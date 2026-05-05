Transcript: AH Realty Trust Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Good morning and thank you for joining AH Realty Trust's first quarter of 2026 earnings conference call and webcast. On the call this morning, in addition to myself is Sean Tibbetts, Chairman, President and CEO Matthew Barnes Smith, CFO and Craig Romero, EVP of Asset Management. The press release announcing our first quarter earnings along with our supplemental package were distributed yesterday afternoon. A replay of this call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call through June 4, 2026. The numbers to access the replay are provided in the earnings press release. For those who listen to the rebroadcast of this presentation, we remind you that the remarks made herein or as of today May 2026 and will not be updated subsequent to this initial earnings call. During this call we may make forward looking statements, including statements related to the future performance of our portfolio transactions involving our multifamily portfolio, our real estate financing program and our construction business and the use of proceeds from such transactions, our rebranding and the effects thereof, the consequences of our strategic transformation, our liquidity position as well as comments on our outlook. Listeners are cautioned that any forward looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations, taking into account information that is currently available. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations may change as a result of possible events or factors, not all of which are known and many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties can cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations and we advise listeners to review the forward looking statement disclosure in our press release that we distributed yesterday afternoon and the risk factors disclosed in documents we have filed with or furnished to the SEC. We will also discuss certain non GAAP financial measures including but not limited to ffo, normalized FFO and FFO as adjusted. Definitions of these non GAAP measures as well as reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are included in the quarterly Supplemental package which is available on our website at ahrealtytrust.com I will now turn the call

Thank you Sean and good morning everyone. Before discussing first quarter portfolio performance, leasing activity and expectations for the rest of this year, I'll draw your attention to additional information presented in this quarter's Supplemental Financial Package, particularly economic occupancy. Economic occupancy, as opposed to leased occupancy, which we've historically presented, considers free rent periods, rent abatements and periods prior to rent commencement, therefore providing stronger correlation to cash noi. We believe reporting both economic and leased occupancy going forward will provide investors with greater clarity on both past and expected future results. Retail leased occupancy at the end of the first quarter was 94.8% and economic occupancy was 92.5%. We expect rent commencements primarily at Columbus Village and the Interlock to drive retail economic occupancy increases during the second half of 2026. Retail same store NOI for the quarter was up 2.2%, driven by rent commencements on new leases across the portfolio as well as positive cash spreads on both new leases and renewals. We anticipate growth to slow through the rest of the year because of certain vacancies and store closures, with annual same store NOI growth ultimately settling well within our projected range of 1 to 2%. Higher economic occupancy at the Interlock, Patterson Place, Overlook Village and Columbus Village was the primary driver of first quarter growth. We expect these properties to continue to boost same store NOI for the rest of the year, driven by rent commencements from new tenants including Trader Joe's, Golf Galaxy and F1 Arcade. First quarter visits to the new Trader Joe's at Columbus Village continue to outpace the only other location in the market, but by nearly 2x, while the new Golf Galaxy ranks in the top three nationwide. During the first quarter, F1 Arcade opened at the Interlock, driving a 30% year over year increase in visits and a 45% increase in parking volume, solidifying the property's destination status in the market. Partially offsetting first quarter gains were vacancies at Southgate Square, Broadmoor Plaza and Broad Creek Shopping center as well as store closures at