Innovex International Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/364412720
Summary
Innovex International reported first quarter 2026 revenue of $239 million, exceeding guidance, with an adjusted EBITDA of $49 million and a margin of 21%.
The company highlighted strong performance from the subsea business and successful integration of the RealQuip merger, emphasizing a 'no barriers' culture.
Innovex International secured significant project awards in Asia and completed the acquisition of Drilling Innovation Solutions for $16 million.
Despite Middle East disruptions, the company sees long-term growth potential in the region and expects a strong subsea business trajectory.
Guidance for Q2 2026 includes revenue of $235 to $245 million and adjusted EBITDA of $43 to $48 million, with expectations of continued margin improvement.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good morning and welcome to Innovex International's first quarter 2026 earnings call. at this time, all participants are in a listen only mode and there will be a question and answer opportunity at the end of this call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Eric Wells, Chief of Staff. Please go ahead.
Eric Wells (Chief of Staff)
Adam Anderson (Chief Executive Officer)
Kendall Reed (Chief Financial Officer)
Adam Anderson (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
If you wish to ask a question, please press star followed by one on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. And your first question comes to the line of Derek Podhazer from Piper Sandler. Your line is open.
Derek Podhazer (Equity Analyst)
Adam Anderson (Chief Executive Officer)
Derek Podhazer (Equity Analyst)
Adam Anderson (Chief Executive Officer)
Derek Podhazer (Equity Analyst)
Great. Good stuff. Appreciate it. I'll turn it back.
Adam Anderson (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks Derek.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes to line of Don Crist from Johnson Rice. Your line is open.
Don Crist (Equity Analyst)
Morning guys. Thanks for letting me in. I wanted to ask about the Middle East. Obviously it's a lot of talk about doesn't feel like there's that many impacts in the first quarter. Can you just kind of explain whether or not you were running through inventory in the first quarter and that could have a bigger impact in the second quarter or just kind of any comments around the Middle east given that the conflict continues to rage on?
Adam Anderson (Chief Executive Officer)
Don Crist (Equity Analyst)
Okay. But going forward, it shouldn't be that big of an impact. Obviously, there will be some impact, but you are getting things into the region.
Adam Anderson (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, for now, that's correct. So we're kind of. What's baked into our forecast is we are able to continue to get products, equipment in region. Everyone is kept safe over there, and that activity levels are kind of what we see today is what we see for the rest of the quarter and that there's no meaningful change one way or the other in the region.
Don Crist (Equity Analyst)
Adam Anderson (Chief Executive Officer)
Don Crist (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And if I could sneak in one more, obviously a good couple orders in Asia. But just more broadly, can you talk about the offshore? Is energy security becoming more top of mind and you're seeing more operators accelerate plans or get more aggressive on plans going forward? Just kind of any comments around that?
Adam Anderson (Chief Executive Officer)
Don Crist (Equity Analyst)
Okay, I appreciate the caller. I'll turn it back.
Adam Anderson (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Don.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes to mind of Keith Beckman from Pickering Energy Partners. Your line is open.
Keith Beckman (Equity Analyst)
Adam Anderson (Chief Executive Officer)
Keith Beckman (Equity Analyst)
Awesome. That's really helpful. And then on my second question, just wanted to ask around free cash flow conversion, how you guys are thinking about that now? Obviously we're in a little bit of a different world. How should we be thinking about maybe working capital through the balance of the year? Is there potentially a little bit of a delay on customer payments that, you know, early on that could potentially get reversed into the back half of the year?
Kendall Reed (Chief Financial Officer)
Keith Beckman (Equity Analyst)
Perfect. It's really helpful. I'll turn it back, guys. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thanks. Thanks. Your next question comes from line of Blake McLean from Daniel Energy Partners. Your line is open.
Blake McLean (Equity Analyst)
OPERATOR
Thank you sir.
Adam Anderson (Chief Executive Officer)
There are no further questions so I'd like to hand back for closing comments.
OPERATOR
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