Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 5, 2026 9:33 AM 47 min read

Transcript: IAC Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Tuesday, IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=X9Ucqpok

Summary

IAC reported 8% digital revenue growth for Q1 2026, with digital adjusted EBITDA margins expanding to 20%.

The company is focusing on strategic initiatives like 'inversion projects' which include launching new products and services leveraging iconic brands to diversify revenue streams.

IAC completed the sale of Care.com, generating $296 million in net proceeds, and continued to buy back shares, repurchasing 2.9 million shares for $111 million.

The company plans a corporate consolidation, resulting in significant cost savings, with a planned rebrand to People Incorporated.

Future guidance remains strong with expected digital revenue growth in the mid to high single digits and total company EBITDA in the range of $310 to $340 million.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Christopher Halpin (Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer)

Barry Diller (Chairman and Senior Executive)

Christopher Halpin (Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer)

Fair enough. We're just going to do a few prepared remarks just to lay out some key pages. So Neil, you want to kick it off?

Neil Vogel (Chief Executive Officer)

Tim Quinn (Chief Financial Officer)

Christopher Halpin (Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer)

Barry Diller (Chairman and Senior Executive)

I mean, I hope it's the thing that caused a lot of confusion given how banged up we got just from people not being able to add properly.

Christopher Halpin (Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer)

James Henney (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. The first question will come from James Henney with Jefferies. Please go ahead. Great, thanks for the question. Can you just talk about the next chapter of iec? What do you think the next five years are going to look like? And what are the key areas of capital allocation going forward?

Barry Diller (Chairman and Senior Executive)

James Henney (Equity Analyst)

Alright, fine. What is it? Yeah, sorry. Just on the macro environment across people and other businesses. Just kind of what you're seeing from geopolitical. Any other macro factors would be great.

Neil Vogel (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah. I'll do a quick take on the ad market. I think last quarter we told you guys on a 10 point scale it was a 6 out of 10. I think it's still a 6 out of 10. There's opportunities, there's risks. Tim's here with us now. He can give us some color across industries.

Tim Quinn (Chief Financial Officer)

Neil Vogel (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question will come from John Blackledge with TD Cowan. Please go ahead.

John Blackledge (Equity Analyst)

Neil Vogel (Chief Executive Officer)

Barry Diller (Chairman and Senior Executive)

Neil Vogel (Chief Executive Officer)

Also Southern Living, Southern Living, one of our strongest. Whatever. There are a couple of things in Southern Living that I think are really interesting. It's such a loyal base of a couple of million. Yeah. Southern Living is a really big important property for us culturally. It is incredibly important in a big part of the country.

Barry Diller (Chairman and Senior Executive)

Neil Vogel (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

All right, okay, thank you, John. Operator, next question.

Corey Carpenter (Equity Analyst)

The next question will come from Corey Carpenter with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Barry Diller (Chairman and Senior Executive)

Tim Quinn (Chief Financial Officer)

Barry Diller (Chairman and Senior Executive)

Tim Quinn (Chief Financial Officer)

The only thing I'd say is totally agree. They continue to improve gross margins and adjusted EBITDA margin. Solidly profitable with free cash flow. So fully agree. Okay, thank you, Cory. Operator, next question.

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Ross Sandler with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Ross Sandler (Equity Analyst)

Neil Vogel (Chief Executive Officer)

Barry Diller (Chairman and Senior Executive)

I mean, it's not really a lawsuit in the sense of lawsuit because the ruling has already taken place. They've already said that Google is guilty of this, that and the other thing we and a bunch of other people have based on that, huge claims. Just how much damage is this one? Yeah, they are legitimately huge. I mean and to me it's like, okay, we will just wait for this process, which I guess is like a year or two or something like that.

Tim Quinn (Chief Financial Officer)

We intend to invest in, you know, between 10 and $15 million in it this year. We expect that it will take the entirety of this year into next year, optimistically to resolve next, you know, in the first half of next year. Unless we were able to set.

Barry Diller (Chairman and Senior Executive)

Yeah, I mean it's just a money trough.

Neil Vogel (Chief Executive Officer)

How big? We don't know. Yeah. And then to transition to Tim's answer,

Barry Diller (Chairman and Senior Executive)

by the way, at very high margins. Very high margins. Yes, correct. Correct. Soon you can walk across the street with your check to cash it.

Neil Vogel (Chief Executive Officer)

Tim Quinn (Chief Financial Officer)

Neil Vogel (Chief Executive Officer)

We actually did it in Q1. All right, next question. Roll along.

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Justin Patterson with KeyBank. Please go ahead.

Justin Patterson (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you very much. Two for Neil, if I can. First, would love to hear more about your top priorities for Decipher for the year. And then second, just as you step back and look at how AI has changed the traffic funnel, what are some of your latest learnings there and how you think you can continue standing up a durable business the next few years? Thank you.

Neil Vogel (Chief Executive Officer)

Barry Diller (Chairman and Senior Executive)

Tim Quinn (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Okay, thank you, Justin. Operator, next question please.

Yousef Scully (Equity Analyst)

Neil Vogel (Chief Executive Officer)

Barry Diller (Chairman and Senior Executive)

OPERATOR

one more the next question will come from Jason Halstein with Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.

Jason Halstein (Equity Analyst)

Thanks. I guess I'll follow on on capital allocation. Given the healthy forecast for free cash

Barry Diller (Chairman and Senior Executive)

OPERATOR

Thank you. All right. Is that it? Thank you Jason. One last question and the next question

Matt Condon (Equity Analyst)

will come from Matt Condon with Citizens Bank. Please go ahead. Thank you so much for taking my question. I just wanted to ask on affiliate commerce growth it seemed like you guys had a healthy quarter there. Can you talk about the drivers and just the future potential there to sustain growth? Thank you so much.

Tim Quinn (Chief Financial Officer)

Barry Diller (Chairman and Senior Executive)

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved