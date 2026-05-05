Archer-Daniels Midland Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/821216419
Summary
Archer-Daniels Midland reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.71 and total segment operating profit of $764 million for Q1 2026, with a trailing fourth quarter adjusted ROIC of 6.4%.
The company raised its full year adjusted EPS guidance range to $4.15 to $4.70, from a previous range of $3.60 to $4, citing a constructive margin environment in crushing and ethanol businesses.
Strategic initiatives include reducing manufacturing and transaction costs, investing in growth platforms, and leveraging AI to enhance efficiency. The company achieved higher North American export activity and captured margin opportunities in various subsegments.
Operational highlights included record global crush volumes, increased North American export activity, and strong soybean meal sales. The Decatur east plant and animal nutrition operations showed substantial progress.
Management noted the positive impact of renewable volume obligations on corn and soy markets, and the company is targeting high-growth opportunities, particularly in advanced nutrition and biosolutions.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Juan Luciano (Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer)
Mohnish Patilwala
Juan Luciano (Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Manav Gupta (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Juan Luciano (Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer)
Manav Gupta (Equity Analyst at UBS)
perfect. My quick follow up is on human nutrition, a very positive Trend. Revenue up 3% but profit up 39% in human nutrition. Can you talk a little bit about that positive trend and what's driving the improvement and profitability in the human nutrition business?
Juan Luciano (Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer)
Manav Gupta (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Thank you sir and congrats on a very good quarter.
Juan Luciano (Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Manav, thank you for your question. Your next question comes from the line of Ben Toyer from Barclays. Ben, your line is now open.
Ben Toyer (Equity Analyst at Barclays)
Juan Luciano (Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer)
Mohnish Patilwala
Ben, you had a question on what risks. Also we are watching if you've seen the script we had laid it out. But just again to reiterate, of course we'll watch all external events that play out but energy cost, foreign exchange, input costs for nutrition, global trade policy, all of those tariffs are all things that we are watching and we'll keep you all posted as we see things evolve.
Ben Toyer (Equity Analyst at Barclays)
Juan Luciano (Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer)
Ben Toyer (Equity Analyst at Barclays)
Thank you very much.
Juan Luciano (Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer)
We can't invent that. Mexico will help us with a great World Cup. Everybody will drink lots of coffee.
Ben Toyer (Equity Analyst at Barclays)
I'm gonna do my best.
OPERATOR
Thank you for your question. Your next question comes from the line of Puran Sharma from Stevens Inc. Your line is now open.
Puran Sharma
Good morning and congrats on the. On the strong results here. I maybe wanted to just focus on. Absolutely. First question, Just wanted to focus on ethanol. Can you talk about what is driving margin strength here? I think it's export demand and there was momentum prior to the start of the conflict with Iran. So just want to understand from your point of view what's driving this and have you seen any incremental upside from the conflict?
Juan Luciano (Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer)
Puran Sharma
Great. Appreciate the color there. And just really quickly, Was there any 45z inch earnings? And then when we think about modeling this, should we be adding this to segment income or should we be excluding these from the tax line?
Mohnish Patilwala
Yeah, you should be including it to segment income. And I would say yes, we have. And of course we continue to work on all the details that needs for implementation of that. But the team has done a good job. And at this point for the year, we are expecting an impact of about $150 million for a full 20, 26.
OPERATOR
Thank you for your question. Your next line comes from the line of Andrew Strelczak from bmo. Andrew, your line is now open.
Andrew Strelczak (Equity Analyst at BMO)
Juan Luciano (Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer)
Mohnish Patilwala
Andrew Strelczak (Equity Analyst at BMO)
Juan Luciano (Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer)
Andrew Strelczak (Equity Analyst at BMO)
Great. Thank you very much.
Juan Luciano (Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer)
You're welcome.
OPERATOR
Thank you for your question. Your next question comes from the line of Heather Jones of Heather Jones Research. Your line is now open.
