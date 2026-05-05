Procore Technologies Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Good morning and welcome to Procore's 2026 first quarter earnings call. I'm Matthew Polise, SVP of Finance. With me today are Ajay Gopal, President and CEO and Rachel Pyles, CFO. Further disclosure of our results can be found in our press release issued today, which is available on the Investor Relations SECtion of our website and our periodic reports filed with the SEC. Today's call is being recorded and a replay will be available following the conclusion of the call. Comments made on this call include forward looking statements regarding, among other things, our Financial Outlook, platform and products, customer demand operations, and macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions. You should not rely on forward looking statements as predictions of future events. All forward looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are based on management's current expectations and views. As of today, May 5, 2026, Procore undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements except as required by law. If this call is replayed or viewed after today, the information presented during the call may not contain current or accurate information. Therefore, these statements should not be relied upon as representing our views. As of any subsequent date. We'll also refer to certain non GAAP financial measures to provide additional information to investors. A reconciliation of non-GAAP and GAAP measures is provided in our press release and our periodic reports filed with the SEC. With that, let me turn the call over to Ajay.

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. Continuing our momentum from 2025, Q1 saw strong performance that exceeded the high end of our guidance for Q1. We delivered 15.7% revenue growth and 17% non GAAP operating margin, which represents 650 basis points of year over year expansion. I'm particularly pleased with these results given the ongoing headwinds from a challenging construction environment. On our last earnings call, I outlined why Procore will be an AI winner. Our flagship products and early investments in AI, including our acquisition of Data Grid, has positioned us well to capitalize on this disruptive technology. Building on a flagship system of collaboration with nearly 3 million active users and a massive proprietary dynamic data set, Procore AI can deliver outcomes simply not possible with traditional software. In that call I walk through a real example of a customer using our AI agents as a digital coworker capable of executing complex, high effort tasks with precision, a critical advantage for an industry facing a severe labor shortage. This also opens a meaningful new dimension to our Total Addressable Market (TAM) as Procore AI can access construction labor budgets well beyond the industry's software spend. A path forward is defined by a powerful economic duality, upside opportunity through AI monetization and downside protection. Through our volume based model, I believe Procore will unlock unprecedented value as a definitive winner in the agentic AI era. I would like to begin today's call by discussing the great progress we have made with Procore AI since our last call. Then I want to discuss our continuing success with our flagship solutions. Finally, I'll discuss our intention to continue to improve margins and free cash flow per share. Let me start with Procore AI, which includes our recent acquisition of Data Grid. I am pleased that the technology integration has proceeded rapidly leveraging the foundational security and platform investments we had made earlier in Helix. We have taken the best of both products to provide customers with new capabilities and are now executing on a combined product roadmap for Procore AI. Our solution enables customers to deploy embedded procore AI agents that can execute tasks such as RFI analysis, submittal cross checking and compliance auditing. We recently released Agent Event Triggers which enable customers to define automated event driven AI workflows transitioning from reactive to proactive task execution across their projects. We're piloting a new voice AI interface designed for field workers who want hands free access to project data on the job site. We also recently introduced a specialized contract review agent that can efficiently analyze construction documents and flag any risks in the contract. By building on the foundations already established in Procore AI, we were able to introduce this workflow in fewer than 30 days and it is already being tested by customers. At the heart of Procore AI is a reasoning engine purpose built for construction. It understands the language and logic of the project, for example what an RFI is, how a submittal connects to a drawing, how a change order gets approved. On top of that, it works as a layered system that holds context across multiple steps. It doesn't just answer a question, it understands the thread, for example Why a submittal was sent, what it obligates, and what needs to happen next. Think of it as a digital coworker that encodes the logic of construction, decision making, reasoning about a project the way an experienced practitioner would. This data and context can only be accessed within a system of record and collaboration like procore. That capability is backed by a tool library of dozens of construction specific capabilities including code compliance, calculators, drawing analyses and documents cross referencing engines and it is still early. As we continue to develop Procore AI, going deeper into our proprietary data and broader across project types, the reasoning engine will only become more capable. We expect our solution to continue to improve with every layer we unlock and we have a long Runway ahead of us Turning to go to market we made a deliberate decision to launch Procore AI through a dedicated specialist team working today as an overlay alongside our core sales force. The team is very small and intentionally so. The goal was to learn what the commercial motion looks like before scaling it. We are now working on translating those learnings into enablement for the broader sales force and we expect much of our sales organization to be selling Procore AI in Q3. I'm excited that customers are adopting our agentic solutions in addition to our flagship offerings. A great example of this is within the estimating department at one of our enterprise customers, Crest Operations. Crest is already seeing transformative ROI from Procore AI for their most complex project. Bidding is an arduous process involving thousands of data points across massive sets of drawings. By