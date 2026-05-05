James River Gr Hldgs Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dbckiehs
Summary
James River Group Holdings Inc reported a net loss of $10.9 million for the first quarter of 2026, primarily due to a $6.7 million reinsurance reinstatement charge from a 2022 casualty claim.
The company restructured its ENS treaty placements in July 2023 to mitigate future impacts from such reinstatement charges, aiming for more stable future financial results.
Strategic growth was observed in specialty lines and excess casualty premiums, with a focus on increasing efficiency through technology and reducing general and administrative expenses by 11%.
Despite negative financial impacts, the company maintained positive casualty rate growth of 7.7% and observed modest growth in gross written premiums across its ENS and specialty portfolios.
Management highlighted investments in AI-enabled underwriting technology to enhance efficiency and competitive positioning, alongside a disciplined approach to market opportunities and expense management.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Bob Zimardo (Senior Vice President of Investor Relations)
Frank Orazio
Sarah
OPERATOR
Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question you will need to press Star then the number one on your telephone keypad and if you would like to withdraw your question, press Star one. Again, we do request for today's session that you please limit to one question and one follow up. Your first question comes from the line of Mark Hodges with Truist. Your line is open.
Mark Hodges (Equity Analyst)
Yeah. Thank you. Good morning. Frank, you had mentioned a little more competition in the primary general casualty. Where do you see that coming from? How significant do you think that is?
Frank Orazio
Mark Hodges (Equity Analyst)
Understood. And then Sarah, on the adverse development cover, the top up cover, what do the total reserves that are covered by that and then if you've got it in front of you, how much has been paid on those expected losses? Just trying to figure out what the paid versus unpaid is at this point on the relevant reserves.
Sarah
Mark Hodges (Equity Analyst)
Understood. If I could slip a third one in. Frank, you talked about the AI enabled technology on the underwriters workbench. I think could you expand a little bit more on that kind of what are the practical implications of their day to day underwriting activity and what do you think it could mean in terms of either efficiency, underwriting effectiveness? Just curious.
Frank Orazio
Mark Hodges (Equity Analyst)
Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Brian Meredith with ubs. Your line is open.
Brian Meredith (Equity Analyst)
Frank Orazio
Brian Meredith (Equity Analyst)
Appreciate that. That's great. And then, Sarah, just one other. Just quick question on this reinstatement.
Sarah
Brian Meredith (Equity Analyst)
Gotcha. Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
Once again, everyone, if you would like to ask a question, press Star one on your telephone keypad. There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back over to Frank d'Orazio, CEO, for any Closing Comments
Frank Orazio
OPERATOR
Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes today's call. Thank you all for joining and you may now disconnect.
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