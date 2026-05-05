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May 5, 2026 9:40 AM 36 min read

Transcript: uniQure Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f2xsw8zj/

Summary

uniQure reported an increase in revenue to $3.6 million for Q1 2026, driven by license revenue, while research and development expenses decreased to $29.2 million due to reduced program spending and staff costs.

The company is advancing its AMT130 program for Huntington's disease, with a Type B meeting with the FDA planned to discuss study design and statistical analysis, and a marketing authorization application in the UK expected in Q3.

uniQure discontinued development of AMT162 for SOD1 ALS due to safety concerns, but is progressing with AMT260 for epilepsy and AMT191 for Fabry disease, with promising early data and plans for further FDA engagement in the second half of 2026.

The company maintains a strong balance sheet with $586.6 million in cash and investments, projecting sufficient funds to support operations into the second half of 2029.

Management emphasized commitment to regulatory engagements, advancing the pipeline, and exploring international opportunities for AMT130, highlighting ongoing efforts in the UK and potential early access programs in other regions.

Full Transcript

Liz (Conference Operator)

Kiara Russo (Senior Director of Investor Relations)

Matt Capista (Chief Executive Officer)

Waleed Abi

Kylie O'Keefe (Chief Customer and Strategy Officer)

Christian Klempt (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Operator, Please proceed At this time I'd like to remind everyone in order to ask a question, press Star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. We will pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Moritz Radar with Guggenheim Securities. Please go ahead.

Moritz Radar

Matt Capista (Chief Executive Officer)

Emily

Your next question comes from the line of Paul Mitis with Stifel. Please go ahead. Hi, this is Emily on for Paul. We wanted to ask a little bit more about the UK market dynamics and maybe if you could share any color. And another question would be like, of the 7 to 8,000 patients in the UK, how many of those are treated at centers of excellence currently? Thank you.

Kylie O'Keefe (Chief Customer and Strategy Officer)

Joe Schwartz

Kylie O'Keefe (Chief Customer and Strategy Officer)

Waleed Abi

Thank you. I'll take the second question. Thanks, Joe. So, in terms of the meeting with the fda, we view this as a technical meeting. Our hope is to gain some clarity on key design elements of an additional new study to evaluate the efficacy of AMT130 and also to get feedback on the statistical analysis plan for the four year data.

Joe Schwartz

Thank you.

Salvin Richter

Next question comes from the line of Salvin Richter with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead. Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Can you speak to your base case assumption for the Phase 3 study design of AMT130 and whether Novartis recent studies a precedent here and then separately just frame expectations for the four year data in the third quarter and what sensitivity analyses these might include. Thank you.

Waleed Abi

Waleed Abi

Waleed Abi

Our expectations are that with time treatment effects will become more and more evident and the absolute difference between Those treated with AMT130, particularly on the high dose, is going to become much more evident when compared to well matched external controls.

Yan Zhu

Your next question comes from the line of Yan and Zhu with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Kwan Nam

Hi, thanks for taking our question. This is Kwan Nam for Yanan. So also on Huntington's disease you mentioned in the type meeting you talked about design of the new study and 4 year data statistical plan. Can you talk about, will you also cover the potential of an alternative regulatory path and is there still a possibility to file without starting a new study?

Waleed Abi

Thank you. So the purpose of the meeting, as I said previously, is technical in nature. To discuss elements of the design for a new additional study to evaluate the efficacy and also the four year analysis. We do not intend to have specific discussion about a regulatory path to file filing at this point. Got it, thank you.

Peyton Bonsack

Kylie O'Keefe (Chief Customer and Strategy Officer)

Peyton Bonsack

Great, thanks.

Luca

Matt Capista (Chief Executive Officer)

Waleed Abi

Luca

Got it. Thanks so much guys.

Ellie Nearly

Your next question comes from the line of Ellie nearly with Barclays. Please go ahead. Can you elaborate a bit on the range of outcomes for what we could learn from the part B meeting? And then a second question. Do you plan to request another meeting with the FDA after the four year data to pursue accelerated approval again based on the four year data? Thanks.

Matt Capista (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, I think at this juncture, just with the type B meeting schedule, we won't speculate on the range of meetings and the range of outcomes. And then, you know, based on the discussion that we have, we'll ascertain whether there's a need for another follow up meeting with the fda and we'll certainly provide that as part of our update once we receive the minutes.

Suzanne Van Verdison

Waleed Abi

So this is Waleed. I'll start with regulatory strategy beyond the UK and the us. So we are evaluating and we're actually starting the process of engaging a number of regulatory authorities, including Europe and outside the US we expect to have an update for you in the second half of the year. That's as far as regulatory. And then I'll turn it over to Kylie to talk about the commercial strategy.

Kylie O'Keefe (Chief Customer and Strategy Officer)

Christian Klempt (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, quickly on the Runway. It's kind of the same assumption as for a couple of cues that we complete the ongoing clinical trials for TLE HD and February to get into 2H29 does not allow us to simultaneously take forward all the candidates in kind of the most expedited manner. So there will need to be prioritization decisions if we want to maintain the Runway.

Patrick Truquillo

Your next question comes from the line of Patrick Truquillo with HC Wainwright. Please go ahead.

Waleed Abi

Kristin Kliska

Kylie O'Keefe (Chief Customer and Strategy Officer)

Waleed Abi

Daniel Katalin

Your next question comes from the line of Daniel Katalin with Chardon. Please go ahead.

Kylie O'Keefe (Chief Customer and Strategy Officer)

Yes, hi. Good morning, guys. Thank you for taking my question quickly on 130 in the UK, what, at launch, what if it's approved? What would you expect the capacity to be with all the centers that can administer the procedure? And the second question is other countries that recognize MHRA decision for their approval and how many patients could that potentially add?

OPERATOR

Rudy Lee

Again, if you would like. Thank you. Again, if you would like to ask a question, press R1 on your telephone keypad. Your next question comes from the line of Rudy Lee with Wolf Research. Please go ahead.

Matt Capista (Chief Executive Officer)

Rudy Lee

Very helpful. Thanks.

OPERATOR

There are no further questions at this time, ladies and gentlemen. That concludes today's call. Thank you all for joining. You may now disconnect.

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