leveraging Procore AI, Crest has turned a manual process that could span weeks of effort down to an automation that can take as little as 20 minutes. This isn't just an incremental improvement in speed, it is a fundamental shift in their competitive advantage, allowing them to bid more accurately, respond to opportunities faster, and ultimately drive a level of ROI that was previously unattainable. Moving to our flagship solutions in Q1, we have driven more innovation at a faster pace than ever before. We expect that these new product capabilities will help to drive sales, increase customer satisfaction and improve retention. I'll start with the largest and most mature part of our business today, U.S. general Contractors. We are focused on improving our platform by enhancing products like quality and safety, and by extending Procore Connect to support RFIs in addition to drawings. I'm particularly pleased with the general availability of the updated procore Scheduling, our natively connected scheduling solution that has already been implemented by over 2,000 companies since its February launch, making it one of the fastest adopted products in our history. Together, these releases defend and extend our leadership while opening new expansion opportunities in civil and infrastructure construction. In Q1, Trinity Group, a longtime GC customer, expanded its construction volume commitment to $1.1 billion, a 6x increase. Trinity is evolving from a heavy user of siloed tools into a platform first organization to support rapid growth and the growing complexity of large scale bills and is increasingly relying on the procore platform to help run its business. Now let me move beyond general contractors. On our last call I focused on owners including data center operators. This time I would like to discuss new functionality available for specialty contractors as well as international customers. For specialty contractors, we introduced Materials Management which provides end to end supply chain visibility for self performed contractors from procurement and vendor management through delivery tracking to the job site. This is part of our broader investment in a purpose built self performed platform that unifies resource management, financials and scheduling for the specialty and self perform contractor market. This represents a significant step in our strategy to serve the heavy construction market where equipment costs can be just as material as labor for some projects. Also in Q1, Helm Group, a leading specialty and mechanical contractor in the Midwest, ranked number 61 on the ENR 600 significantly expanded its construction volume commitment after 18 months of successful usage. The company, which specializes in major projects like data centers and Northwestern University's new football stadium, initially started with only a portion of its construction volume. Following a successful initial rollout of project management tools, Helm Group decided to standardize on procore. The primary goals of this expansion were to achieve increased labor productivity, mitigate risk and streamline project management operations in a single location. Moving to international markets, we launched a new BIM Model Federation and Streaming Viewer which enables customers to federate and navigate large 3D building information models directly within Procore, a key requirement for winning upmarket in Europe. This is the anchor of our European Common Data Environment strategy which combines bin asset management, document management and project execution into an ISO 19650 compliance solution. This positions Procore as the connected construction platform for markets where CDE compliance is a contractual requirement. In Q1, we signed a new contract with Cullen Construction Ltd. A large general contractor headquartered in Dublin. Cullen had been using over 25 disconnected point solutions and is now standardized on Procore's unified platform to solve reporting and mobile access challenges. The customer anticipates saving over 46,000 labor hours over the next three years, the equivalent of more than 13 full time employees, as well as decreasing non recoverable change orders by 25%. Moving to strategic partnerships in Q1, we announced that we are integrating the Procore platform with Nvidia Omniverse VSX blueprint to accelerate the building of AI factories and other critical infrastructure. This integration will establish a digital thread throughout the entire construction lifecycle to build safer, faster and smarter infrastructure. The combination of procore and Nvidia Solutions will enable teams to rapidly model Design changes using a high fidelity, physically accurate 3D digital twin, resulting in infrastructure that comes online faster and is optimized for peak performance. This is part of our strategy of developing meaningful relationships with leading vendors that will reap rewards in the long term. Next, I would like to briefly talk about our use of AI to enable us to grow more efficiently in the future, to increase the speed of the organization, and to improve margins. Today, every procore employee has access to at least one AI platform from the leading vendors in R and D. We're in the middle of incorporating AI to transform our operating model. The parts of that organization that have already gone through this transition are able to deliver products faster and more efficiently than before. The rest of the organization will follow R&D's lead and we expect the speed and efficiencies from these changes to provide our financial model with incremental leverage in 2027 and beyond. Rachel will expand on this opportunity in a moment. And speaking of Rachel, I'd like to take this opportunity to formally welcome her to the team as our new CFO along with our new CRO, Walt Hearn. Rachel and Walt are business and technology veterans and each held a key leadership role with me at Ansys. They are highly qualified individuals who have been successful in vertical software. We have all worked together and know how to meet challenges and deliver value as a team. I'm excited they're joined procore at this critical time. I have been CEO of Procore for about six months now and my enthusiasm for the job, the company and the construction industry has only grown. I remain optimistic for Procore's future which is reflected in our financial performance for Q1 where we exceeded the high end of guidance and increased our full year outlook. A special thanks to my colleagues at procore for their hard work and dedication to our customers and stakeholders. Looking to the future, procore plans to grow its presence in the construction industry, become a winner in the AI era, and continue to compound free cash flow per share. And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Rachel.