Hilltop and Town Center. We expect these properties to weigh on current year same store NOI as we work to backfill spaces previously occupied by Comms Party City, joann, West Elm and Orvis. However, we anticipated these closings and tenant demand for these spaces is strong, creating future growth opportunities. We are already in the process of securing high quality national tenants to fill these storefronts at positive spreads and enhance the merchandising mix at these properties to create longer term durability. I look forward to providing further updates in the coming quarters. Our retail portfolio remains well positioned to capture sustained tenant demand for retail space at higher rents as demonstrated by positive first quarter spreads of 14.4% on new leases and 4.5% on renewals. Office lease occupancy at the end of the first quarter was 96% and economic occupancy was 87.7%. We expect rent commencements at the Interlock and Town center to drive economic occupancy gains during the rest of the year. Office same store NOI for the quarter was up 0.7% driven by contractual rent increases on existing leases, new rent commencements and 7% positive cash spreads on new leases. These economic occupancy gains were partially offset by vacancy at one city center from space reclaimed from WeWork in the second quarter of last year. Nevertheless, we expect to end the year comfortably within our projected range of 1.4 to 2.5% annual growth supported by scheduled rent increases and anticipated rent commencements during the second half of 2026. At the interlock, we've already begun realizing nearly $1 million of new ABR, with the majority expected to commence in the third and fourth quarters. We anticipate that these economic occupancy gains combined with additional increases at Team Street Wharf, 2 Columbus and 222 Central park, formerly Armada Hoffler Tower, will outpace temporary challenges at One City Center, 4525 Main and Wills Wharf. While we are not forecasting any new rent commencements at either One City center or Wills Wharf in 2026, we are seeing good activity and interest in the market and remain confident in our team's ability to release the space. At 4525 Main. We remain on track to release the 8000 square feet we recaptured last quarter with lease execution expected by the middle of this year at One Columbus. While we expect lease occupancy to Decline by roughly 10 basis points in the second quarter because of anticipated lease expirations, we expect economic occupancy to slightly increase driven by rent commencements for new tenants at positive spreads. Additionally, we're already at lease on over half of the expiring space at One Columbus and are confident in our team's ability to backfill the rest given the tremendous demand for Town center office space. Just last week we completed the consolidation, downsize and relocation of AH Realty Trust's offices to accommodate this demand. As a result of this intentional move, we unlocked and leased 38,000 square feet at 222 Central park at top of market rents, creating $1.3 million of new ABR which we expect to begin fully realizing in the third quarter of next year with partial recognition weighted towards the third and fourth quarters of 2026. Town center is a case study example of the type of asset in which we invest high quality, differentiated, mixed use and located in markets with high barriers to entry. Another good example is Southern Post, our newest mixed use asset delivered at the end of 2024 where this quarter we leased 22,000 square feet to Industrious. Just last week our team executed another 9,000 square foot lease bringing office leased occupancy at Southern post to over 93%. We expect economic occupancy to increase to over 60% by the end of this year and over 80% by the first quarter of 2028 as free rent periods for existing office tenants burn off. Office portfolio fundamentals remain Strong with nearly eight years of Walt High Credit tenancy and less than 2% rollover for the rest of 2026 as well as our team's demonstrated ability to lease space and grow rents. We see continued organic growth opportunity across both our retail and office portfolios through proactive leasing mark to market adjustments on new leases, positive renewal spreads, disciplined expense management and targeted redevelopment and capital investment where returns justify it. This operational focus is central to how we intend to drive consistent NOI growth and deliver long term value going forward. With that, I'll turn it over to Matt for more details on our first quarter financial results and an update to our fiscal year 2026 guidance.

