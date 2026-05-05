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May 5, 2026 9:34 AM 46 min read

Ball Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Ball (NYSE:BALL) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=4lc6iISY

Summary

Ball reported a strong start to 2026 with a 10% year-over-year increase in comparable operating earnings and a 22% rise in comparable diluted EPS, driven by strong operational execution and cost discipline.

The company completed the Benefact acquisition to expand EMEA capacity and is progressing with the Millersburg, Oregon facility, set for full ramp-up in 2027.

Ball expects to deliver over 10% EPS growth for the full year 2026, with plans to return $800 million to shareholders.

Operational highlights include strong performance in North America and EMEA, although South America faced mid-single-digit volume declines, which are expected to normalize.

Management remains confident in the long-term growth of aluminum cans and emphasizes strong customer relationships and operational excellence as key strategic pillars.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Brandon Potoff (Head of Investor Relations)

Ron Lewis (Chief Executive Officer)

Dan Rabbit (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Ron Lewis (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question queue. You may press Star two if you would like to remove your question from the queue. And for participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset before pressing the Star keys. Our first question is from George Staphos with Bank of America. Please proceed.

George Staphos (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)

Thank you. Hi everyone, Good morning. Hope you're doing well and thanks for all the detail. Question for you. First, with the performance, are you seeing any effects that you could call out from the Middle East tensions in terms of increased costs that won't necessarily be passed through real-time this year? Any effects on volume, particularly as regards Europe? Was there any effect on the segments volumes related to the conflict that you could call out?

Ron Lewis (Chief Executive Officer)

George Staphos (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)

Ron Lewis (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thanks George. Good luck in the quarter. Thank you. Our next question is from Gansham Panjabi with Baird. Please proceed.

Gansham Panjabi (Equity Analyst at Baird)

Ron Lewis (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, thank you Ron and Ansham, thanks for the question. We are, you know, as we've been speaking to a lot of you all very focused on trying to improve the profitability and that is why Ron really highlighted the, you know, the growing importance of our metric of profit per can. We measured in profit per thousand being manufacturers. But regardless it's profit per can focus and I think the business is responding very well to how to this focus.

Gansham Panjabi (Equity Analyst at Baird)

Ron Lewis (Chief Executive Officer)

Dan Rabbit (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, as far as the segments goes, the other thing that we did noteworthy really was taking out the financing the treasury related items of the businesses to allow for better transparency on how the businesses are performing. And you know, we really like our

OPERATOR

Ron Lewis (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Phil Ng with Jeffries. Please proceed.

Dan Rabbit (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

John

Dan Rabbit (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Sounds like they stepped up. Maybe that was just a factor of some of the recasting that you did. But going up to 175 million, I think you said. Could you just tell us what's going on there and I'll turn it over. Thank you.

John

Dan Rabbit (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

This is what I think Dan referred to earlier, which was the $15 million.

John

Oh, I apologize. All right, thank you very much.

Dan Rabbit (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

So there's a corporate undistributed that's where we put the FX gains and losses as the translational impact on EMEA was less than half of the operating earnings gain. And that's what you heard from others in the industry as well.

John

Got it. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Adlen Rodriguez with Mizuho Securities. Please proceed.

Ron Lewis (Chief Executive Officer)

Dan Rabbit (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

And Ryan, I think the only other thing to add is that as consumer really is in place, has headwinds, it tends to kind of retreat to doing more home consumption. And that's been the reason why it's remained so strong.

Ron Lewis (Chief Executive Officer)

Dan Rabbit (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Adlen Rodriguez (Equity Analyst at Mizuho Securities)

Thank you much.

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Mike Rockland with TRO Securities. Please proceed.

Dan Rabbit (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Ron Lewis (Chief Executive Officer)

Mike Rockland (Equity Analyst at TRO Securities)

Ron Lewis (Chief Executive Officer)

Mike Rockland (Equity Analyst at TRO Securities)

Thank you.

Ron Lewis (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Mike.

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Arun Vishwanathan with RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed.

Arun Vishwanathan (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

Great. Thanks for taking my question. I guess I just wanted to get

Ron Lewis (Chief Executive Officer)

Arun Vishwanathan (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

Ron Lewis (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Hilary Catanauto with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed.

Ron Lewis (Chief Executive Officer)

Dan Rabbit (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah. The nice thing about having EVA is it's been here longer than Ron and I have and so it's really ingrained in the culture. We do like to have everybody included in these plans and what we're really

Hilary Catanauto (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

focused on now is breaking EVA down from this financial concept into what they can actually do to improve eva. So we're making it much more personal and that's one of the key items we're doing to improve the profitability of the company. Right now is really getting much more granular in breaking down eva. Great, thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Our final question will be from Matt Roberts with Raymond James. Please proceed.

Matt Roberts

Brandon, good morning. Ha. Thanks for getting me in here. Got a couple messages, clarifications. First, April, I believe you said that was up mid single digits. What region was that or was that enterprise wide?

Ron Lewis (Chief Executive Officer)

I believe South America. You said April up 20%.

Matt Roberts

How much of that 20% was the catch up from 1Q?

Ron Lewis (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. This will conclude today's conference. You may disconnect at this time and thank you for your participation.

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