Rachel thank you Ajay and good morning everyone. I am incredibly excited to be joining procore at such a transformative moment. Before we dive deeper into the numbers and the overall business, I would like to briefly touch on why I joined procore and my approach to the CFO role. Joining this organization represents a rare opportunity to serve as the CFO for a category leader that is digitizing the industry that builds the world. Beyond procore's established leadership position, I see a compelling financial profile with clear levers for long term value creation. Furthermore, my prior history with Ajay and Walt ensured strategic alignment from day one, allowing us to move decisively as we scale. I'm thrilled to be part of this journey and look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place. My philosophy as CFO will be anchored in the pursuit of durable profitable growth. Given Procore's market opportunity, this should remain our top priority. The pursuit of durable growth will be underpinned by a disciplined and thoughtful capital allocation strategy. Specifically to reiterate our capital allocation philosophy. First, we will prioritize high ROI organic growth investments. Second, we will remain targeted with acquisitions that accelerate our strategic roadmap. Finally, we are committed to returning excess capital to shareholders via opportunistic share repurchase fits. By aligning our investments with this framework, we aim to consistently compound free cash flow per share, ensuring that our category leadership translates directly into long term value for our shareholders. Moving to our Q1 results, total revenue in Q1 was $359 million up 15.7% year over year. Q1 non GAAP operating income was $61 million representing a non GAAP operating margin of 17% up 650 basis points year over year and free cash flow was $56 million up 20% year over year. As for our key backlog metrics, current RPO grew 21% year over year and current deferred revenue grew 17% year over year. Turning to commentary on our results, we delivered another quarter of durable revenue growth driven by healthy demand across our customer base. This performance was underpinned by three primary strengths. First, we secured several significant new logo wins that highlight our increasing market share. Second, we saw a meaningful shift towards larger scale engagements with six plus figure ARR wins growing 24% year over year and finally we generated strong pipeline in the quarter. This momentum in high value customer wins and overall pipeline strength gives us confidence in our trajectory and sets up a favorable foundation for 2026. Our strength in the quarter also contributed to strength in crpo. This metric continues to benefit primarily from longer average contract duration. When normalizing CRPO for this dynamic, the year over year growth is consistent with both Q1 revenue growth and ending ARR growth. Once contract duration stabilizes, reported and normalized CRPO growth will eventually converge with revenue growth. Our performance this quarter underscores our commitment to driving long term shareholder value. By delivering durable top line growth combined with strong year over year margin expansion, we improved our growth in year over year free cash flow. Those items coupled with limiting our share count growth via disciplined equity compensation and our share buyback activity drove meaningful improvement in our North Star metric free cash flow per share. We believe this approach of compounding free cash flow while managing our share count remains the most effective way to maximize returns for our shareholders over time. Looking ahead and to expand upon Ajay's commentary, we view AI as a fundamental catalyst for our long term financial profile. On the top line, we expect AI to serve as a tailwind to revenue growth as we monetize high value capabilities and deepen platform engagement. Regarding our margin profile, we do anticipate modest headwinds to gross margins given the increased compute expenses to support these workloads. However, we expect this to be more than offset by the tailwinds to our operating expenses as we leverage AI to drive internal efficiencies and scale across all functions. Ultimately, the convergence of durable growth and an optimized cost structure reinforces our conviction that AI will be a powerful tailwind to free cash flow per share, creating a highly efficient engine for long term shareholder value. With that, let's move on to our outlook for the second quarter of 2026. We expect revenue between 364 million and and $366 million representing year over year growth of 13%. At the high end Q2 non GAAP operating margin is expected to be between 17.5 and 18.5% for the full year of fiscal 26. We are raising our revenue guide to a range of 1.499 billion to $1.503 billion representing total year over year growth of 13.6%. At the high end, we are also raising our non GAAP operating margin guidance for the year by 50 basis points to be between 18 and 18.5% which implies year over year margin expansion of 390 to 440 basis points. Finally, we are maintaining our free cash flow margin guidance of 19% which implies year over year free cash flow margin expansion of approximately 280 basis points. To wrap up, we are pleased with the quarter and are excited about the momentum we have created for the remainder of the year. We are confident that we can continue to provide durable growth margin expansion, limited share count growth and compound free cash flow per share. With that, let me ask the operator to open it up for questions.