Good morning and thank you Craig. AH Realty Trust delivered solid first quarter performance laying a strong foundation for the 2026 fiscal year. The results reflect the resilience of our assets and the benefits of the actions we are taking to reshape our portfolio and implement a simpler operating approach with less debt focused assets and shareholder value that recognises our asset quality. For the first quarter, FFO attributable to common shareholders was 20.6 million or $0.20 per diluted share, above our expectations for the period. FFO as adjusted. Attributable to common shareholders was 15.1 million or $0.15 per diluted share, also above our expectations for the period. FFO as adjusted excludes the segments classified as discontinued operations, multifamily construction and real estate financing and therefore represents the clearest measure of the earnings of our go forward retail and mixed use office platform. We believe this is the metric investors should focus on as it reflects the simplified higher quality earnings profile that will define AH Reality Trust. Following the completion of our transformation, net operating income for Q1 was $34.7 million representing a 1.8% increase year over year and approximately $700,000 ahead of guidance. AFFO totaled 19.9 million or $0.19 per diluted share which exceeds our current cash dividend as outlined in the supplemental with a payout ratio of 72%. Starting with the supplemental package, this quarter reflects a comprehensive refresh aimed at enhancing transparency and aligning disclosures with how we evaluate the business internally. We introduced several new metrics and disclosures including Economic Occupancy, a refreshed NAV page and Rental Revenue disaggregation, all of which are designed to provide clarity on cash flow, durability, asset performance and the embedded portfolio value. We believe these changes allow investors to more effectively track our continued progress by assessing both the quality and sustainability of our earnings streams, specifically as it relates to future cash flow growth. A key highlight is the NAV section illustrated on page 30. This page is intended to provide a clear and transparent view of the underlying per share asset value excluding the segments and assets categorized for discontinued operations. The analysis reflects the strength of our underlying real estate portfolio including our high quality office and mixed use assets with the non stabilised component currently representing Southern Post at development cost. The NAV framework plays a central role in how we evaluate financial performance and deploy capital. As our transformation progresses, we believe the quality of our assets is increasingly positioned to translate into durable earnings and shareholder returns. Our NAV analysis points to the intrinsic value of the real estate and serves as an important reference point in our capital allocation decisions including share repurchases. As Shaun touched on, we remain committed to executing a disciplined capital allocation approach centered on shareholder interests. To that end, we have continued to take advantage of the dislocation between our share price and and underlying asset value through our share repurchase program. Year to date we repurchased 24.1 million of common stock at a weighted average price of $5.70 per share, representing an implied yield that we view as highly attractive relative to other investment opportunities. We see this as having a chance to invest our own assets at an effective implied cap rate for this quarter's share purchase and above a 9% cap rate. Where else can we create more shareholder value than doubling down on our market leading portfolio? As Shaun highlighted, dispositions of the multifamily portfolio, real estate financing platform and construction entity are all either complete or well underway. Based on the headway made, we are well positioned to continue advancing our balanced capital allocation strategy and paying down debt, making disciplined investments in select high growth markets and continuing to execute our share repurchase program where appropriate. Turning to the Balance sheet We are proactively managing maturities and maintaining flexibility in what continues to be selective capital market environment. Looking ahead to the remainder of 2026, we have two office asset loans and one term loan scheduled for refinancing. We are actively engaged with lenders on all notes and expect to complete these refinancings consistent with our broader balance sheet strategy. Starting with the term loan maturing at the end of May, we have received a term sheet from our current lenders and are working to extend this loan at maturity for 12 months under the same terms and conditions including extending the pricing that we have today. Taine Street Wharf matures at the end of September and we are in the final stages with a relationship lender to close in the coming days on a 5 year non recourse asset level note priced in the 5.25 to 5.5% range. To round out the refinancings, we've also received a term sheet from a large institutional life insurance company for both 5 year and 7 year fixed rate debt on the Constellation office asset priced around 200 basis points plus the corresponding Treasury. With the expectation to close on this refinancing in the next two months, we are pleased with the pricing and terms of each of these loans. This reflects the quality of the underlying assets and the credit strength of the tenants and reinforces our track record of prudent liability management and our ability to navigate an especially challenging office debt market. Reducing leverage to strengthen the balance sheet remains a core priority. Upon completion of the transformation, we anticipate approximately 700 million in total debt paid out, a material reduction that is expected to fundamentally reshape our capital structure. Net debt to total Adjusted EBITDA was 8.3 times at quarter end, temporarily elevated relative to the prior quarter. We intend to use proceeds from the sale of 11 of our 14 multifamily assets to meaningfully reduce leverage to our Target range of 5.5 to 6.5 times net debt to total adjusted EBITDA, which we anticipate closing in the coming weeks. We ended the quarter with approximately $142 million of liquidity, providing adequate coverage of our capital needs. We are committed to maintaining a flexible balance sheet, disciplined capital allocation and sufficient liquidity to navigate a potentially prolonged higher rate environment. Now moving to our updated guidance, we are raising full year 2026 FFO as adjusted guidance to $0.51 to $0.55 per diluted share, reflecting the continued restructuring progress of retail and mixed use office portfolio strength and the solid first quarter performance. We are confident that the actions underway, including simplifying our operating model, exiting non core businesses, strengthening our balance sheet, executing opportunistic share repurchases, positions us to drive long term value for shareholders. We are committed to unlocking that value one way or another and and we have enhanced disclosures that will provide shareholders with additional transparency to continue to track our progress as we advance these initiatives. With that, I will turn the call back over to Shaun.

