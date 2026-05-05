Vivid Seats Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ahjab2d8/
Summary
Vivid Seats reported Q1 2026 results at or above guidance, with sequential growth in gross order value (GOV), adjusted EBITDA, and cash balance.
The company is focused on enhancing user experience and conversion rates, highlighted by a 20% year-over-year increase in app GOV, which now accounts for over 40% of total GOV.
Vivid Seats is investing in AI partnerships, including ads on ChatGPT, to optimize customer acquisition and retention strategies.
Private label revenue grew 20% quarter-over-quarter, with a new significant partner launched in Q1, supporting expectations for growth in the second half of 2026.
The company reaffirmed its 2026 outlook, expecting Marketplace GOV between $2.2 and $2.6 billion and adjusted EBITDA between $30 and $40 million.
Management highlighted the strategic focus on operational excellence, technology innovation, and a differentiated customer value proposition.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good morning and welcome to Vivid Seats' first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. Following management's prepared remarks, we will open the call for Q&A. I would now like to turn the call over to Austin Arnett.
Austin Arnett (General Counsel)
Larry Fay (Chief Executive Officer)
Joe Thomas (Chief Financial Officer)
Larry Fay (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. At this time we'll conduct a question and answer session. To ask a question, you'll need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please limit yourself to one question and a follow up. Please stand by while we compile our Q&A roster. Your first question comes to the line of Cameron Monsoon Perrone with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.
Cameron Mansoon Perrone (Equity Analyst)
Larry Fay (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Your next question comes online of Ryan Sigdal with Craig-Hallum. Your line is now open.
Ryan Sigdal (Equity Analyst)
Hey Larry, Joel, nice job on this. The sequential improvements and stabilization. Want to start on industry volume and curious what you guys saw in Q1 and then Q2 quarter date acknowledging. I know April was a very tough comp but just curious to try and compare your results relative to the industry and what you saw there.
Larry Fay (Chief Executive Officer)
Ryan Sigdal (Equity Analyst)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Your next question comes to the line of Ralph Schackart with William Blair,. Your line is now open.
Ralph Shacker (Equity Analyst)
Larry Fay (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Your next question comes to the line of Brad Erickson with RBC Capital Markets,. Your line is now open.
Brad Erickson (Equity Analyst)
Larry Fay (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Your next question comes to the line of Stephen McDermott with Bank of America,. Your line is now open.
Stephen McDermott (Equity Analyst)
Hi, thank you for taking the question. I was wondering if we could shift a little bit to your partnership with United, kind of any updates there and
Larry Fay (Chief Executive Officer)
Stephen McDermott (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. And then, you know, as we look at your cost position after your recent reductions, do you feel as though you're kind of in a comfortable position to return to growth and to that can we expect some more aggressive OPEX spend in the second half of this year?
Larry Fay (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Your next question comes in line of Thomas Forte with Maxim Group,. Your line is now open.
Thomas Forte (Equity Analyst)
Larry Fay (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Your next question comes online of Kunal Madhikar with Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.
Kunal Madiker (Equity Analyst)
Hi, thank you for taking the question. A couple if I could, one on the app side wanted to understand how the app user demographic differs from the regular customers that you have on the website in terms of maybe age, in terms of their interests, terms of engagement, in terms of geography, in terms of the type of tickets, concert versus sports that they are buying. And then I have a follow up.
Larry Fay (Chief Executive Officer)
Kunal Madiker (Equity Analyst)
Got it. And then when I was doing basic back of the envelope math given app grew 20% and is now over 40% of the overall gov. That suggests that the non appgov probably declined about 40%. And then you mentioned that we should expect that by 2027, AppGov on a run rate basis should be a majority of the business. So what kind of growth rate should we expect on the app side versus the non app side for the remainder of the year?
Larry Fay (Chief Executive Officer)
Kunal Madiker (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Your next question comes to the line of Andrew Marok with Raymond James,. Your line is now open.
Andrew Marek (Equity Analyst)
Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. One, with this quarter's results coming in nicely and the reiteration of the guide, is the business just kind of becoming a bit more visible in your view? Are you able to maybe have a little bit more forecasting confidence than you have had in the past? And then I have a follow up.
Larry Fay (Chief Executive Officer)
Andrew Marek (Equity Analyst)
Larry Fay (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Maria Rips
Larry Fay (Chief Executive Officer)
Larry Fay (Chief Executive Officer)
So the near term roadmap is really focused on that type of improvement. And then as we get through these universal upgrades that will benefit international but also benefit North America, we do have an interesting roadmap of international upgrades queued up. It's just a matter of if we can get to it in the next quarter or the next couple quarters.
Larry Fay (Chief Executive Officer)
Got it. That's helpful. Thank you, Larry. Thank you.
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