some of the markets that are unlocked through a potential MHRA approval.

Thanks for taking my question. I think you mentioned that you're not planning to discuss filing at the upcoming Tab B meeting. Is it fair to say that the best case scenario will be running a new pivotal trial to support filing? And secondly, what do you think is the biggest pushback from FDA regarding natural history control? Because I'm still confused why they would require a sham controlled phase three instead of a single trial. Thanks. Yeah, I think, you know, what we know is that the fda, we have the guidance that we got from the FDA right previously, which is, you know, their recommendation that we conduct another study. And you know that that's why obviously we want to go into the FDA and have a discussion around those design elements. As I say, this upcoming meeting is an interaction with the review team. And so there are tactical and technical matters that we want to get through that include not only what I just described, but also a review of the four year statistical analysis plan. So we're going to continue to follow these patients and as I said, we believe strongly in the therapeutic potential of AMT130 and the potential that the data will continue to demonstrate that. I think once we have the data then we can engage with the FDA and discuss what is the appropriate path forward in terms of your question around natural history. Again, that's a question for the fda. I think what we would say is that there's probably no indication that I'm aware of in the rare disease space that has as much natural history data available to leverage and on top of that, clinical grade quality longitudinal data. So to the extent that single arm studies and external control comparisons are acceptable for intractable diseases with high unmet need, we think there's a strong rationale, particularly given the slow progressing nature of HD, the one time administrative nature of AMT130 and the surgical delivery of the product. So I think that's what we would say in that regard.