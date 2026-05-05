Metallus Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/465395565
Summary
Metallus reported a 10% year-over-year increase in net sales for Q1 2026, totaling $308.3 million, driven by higher shipments across most end markets.
The company achieved a 39% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $24.6 million, with improved profitability due to better price mix and higher raw material spread.
Metallus is advancing operational improvements with new BLUM reheat and roller furnaces expected to enhance production capacity and efficiency by the third quarter.
The company highlighted strong demand across industrial, automotive, and defense sectors, with expectations of maintaining a $250 million run rate in defense sales.
Management emphasized the importance of safety and operational discipline, with a focus on maintaining a strong balance sheet and shareholder value through capital allocation strategies.
Full Transcript
Jennifer Beaman (Director of Communications and Investor Relations)
Mike Williams (Chief Executive Officer)
John Zarenik (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
To ask a question, simply press star1 on your telephone keypad. Again, that is star1 to ask a question. And our first question is from the line of John Franzberg with Sadosha. Please go ahead.
John Franzberg
Good morning everyone and thanks for taking the questions. I'd actually like to start with the recent results reported. You touched on it in your prepared remarks about its typically a working capital outflow quarter. But I was just curious about the sizable rise in inventory. Is that illustrative of any particular end market demand or are you building inventory for any particular reason? I'm just curious about that.
Mike Williams (Chief Executive Officer)
John Franzberg
Got it. That's good to hear. And then sequentially, you know, you're suggesting that revenue is going to be up in the low single digit range. I'm kind of curious, does that suggest maybe one of your key end markets is maybe a little bit slower than you would have thought, say three months ago, Especially considering the visibility to have an and.
Mike Williams (Chief Executive Officer)
I mean, I don't see anything slower. It's just the timing of when the orders are requested and when we need to ship them on time align with our throughput capability.
John Franzberg
OPERATOR
Your next question is from Samuel McKinney with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Samuel McKinney
Nay, Good morning. Morning, Sam. Your first quarter auto shipments were up slightly year on year, despite the negative. Sarcom, can you just give us a little more color on your ability to outpace that figure and what you're hearing from the SUV and heavy truck customers moving into the summer?
Mike Williams (Chief Executive Officer)
Samuel McKinney
Okay, just want to turn to A and D and the army investment. Given other commentary during this earnings cycle, it appears that the Army's munitions partner doesn't plan to begin production at this facility until sometime during 2027. How does that impact the timing for you to hit your previously stated goal of $250 million in annualized a and D sales this year?
Mike Williams (Chief Executive Officer)
Samuel McKinney
Okay, so is there any change to the outlook of hitting $250 million in A and D sales this year?
Mike Williams (Chief Executive Officer)
John Zarenik (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
I mean some of this is a little bit lumpy to supply chain and order timing, but as we talked about last year, that 250 is a run rate that we expect to achieve in the year, right? Sure.
Samuel McKinney
All right, thanks Mike and John.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Dave Storms with Stonegate. Please go ahead. Dave, your line is open.
Dave Storms
Excuse me, Is that better? Yep, we can hear you. Perfect, thank you. Sorry about that. Just wanted to start with getting your thoughts around lead times. I know you mentioned they go to the third quarter for with the ramping of the bloom reheat furnace, could this maybe be the high water mark and maybe lead times might start to come down throughout the year or does the order book indicate that they might continue to increase?
Mike Williams (Chief Executive Officer)
Dave Storms
Understood, appreciate that. And then just also looking at the order book, a lot of strength there. Are you seeing more of the growth coming from maybe price and excuse me, more from Price or maybe more from Mix or is it volume that's expected to drive that? Just any commentary of you know, maybe some of the profile of the order book.
Mike Williams (Chief Executive Officer)
Dave Storms
Understood. Thank you for taking my questions.
OPERATOR
again. As a reminder to ask a question, press star one on your telephone keypad. Our next question is from the line of Aaron Reed with North Coast Research. Please go ahead.
Aaron Reed
Thanks for taking my question here. One of the questions or the question I really have is you mentioned that your old energy contract was expiring and you have a new one. I was wondering if you could give us any more insights into the terms around that. And is that something that's typically paid on spot or are those longer term contracts?
Mike Williams (Chief Executive Officer)
Okay, so we did have a long term contract that expired at the end of last May. So the contracts that we currently operate on, 70% of our electrical demand is fixed under a two year agreement which we're actually just began year. Well the second six months of year one that'll exist for two years. The other 30% is spot purchased.
Aaron Reed
Mike Williams (Chief Executive Officer)
Aaron Reed
Super helpful, thank you. I'll turn it back over.
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