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. Please limit yourself to one question and one follow up. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one to raise your hand to withdraw your question, press Star one. Again we ask that you pick up your handset when asking a question to allow optimum sound quality if you are muted locally, please remember to unmute your device. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Your first question from the line of Joe Bruink Budaer. Your line is open. Please go ahead. Great.

Thanks for taking my questions and let me congratulate Rachel on her appointment. I wanted to start with a few things on financials. One is good to see the upside, but the magnitude of upside in revenue and Contracted Remaining Performance Obligations (CRPO) is I suppose, a bit less than the prevailing experience where you've been beating by 3 to 4%. Anything to read into that? And then the second is just on the outlook. You're bringing up the full year by more than the 1Q upside, but it looks like that overage or upside remainder is weighted to the second half. Maybe what's informing your expectations there?

Thanks, Joe, appreciate the question. Excited to be here. First, what I would say about our overall financials. We were really pleased with the results. If I think about, you know, we had strong pipeline, we had strong new logos, so just overall excited about the performance in terms of the revenue upside that you saw, that was really consistent with what you saw in Q4 in terms of a beat. So nothing really different there. And then if you think about our guide, Q2 at the high end is consistent with the street estimates. No change in our guidance philosophy. We're still going to give you guidance that we feel a high level of conviction in.

Great, thanks for that. And then I wanted to ask on Procore scheduling and maybe a bit more feedback since general availability, I remember there was discussion at Groundbreak, just spotlighting this particular area is one that's really differentiated in terms of pulling in the full procore platform capability and AI. To the extent that this gets adopted or maybe serves as a landing point, does it open richer cross sell opportunities or maybe give customers more obvious and explicit exposure to what probably procore AI can do? Yeah, I mean, absolutely. Joe, thanks for the question. Look, we're excited about procore scheduling. Firstly, we were able to get the product out and we were able to see very quick adoption because it's essentially natively connected into the platform and that gives customers tremendous benefits when they take advantage of the product. And obviously we're in a position to, as part of our strategy, continue to add more AI capabilities and that'll obviously reflect in the flagship products as well.

Our next question comes from Saket Kaleh with Barclays. Your line is now open. Please go ahead. Okay. Hey guys, it's Saket, thanks for taking my questions here and welcome, Rachel. Absolutely. Ajay, maybe for you, maybe just to zoom out a little bit, I'd love to get your views on kind of where we are in this construction cycle. There are tons of factors, of course, to consider, but I know you spend a lot of time with customers. What are they saying to you right now? Just about project starts this year and how they're thinking about the environment.