Heather Jones (Research Analyst at Heather Jones Research)
Good morning.
Mohnish Patilwala
Heather Jones (Research Analyst at Heather Jones Research)
Mohnish Patilwala
the risks that exist
Heather Jones (Research Analyst at Heather Jones Research)
in the economy right now.
Mohnish Patilwala
We also have a slightly higher tax rate that will come in in the
Heather Jones (Research Analyst at Heather Jones Research)
second half of the year and we will invest more in R and D and digitization that I talked about. But when you put all that together, when we look at the first quarter, the team started very well. You've seen that they've been able to capture the opportunities and margins that existed.
Mohnish Patilwala
So as that curve moves through and
Heather Jones (Research Analyst at Heather Jones Research)
the opportunities exist, I can tell you the team is very well geared to take advantage of that. 2Q is a very important quarter for us because we have to make sure that all these executions happen. We'll get some more clarity as the world continues to evolve. We've got policy dynamics that we are watching through.
Mohnish Patilwala
Our assumption is that China will continue
Heather Jones (Research Analyst at Heather Jones Research)
to buy its normal volume in Q4, but that's to be what.
Mohnish Patilwala
So put all that together.
Heather Jones (Research Analyst at Heather Jones Research)
We raised our guidance from 360 and 425 to 415 to 470. Again, the team's executing well. Good start to Q1 and we'll continue to execute over the next three quarters and we'll keep you posted.
Mohnish Patilwala
Heather Jones (Research Analyst at Heather Jones Research)
Mohnish Patilwala
Thank you for your question.
Heather Jones (Research Analyst at Heather Jones Research)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Stephen Haynes at Morgan Stanley. Steven, your line is now open.
Stephen Haynes
Good morning and thanks for taking my question. Wanted to ask on CARB Solutions Maybe just in the quarter, kind of within the 350 or so of operating profit
Juan Luciano (Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer)
that you all did. Can you maybe just help us think a bit about how much of that splits out between ethanol versus the non ethanol piece? Obviously we can see, you know, the, the VCP part of it, but it's harder to disaggregate within sweeteners and starches. So if you could just provide any additional color there, that would be helpful. Thank you.
Stephen Haynes
OPERATOR
Thank you. Appreciate it.
Juan Luciano (Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer)
Your next question comes from the line of Dushiant Ailani from Jefferies. Your line is now open.
Dushiant Ailani (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
Hi Dean, thanks for taking my questions. Maybe my first one, could you talk to a little bit about the soybean meal demand? I know, I think earlier in your comments you mentioned using strong demand there, but could you maybe just talk a little bit about the puts and takes in terms of, you know, how that
Juan Luciano (Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer)
Dushiant Ailani (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
So hope that helps.
Juan Luciano (Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer)
Yes, that does. Thank you. And then my follow up question is on decade or east. I think you said that it's basically fully up and running. I think in the prior call we had mentioned that there were some customers that had moved away. Have you been able to recover all of them?
Dushiant Ailani (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
What's the data status on that?
Juan Luciano (Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer)
Dushiant Ailani (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
You're welcome.
Matthew Blair (Equity Analyst at TPH)
Your final question comes from the line of Matthew Blair from tph. Matthew, your line is now open.
Juan Luciano (Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer)
Great, thank you and good morning. You mentioned the inverted soy crush futures curve previously. Could you talk about, you know, what, what's really driving that? Like, are there fundamental factors that are pulling down future margins or is this just like a matter of liquidity and, you know, less liquidity in, in the outgoing months? Thanks.
Matthew Blair (Equity Analyst at TPH)
Juan Luciano (Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer)
I'll leave it there. Thank you, Matthew.
OPERATOR
Thank you for your questions. We have reached the end of the Q and A session. I will now turn the call back to Kate Walsh for closing remarks. Kate, please go ahead.
Kate Walsh
Thank you all for joining the call today. We appreciate your continued interest and support of ADM and wish you a great rest of your day. Goodbye.
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