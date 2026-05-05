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May 5, 2026 9:32 AM 44 min read

Procore Technologies Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/287960394

Summary

Procore Technologies reported Q1 FY26 revenue growth of 15.7% and a 17% non-GAAP operating margin, exceeding guidance despite challenges in the construction environment.

The company emphasized its strategic focus on AI, highlighting the integration of Data Grid and the potential for Procore AI to enhance labor productivity and expand its total addressable market.

Procore is expanding its product offerings, launching new tools for specialty contractors and international customers, and is seeing strong adoption of its updated scheduling solution.

The company raised its full-year revenue guidance to $1.499-$1.503 billion and increased non-GAAP operating margin guidance by 50 basis points to 18-18.5%, with a focus on free cash flow per share growth.

Management expressed optimism about the future, citing stable construction demand and strategic partnerships, and mentioned the potential for AI to drive internal efficiencies and margin improvements in 2027.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us and welcome to Procore Technologies, Inc. FY26 first quarter earnings call. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press Star one again. I will now hand the conference over to Matthew Polise, SVP of Finance.

Matthew Polise

Ajay Gopal (President and CEO)

Rachel Pyles (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Joe Bruink Budaer

Rachel Pyles (Chief Financial Officer)

Joe Bruink Budaer

Saket Kaleh

Ajay Gopal (President and CEO)

Saket Kaleh

Got it. That makes a ton of sense. Rachel, maybe for you, it was great to see CRPO growth kind of continue at. At 20%. And of course, you noted the duration benefit there as well. Maybe the question is how do you think about the glide path for maybe that growth rate starting to converge with revenue growth?

Rachel Pyles (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, thanks, Beckett. That's a great, great question. So CRPO has remained strong. We are starting to see that average contract duration start to normalize. So between Q4 and Q1 duration stay kind of roughly flat quarter over quarter. If you look forward kind of once that duration does stabilize, it'll probably take around three to four quarters following that stabilization before you see the CRPO and the revenue growth kind of come together.

Dylan Becker

Ajay Gopal (President and CEO)

Dylan Becker

Ajay Gopal (President and CEO)

Rachel Pyles (Chief Financial Officer)

Brent Hill

Ajay Gopal (President and CEO)

Rachel Pyles (Chief Financial Officer)

So if I think about just coming back to our guidance philosophy, we consistently have a beat and raise methodology and that's what you're seeing us do here. So really nothing different than what we've done historically.

Ajay Gopal (President and CEO)

So our expectation is to continue to execute as we improve our business and so there isn't any subliminal message here.

DJ Hines

Ajay Gopal (President and CEO)

DJ Hines

Yep, yep. Okay, makes sense. And then Rachel, I'm not sure if I missed it, but can you give US a sense for how much data grid and FX impacted both revenue and CRPO in the quarter. I think investors are trying to wrap their arms around an organic XFX growth rate in the quarter. So anything on that front would be helpful.

Rachel Pyles (Chief Financial Officer)

Adam or Wood Stiffel

Our next question comes from Adam or Wood Stiffel. Your line is now open. Please go ahead. Awesome. Thanks for taking the questions and Rachel, look forward to working with you. Maybe Ajay, just on the macro going back to that, we talked about it being stable over the last six or so months. I'd love to talk a little bit more about the government vertical in particular,

Ajay Gopal (President and CEO)

especially following the Fedramp moderate authorization earlier this year. Adam, we lost you. Do you hear me? Okay now. Yeah, yeah, sorry. You said you want to talk about the government vertical and then I lost you question.

Adam or Wood Stiffel

Apologies. Yeah, just the government vertical, especially following the Fedramp moderate authorization earlier this year.

Ajay Gopal (President and CEO)

Adam or Wood Stiffel

Super clear. And maybe as my quick follow up, you know, earlier this year, you know, Procore began offering four bundled packages, each with three tiers. Just curious how that new package and pricing is really new packaging has been receptivity from the customer base. Thanks again.

Ajay Gopal (President and CEO)

Matthew Martino

Rachel Pyles (Chief Financial Officer)

Daniel Jester

Rachel Pyles (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, absolutely. Thanks for the question. So we're confident in kind of our overall margin profile. As you would imagine. Not all expenses are linear and so, you know, margin does move around in the quarters. But from an overall perspective, you're very confident in our full year margin expansion numbers.

Ajay Gopal (President and CEO)

Jason Salino

Ajay Gopal (President and CEO)

Rachel Pyles (Chief Financial Officer)

Jason Salino

Thank you. And then in prior questions you've talked about seeing a stabilized macro, but maybe going a step deeper in your conversations with customers. How are they managing, you know, the increase in oil prices? Obviously it adds to the project cost. It doesn't sound like it's affecting near term project starts but curious how conversations are going in more recent discussions. Thanks.

Ajay Gopal (President and CEO)

Ken Wong

Rachel Pyles (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks, Ken. It's really mechanical. So, you know, consistent with what you've seen us do in the past, we did a beat and raise this quarter. You know, again, that is no change in our guidance philosophy. We're continuing to give you guidance that we feel a high level of conviction in.

Ajay Gopal (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

We have reached the end of the Q and A session, and this concludes today's call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect.

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