Hey, Saket, thanks for the question. So I would say that the construction environment has been pretty stable, certainly from the. In the time that I've been with the company, now with, in the conversations that I've had with customers, it's been pretty stable over the last couple of quarters. What I would say, though, is that there's different levels of excitement about certain portions of the business. In fact, last time I talked about data centers, and even though data centers represents a relatively small amount of the overall construction volume, there's a lot of excitement about data centers. And certainly there we are in the center of the conversations I mentioned in the script. In that prepared remarks, I mentioned our relationship with Nvidia, where we're working with them on a blueprint to accelerate the building of AI factories and other infrastructure. So those kinds of activities create a lot of excitement because there's those, you know, data centers are front and center right now, but otherwise it's a pretty stable demand environment. And obviously I'm excited about those conversations with customers because it does reflect their trust in procore and their perspective on how we can help them as we move forward together.

Our next question comes from Dylan Becker with William Baird. Your lines now open. Please go ahead. Hey, Ajay, Matt, Rachel, appreciate the question here. Maybe Ajay, for you to start. It sounds like kind of platform consolidation remains a key theme in kind of the customer conversations. And expanding volume. I think that makes sense. Right? In the context of leveraging your agents, utilizing more of the platform to deliver more of that, realize maybe more of that value, I guess. To what extent is that AI conversation playing a role in kind of catalyzing adoption from an industry perspective and maybe validating the perception or buy in into pro course AI strategy to help those customers solve for productivity? If that makes sense.

Yeah. So if I understand the question, let me, let me just, let me sort of address it and then if I missed the, missed a point, please, please ask more. But when, when I've had a number of conversations with customers about the overall platform and about AI in general. Certainly in the context of construction, when you talk to, when you talk to customers, many of them, I mean they, they don't really have the time or the inclination to become experts for AI and construction. They look to us as being their technology partner. They've worked with us for years, they trust us. And their objective is they just want to be able to build better projects. That's their business. And they want to make sure that their vendors, their tech vendors and their tech partners are in a position to do their job, which is to bring them the best and the latest of technologies, including of course, AI, to be able to help them perform what they need to do. And so the fact that we are able to provide agentic AI capabilities that have such compelling value, the fact that we're able to provide these agentic AI capabilities from within the context, within security, within the framework of the, of their system of record, of their system of collaboration, where they store the data with the area where they rely on to participate with all of their partners in a project. I think that gives them a lot of comfort as we're making these investments so we can have those conversations with them. They see what we're able to do and that's been very positive for us. I'll give you an example of customer engagement. We just had one of our largest customers here in Austin for a hackathon last week and they brought together about 85 of their employees. And it was a multi day event. And we were able to, in the context of the platform, we were able to host their creation of agents and they built something like 300 custom automation agents that they were able to pull together for their particular use case. So that just gives you an example of how customers are able to take advantage of our Gen 2 capabilities under the overall umbrella of the Procore platform.

Very helpful, thank you, Andre. And maybe to kind of stick with you or Rachel, I'd love your kind of perspectives here, but as kind of a, an extension of that, you called out kind of some of the commercial learnings and how you're kind of deploying agents maybe being deployed a bit more broadly in the go to market muscle in the third quarter, I guess maybe kind of any learnings in receptivity around what the monetization strategy is going to look like. And then I think you also called out the internal efficiency leverages to kind of be felt more into 2027 and beyond, but maybe just kind of reconciling or how we should think about the timing between 2026 and 2027 for some of these benefits to layer in. Thank you.

So in terms of the go to market, it's pretty much what I said in the script. Which is, which is we wanted to make sure that we completed the or we made significant progress on the technical integration between the projects and as you know, we did the acquisition of Data Grid earlier this year that the Data Grid platform or the data capabilities were integrated into the Helix work that we've done earlier. So there was a lot of good positive energy there from that integration work. Coming out of that we have obviously an updated product capability where we're now with a small overlay Salesforce as I described, of a very small number of people talking to customers in conjunction with the Salesforce, but really as an overlay so that we can get the value proposition, the ROI down and then the expectation of course is in Q3 that we'll be in a position to roll it out to the larger sales force. Our expectation is for our agentic solutions that we'd be in a position to be able to monetize that in some capacity based, consumption based licensing structures in contrast with our ACV based licensing structures for our flagship offerings. And so that's the path going forward as far as the. I'll let Rachel address the rest of the question.

