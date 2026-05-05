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May 5, 2026 9:34 AM 25 min read

CPI Card Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/879700730

Summary

CPI Card reported a 20% revenue growth in Q1 2026, driven by strong performance from Secure Card Solutions and contactless solutions.

The company's adjusted EBITDA increased by 9%, with strong cash flow generation resulting in over $10 million of free cash flow.

CPI Card affirmed its full-year financial outlook, expecting high single-digit revenue growth and low to mid-single-digit adjusted EBITDA growth.

Strategic initiatives included expanding their proprietary technology platform and securing a new referral agreement with Fiserv to boost the Integrated PayTech segment.

The company anticipates growth in the prepaid solutions segment, despite a slow start, and expects prepaid margins to improve in the second quarter.

Full Transcript

Operator

Mike Salip

John Lowe (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Tara Grantham (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

John Lowe (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

Thank you. We'll now open the call for any questions. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, press Star one again. Your first question will come from Peter Beckman with DA Davidson.

Peter Beckman (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. In terms of thinking about instant issuance Card at One Solutions didn't mention in the prepared remarks, but I guess what are you thinking for this year in terms of kind of that base business as well as some of the tangential areas that you had expanded into over the last 15 months?

John Lowe (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Peter Beckman (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. And then just in terms of contactless, I guess where do you think we are in terms of contactless cards? I haven't seen recently any information that would suggest what percentage of cards out today have a. Have a contactless chip embedded?

John Lowe (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Peter Beckman (Equity Analyst)

I appreciate it. I'll get back in the queue.

Operator

Yeah, thanks, Pete, Your next question. Stephen Steffen with Lake Street Capital Markets.

Stephen Steffen

Hey, guys, good morning. Nice quarter. I just wanted to ask, on the Pfizer relationship, it seems like that was expanded a little bit. Maybe you could touch on some of the things that, you know, it was in ways that it was different from the past. Contract with them or agreement?

John Lowe (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Stephen Steffen

Got it. And maybe just Touching on the supply chain a little bit. I know that last year about this time, we were talking a lot about tariffs, I guess from a supply chain perspective and chip tightness. What are you seeing out there in the market today?

John Lowe (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Stephen Steffen

We, we hope to see them at one point, but as I tell my team, I'll believe it when I see it put it that way. So. Okay, and then just last one for me, you know, you're kind of expecting a bigger ramp in the second half from the Integrated PayTech segment. I'm just wondering, you know, what. What are going to be the main drivers of that growth in PayTech?

John Lowe (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Stephen Steffen

Got it. Very helpful. I appreciate it. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you.

Craig Irwin

Your final question will come from Craig Irwin with Roth Capital Partners. Hey Craig, we can't hear you. Thank you, sorry about that. Can you hear me now?

John Lowe (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yes, we can.

Craig Irwin

John Lowe (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Tara Grantham (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

John Lowe (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Craig Irwin

John Lowe (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Craig Irwin

Thank you for that. I'll take the rest of my questions offline.

Operator

Okay, thanks Greg. Your next question will come from Hal Goat With B. Riley Securities.

Hal Goat

John Lowe (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Tara Grantham (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

Hal Goat

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

Alert I would like to turn the call back over to John Lowe for any closing remarks.

John Lowe (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks Operator. Before signing off, I would again recognize and thank all of our CPI employees for their dedication and for continuing to deliver for CPI and our customers. Thank you all for joining our call this morning and we hope you have a great day.

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