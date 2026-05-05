Lindblad Expeditions Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
Lindblad Expeditions reported a strong Q1 2026 with a 15.7% increase in revenue to $208 million, driven by a record 93% occupancy and a 7% increase in net yield per guest night.
The company is focused on three strategic pillars: maximizing revenue through partnerships and onboard sales, optimizing financial performance via cost innovation, and pursuing accretive growth opportunities including fleet expansion.
Despite geopolitical challenges, Lindblad Expeditions maintained strong booking momentum for 2026 and is seeing accelerated demand for 2027, with investments in demand generation and partnerships like Disney and National Geographic contributing to growth.
Operational highlights include a significant reduction in food waste and enhancements in ship maintenance and fuel consumption, alongside strategic expansion in key markets like Australia and the UK.
Management expressed confidence in their strategic direction and emphasized a commitment to responsible exploration and conservation, as evidenced by recognition from Time as a leading travel company.
Full Transcript
Amy (Conference Operator)
Rick Goldberg (Chief Financial Officer)
Natalia Leahy (Chief Executive Officer)
Rick Goldberg (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Steve Wojczynski (Equity Analyst)
Natalia Leahy (Chief Executive Officer)
Steve Wojczynski (Equity Analyst)
Rick Goldberg (Chief Financial Officer)
Steve Wojczynski (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Thanks guys. Appreciate it.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Eric Delorias with Greg Hallam. Your line is now open.
Eric Delorias
Natalia Leahy (Chief Executive Officer)
Eric Delorias
That's great. I appreciate that color. And then you've touched on how some of the recent geopolitical volatility is impacting overall customer demand. Could you comment on how it may or may not be impacting sort of M and A dynamics, whether that's, you know, on sort of adding capacity to your fleet or on the land side of things. I'm just wondering how this may or may not be impacting any of those conversations. Thanks.
Rick Goldberg (Chief Financial Officer)
Thanks, Eric. So I'd say, you know, we continue to be actively focused on looking to expand capacity in terms of our expedition fleet as well as looking to add to our portfolio of land based companies. Those remain important priorities for us as a leadership team and we're not seeing any impact of the geopolitical situation on either of those. Great to hear.
Eric Delorias
Thanks for taking my questions and congrats again.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Eric Wald with Texas Capital. Your line is now open.
Eric Wald
Rick Goldberg (Chief Financial Officer)
Eric Wald
Got it. Okay. And then the second question. You've had some great success, seems like in cross selling the brands.
Rick Goldberg (Chief Financial Officer)
I know. Looks like the ratio of other tour revenues to ticket revenues continues to increase and made a nice move year over year in the quarter for the Lindblin segment. Maybe update us on kind of those efforts to kind of boost your wallet's share of the guests. Especially with cross promoting the land experiences. Kind of you before and after the expeditions.
Natalia Leahy (Chief Executive Officer)
Rick Goldberg (Chief Financial Officer)
Perfect. Thanks to. Yep. Thank you, Eric.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Mike Albanese with Stonex. Your line is now open.
Mike Albanese
Yeah, thanks. Good morning, Gus. Good morning. Thank you. Regarding the 2027 booking curves running ahead of 26 and then obviously accelerating here, could you just, if possible either quantify or just add some color in terms of, you know, how much you're pacing ahead of 2026?
Rick Goldberg (Chief Financial Officer)
Mike Albanese
OPERATOR
Yep, thank you. Before we continue with questions, if you have not asked your question and you would like to enter the queue, just a reminder, press star and the number one, your next question comes from the line of Ian Zaffino with Oppenheimer. Your line is now open.
Ian Zaffino
Hi, great. Thank you very much and good quarter. You know, have you guys seen any benefit from the Middle east hostilities, you know, as far as shifts in booking locations? So maybe travelers staying closer to home and doing Baja or Galapagos or something along those lines or any other kind of caller you could give us there. Thanks.
Natalia Leahy (Chief Executive Officer)
Ian Zaffino
And then, you know, on the land based land experiences, even though it's very strong, I know there's a little bit of a benefit, but maybe can you talk to the strength you're seeing there and then maybe your appetite to get larger on the land experience side.
Natalia Leahy (Chief Executive Officer)
Ian Zaffino
Thank you very much.
Rick Goldberg (Chief Financial Officer)
Welcome, welcome. Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. Mr. Goldberg, I turn the call back over to you.
OPERATOR
Just want to thank everyone for their interest and for all the great questions today. And look forward to being back with you next quarter. Thanks again. Bye now.
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