Yeah, absolutely. So Aji, I think highlighted a lot of the top line benefits that we're expecting from AI and from the token based model as we roll this out across the salesforce and engage our customers. So I'll speak a little bit more about kind of the margin impact. So you know, I think that as we see more agents deployed, we're going to start to see some gross margin headwinds that come from that. Now I think over time those are really be managed in two ways. So first you. I'm optimistic that those overall costs themselves will come down kind of over the long Term similar to, you know, I think about it a little bit like cloud computing. When cloud computing, everyone moved to the cloud, costs went up, but then over time, those came down, and I'm optimistic that'll happen here. But even more importantly, on our side, the benefits that we expect from deploying AI within our own workflows across all parts of our organization, I expect will more than offset any headwinds that we see from the gross margin. So I'm really excited about that opportunity, and it gives me even more conviction about our margin expansion, you know, kind of over the long term.

Our next question comes from Brent Hill with Jefferies. Your line is now open. Please go ahead. Thanks. Good morning, Ajay. Just on the sales changes, I know the sales organization's gone through a tremendous amount of change prior to you coming in. Now, with Walt coming in, can you speak to. I know it's only been a month, but what you're starting to see ultimately is this more of a fine tune or you expect major changes going forward. Again, I'm just trying to kind of gauge. gauge the approach. Thanks.

A great question. Thanks. So, you know, as I've been looking at the company look, my core takeaway is that we have a really strong foundation. We certainly have great relationships with customers. We have built a great platform on which to be able to build our products, and we've built a great platform on which to be able to sell and support our products. And so I think we. We're in a. We're in a good place, of course, where we are today. But the reality is that the world that we're in continues to change. The market conditions continue to change, technology continues to evolve. And I believe that every company needs to be in a position to change, to reflect market circumstances and the need to continue to move faster. And so what I thought was important as we go to this next stage was to make sure that I could bring on a couple of executives who I know well, who would allow us to be able to move really fast in a complex business environment, who understand what it means to run a global business. And certainly you have that with Walt and Rachel. I've worked with Walt for a number of years. Given where we are with the opportunity, we need to continue to be able to move fast. And I expect Walt to provide leadership along the different dimensions of growth of our organization as he has in the past working together with me. So I'm excited about his participation with the company. I'm excited about the foundation that we have, and I'm excited about our ability to continue to evolve our business to take advantage of the opportunity in front of us. And just a quick follow on with Rachel saying the guidance philosophy hasn't changed, but you're seeing decelerating growth at least in your guide. So many are asking, are you embedding the potential disruption of more changes in this guide in the front half of the year? Is that why so conservative on the 12 year deceleration?

Our next question comes from DJ Hines with Canaccord. Your line is now open. Please go ahead. Hey, good morning team and welcome. Rachel. Ajay, do you think the network effects of the business model get any stronger as AI is increasingly embedded into workflows and collaborators get insight into those capabilities? In other words, like, is it only the payer that will realize the benefits of Helix AI and your AI agents, or does the whole ecosystem equally benefit, which could be a good thing for generating broader demand?

Well, when you think about Procore, Procore is intrinsically a system of collaboration, right? Because. Because think about the nature of construction. Construction is essentially multiple parties getting together on a project, on a project of one and with strong commercial relationships between the parties, with an ongoing sequence of changes and modifications, et cetera, based upon the realities of the day to day activities that are taking place on the construction site. And so it is intrinsically a system of multi parties collaborating in a very safe and secure manner where changes have financial consequences and therefore need to be audited and managed and managed effectively. That is kind of a very unique, it's a very unique environment. It's not just a sort of a system of record that's available to just a single party. And as such, when we're in a position to take advantage of and create agentic workflows, the benefits accrues to all of the people who are collaborating on the project. Because obviously as we create digital co workers, for example, which is one way to think about these agents, if you think about digital co workers helping, that allows people to be able to make decisions faster, more effectively, that creates more speed, that creates more accuracy in the overall collaborative effort on the construction side.

