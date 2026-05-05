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May 5, 2026 9:27 AM 30 min read

Transcript: AH Realty Trust Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

AH Realty Trust (NYSE:AHRT) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/268112226

Summary

AH Realty Trust reported strong first quarter 2026 results, with FFO as adjusted exceeding expectations at $0.15 per diluted share.

The company executed significant strategic initiatives, including selling 11 multifamily assets for $562 million and completing the sale of its construction business.

Full year 2026 FFO guidance was raised to $0.51-$0.55 per diluted share, reflecting confidence in the company's retail and mixed-use office-focused strategy.

Operational highlights include high occupancy rates in retail (94.8%) and mixed-use office (96%), with strong leasing activity anticipated for the rest of the year.

Management emphasized a strategic realignment with a focus on shareholder value, including buying back 4.3 million shares and appointing new board members with relevant expertise.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello and welcome to AH Realty Trust first quarter 2026 earnings call. Please note that this call is being recorded. After the Speaker's prepared remarks there will be a question and answer session. If you'd like to ask a question during that time, please press STAR and then one on your telephone keypad. Thank you. I would now like to turn the call over to Chelsea Forrest, EVP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead

Chelsea Forrest (EVP of Investor Relations)

Sean Tibbetts (Chairman, President and CEO)

over to Shawn. Good morning and thank you for joining us today. Today I will briefly reflect on the quarter results, our progress on the company's transformation to date, discuss portfolio highlights and conclude with a review of our capital allocation activity.

Craig Ramiro

Matthew Barnes Smith (Chief Financial Officer)

Sean Tibbetts (Chairman, President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Sean Tibbetts (Chairman, President and CEO)

Johnna Gallon (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)

Thank you, super helpful. And then appreciate the enhanced disclosure. And you mentioned, you know, several lease commencements in second half 26 for both retail and office but also some offsets and known move outs. Can you give any type of year end 26 economic occupancy projections or ranges for either portfolio?

Sean Tibbetts (Chairman, President and CEO)

Sure. I'll just Start by saying that we are encouraged by the tailwinds, by the strength of the market and the leasing kind of momentum and velocity activity out

Craig Ramiro

OPERATOR

Great, thanks, Craig. Thanks, Sean. Again, if you'd like to ask a question, please press star followed by one on your telephone keypad. That star followed by one on your telephone keypad. Your next question comes from the line of Viktor Fedev of Scotiabank. Your line is now open.

Viktor Fedev

Good morning everyone and thank you for taking my question. I have a question on your decision to kind of shift from acquisitions to share buybacks. It kind of makes sense given where your stock is trading. Just trying to understand the financial implications because if not mistaken, you were planning to use some 1031 exchange money to kind of do these acquisitions. So just trying to understand financial implications for you connected with this decision.

Sean Tibbetts (Chairman, President and CEO)

Viktor Fedev

or otherwise the real estate positions makes sense.

Sean Tibbetts (Chairman, President and CEO)

Viktor Fedev

Got it. And then just last for me on, in terms of, you mentioned kind of some opportunities to invest capital in redevelopments or do you have like any out parcel that you can invest in or kind of upcoming redevelopments that are not on the list that you're kind of considering? Can you provide some additional details on that?

Sean Tibbetts (Chairman, President and CEO)

Viktor Fedev

Got it, thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of John Peterson of Jefferies. Your line is now open.

John Peterson (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)

Oh, great. Thank you. On the share buybacks, I mean, you talked about the implied cap rate of your company being well north of 9%. I mean, how do we think about, you know, where your share price needs to go, where you hit some sort of break even, where share buybacks make less sense, and maybe investing in, you know, future acquisitions or buying back more debt is, you know, it makes more sense.

Sean Tibbetts (Chairman, President and CEO)

John Peterson (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)

Okay. And then if we look at your lease expiration schedule over the next two or three years, are there any material mark to market opportunities, particularly in the retail portfolio that we should be thinking

Sean Tibbetts (Chairman, President and CEO)

about that's squarely down the middle of your plate? Why don't you take that one?

Craig Ramiro

John Peterson (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)

Okay, then, if we kind of, you know, Sean, just bringing together all your comments and just all the moves that you guys have made with the board refresh and the, you know, selling multifamily, you know, what would you say is the most meaningful movement that the company has made this year?

Sean Tibbetts (Chairman, President and CEO)

John Peterson (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)

All right. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes our session and our question and answer session. I would now like to turn the call back to Sean Pivot for closing remarks.

Sean Tibbetts (Chairman, President and CEO)

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