Yeah, absolutely. So first I'll start with the fx. FX on our overall consolidated business was immaterial. If you think about where you see fx, it comes through in our international business, there was about a 2 percentage point impact in that business. But from a consolidated perspective, it was de minimis on the data grid side as well. Data grid. You know, as Ajay said, we're just finishing the integration and you know, going into GA shortly with those capabilities. So, you know, data grid was really immaterial to the overall results. Our organic business continues to grow 15 to 16%.

Yeah, so look, I think the Fedramp when we were very excited about the Fedramp authorization that we got earlier, it is fundamentally a longer term play for us because it allows us to participate in some of these governments contracts. There is inherently some latency in government contracts, but it is in order to allow us to participate with them, we need to have that authorization. The government agencies require their authorization. The GCs that build on their behalf require that authorization. We're certainly able to have these conversations with customers, but the impact takes a little bit of time before, from the time of announcements to the time that you can actually see it in the results.

Yeah, so we had a chance to roll that out earlier and you know, the feedback from customers has been positive. I think it gives us an opportunity from a Procore perspective to really position the right capability for the. For the customer depending on what they're looking for. And it certainly gives us an opportunity to generate incremental monetization as customers move up that packaging stack. So it's still early days, but we're pleased with the capabilities that we have. And frankly, I guess the other point is that the intent behind the packaging was to really streamline the sales cycle. So it provides, it provides a ability for customers to be able to digest kind of a bundled value price as opposed to wondering about multiple a la carte items. And that gives customers, you know, a very clear path to being able to add and adopt more products. And so that, that combination I think is, is, is something that I think works out well for the customer and frankly works up well for us as well.

Our next question comes from Matthew Martino with Goldman Sachs. Their line is now open. Please go ahead. Yeah, thank you for taking my questions, Ajay. I wanted to touch on International for a moment. With Walt now in the seat, where do you see the most meaningful opportunities to strengthen the international franchise from year from here? And how do you think about the trajectory of that part of the business over time? I know you announced some new products as well to capture the upmarket in Europe, so if you could tie all that together.

Yeah. So on the new products, just to tie together, we announced a CDE in Europe. And in fact last week I believe we had a innovation conference in London where customer feedback on the CDE was very positive. I think we had something like 170 regional customers and prospects. We had strategic partners and I think that continued to help reinforce our central role in the construction tech system. Because certainly in that geography the CDE is an important aspect of the tech ecosystem. And so that's one of the reasons why we're very pleased with that. I would say that overall if I were to think about our go to market, I mean, obviously International has been a relatively smaller part of our business relative to the opportunity and it's obviously an area where we will spend some more time. I think the uk, Ireland is where we're spending some initial momentum, but we do see opportunities in emea. And with Walton in seat, I think we'll have an opportunity to continue to accelerate that part of the business and we're looking forward to seeing that. And then Rachel, for you, you laid out a capital allocation framework across organic investment, targeted M and A and opportunistic share repurchases. So as the new CFO stepping in, how are you thinking about the relative priority of those three buckets in the Current environment. Yeah, absolutely. Thanks for the question. You know, as I think about it, I really view them in that order. So first, focusing on organic growth and making the right investments there. And then to the extent that we, you know, that M and A becomes available, that helps us accelerate our strategic roadmap. You know, we will definitely pursue that. I think about those two things kind of one and then the other M and A, you can't always predict when it's going to happen and when it's going to be available. But certainly we'll look to pursue those opportunities. And then finally third would be the strategic opportunistic share repurchases.

Our next question comes from Daniel Jester with BMO Capital Markets. The line is now open. Please go ahead. Great. And thank you for taking my question. Maybe Rachel, just starting with you on the seasonality of margin performance this year. I think last quarter it was suggested that maybe the fourth quarter exit rate of margin expansion this year might be a little bit lower from typical events and things like that. Any updated color on how we should be thinking about the margin trajectory this year? Thanks.

Okay, thank you. And then Ajay, just on the comments about specialty contractors that you made, it's great to hear about that. And I think, you know, in the past, I think there was a lot of focus on owners and GCs as great opportunities for Procor. Maybe can you just double click on the specialty contractor opportunity and how you can maybe see that additive to growth this year? Thank you. Well, we certainly, you know, with respect to specialty contractors, I think, you know, we've had from a product perspective, incremental releases that we, that we talked about. I talked about materials management on the call and obviously I talked about equipping telematics. Both of those are areas of product that I think will help with our specialty contractors. I mean, we give them essentially a place to manage documents, to track labor, to track equipment, to coordinate with DCs to get paid faster. So there's a lot of value that we're in a position to provide to specialty contractors. I'm excited about the area. And this is, you know, this is obviously one of the areas of focus for us as we go forward.

Our next question comes from Jason Salino with Keybanc Capital Markets. Your Line is now open. Please go ahead. Great. Thanks for taking my question and looking forward to working with Rachel. So my maybe my first question is kind of the incremental operating leverage comment that you expect to see in 2027 from AI. When we think about this internal AI adoption, I guess where is procore on that journey today? Or said another way to drive that incremental leverage next year? Are those AI efficiencies that you've already implemented or is that based on a roadmap of AI adoption you look to take on?

So let me just jump in here a little bit to talk about kind of where we are today in terms of our use of AI. Look, when you think about, and I mentioned this in the script, but I'm excited that within our R and D organization we're in the middle of transforming our operating model using AI. And my expectation is that as we go through that transformation, the rest of the organization will be in a position to follow the lead the R and D organization is driving. And to be honest, we are already

seeing the benefits of that. And the parts of the R and D organization that have adopted a very different model from a more traditional model, taking advantage of agentic capabilities, we're starting to see increased speed in terms of product delivery, increased capabilities. So that that that value and benefit is something that we're excited about. We're in the middle of that taking place and obviously the rest of the organization will follow. And we expect obviously the speed and the efficiencies from those changes are the basis of some of the financial leverage that we talked about for the next year. To kind of add on to what Ajay said. He mentioned, R and D is going first and then the capabilities out to the rest of the organization. But I would also note that we do have AI capabilities in other parts of the organization and our employees have access to those tools, although not quite as advanced as on the R and D side. As we go into 27, I'm excited about seeing that all come together and seeing the efficiencies really across all parts of the organization. So you're not going to see the leverage come coming just from one place. It'll really be coming from all lines across the P and L. Okay, great.

I mean, I think the important thing to recognize is the projects that we are involved in, working with customers on are all long term projects. And so, you know, there it's not, it's not about what happens that's perhaps contained to one quarter or another. So no customers have really, in my conversations have really talked about this as being a long term consideration. And so, you know, we continue to see a stable demand environment for the products and from our customers.

Our next question comes from Ken Wong with Oppenheimer. Your line is now open. Please go ahead. Great. Thanks for taking my question. Looking at the shape of the guidance, it does seem to imply second half acceleration from 2Q. I mean, should we think of that as just purely mechanical or you guys, as you think about the business, as you look at what's in the pipeline, that there is some business momentum, there is some improvement and an inflection coming in that back half.

Got it. And then Ajay, I think it was somewhat alluded to earlier, but again, great to see you pair up with Walt again. As you and Walt look at the current go to market, any additional changes you think that needs to be made, whether it's in terms of the organization or just the approach to selling. Any thoughts there that you can share with us? Well, Walt has been officially in the seat for a little over a month, April 1st. So he's still evaluating the organization, the team, et cetera. But look, Walt understands the vertical software motion. He spent years in vertical software. Obviously we work together in a vertical company. Vertical software company. So he understands the motion, he understands the customers and how to have those conversations. And he was frankly with me working. We were working very closely together in the journey that we went through in our last company to be in a position to take the sales organization and continue to scale it both internationally as well as across multiple customer segments and continue to expand the business. So I'm excited about Walt's capabilities. But certainly what I can tell you is that even as we make changes, and obviously, you know, every sales leader will find areas of ongoing improvement as we make changes. We will. My expectation is that we will continue to execute as we improve. And I'm excited about, I'm excited about that.