Over the past several quarters we have taken many of the hard but necessary actions to reposition the company for long term success. We have completed the majority of our strategic transformation, simplifying the business, strengthening our foundation and sharpening our focus on a high quality operating portfolio. Today, AH Realty Trust is a pure play retail and mixed use office reit, owning and operating open air shopping centers and thoughtfully integrated mixed use assets in strong markets across the Sunbelt Mid Atlantic Southeast. With these actions largely behind us, we are now squarely focused on execution and on delivering sustainable performance that drives long term shareholder value. The path forward is clear. Close the multifamily transaction, reduce leverage, continue to invest in our shares at a compelling discount to intrinsic value and to demonstrate through consistent operating results that this portfolio deserves to trade at a valuation commensurate with its quality. We have never been more aligned with our shareholders. We remain deeply grateful for the continued support and confidence of our investors as we move into this next chapter. Operator, we are ready for the question and answer session.

Thank you. We are now opening the floor for question and answer session. If you'd like to ask a question, please press Star followed by one on your telephone keypad. Press Star followed by one on your telephone keypad. Your first question comes from the line of Johnna Gallon of Bank of America. Your line is now open. Thank you. Good morning and congratulations on the progress of the restructuring. The capital markets activity is especially impressive given the macro and interest rate volatility. I was hoping if you could talk to kind of the breadth and depth of buyers for multifamily and for the construction platform and maybe the decision to go with a portfolio versus single assets.

Yeah, good morning and thank you for the question and I appreciate the congratulatory remarks. We were, we were excited to be able to beat our forecasted raise and we're excited about the path forward in terms of the capital markets. We, we've continued to see especially in the multifamily and retail obviously the, the depth of the market. It's good to see that those markets remain strong even given the kind of macro headwinds. That being said, we, we had an opportunity to, to sell to Harbor Group here. Great deal for our shareholders obviously at a mid five cap on in place and likely hopefully good deal for their investors. We saw interest, we talked to quite a few folks but we were able to make the best deal for shareholders all things considered with Harbor Group. So we, we feel good about that and we're excited. By the way, we're a couple of weeks out and we'll be, that'll be a material move as you're aware for our firm at 562 million paying down debt and as you heard buying back some of our own shares at what we believe is a nice discount in terms of construction. That business was and has been in wind down mode. So our view was let's sell it. And the best buyer for that was actually the employees of the company. So we essentially traded that for a price that's north of what was due to the shareholders anyway in terms of gross profit. But we sold that at slight uptick from what, what gross profit would have otherwise been received by the shareholders. The tough business right now as you could imagine with interest rates and we think this is the best move for the company, for the shareholders to, to create more simplistic company reduce not only confusion but reduce risk quite frankly over the short mid and long run. So we're excited about that.

there, broadly, especially in terms of our retail and mixed use office portfolio. But I think, Craig, why don't you drill down a little bit, if you don't mind, just quickly and talk a little bit about what's out on the horizon here. Yeah, sure, Happy to, Sean. And yeah, thank you for the question. When it comes to lease and economic occupancy, I think, you know, the widest gap is obviously today in the office portfolio. As you can see, the biggest pieces of that are the interlock, which we expect to see that gap narrow during the second half of the year as new tenants that we've secured and leased in prior quarters begin to pay rent. And one interesting anomaly is a team street wharf. You'll see a decent sized gap there between leased and economic occupancy. The main tenant there is Morgan Stanley. They have a month of free rent every other quarter. That happens to be this quarter. So you will see that that gap narrow in the second, actually close in the second quarter again, widen in the third and then, and then close again in the fourth. So a little bit of, a little bit of volatility there. But overall, macro speaking, you'll see the difference between leased and economic occupancy from our expectations to narrow as we progress through the second half of this year due to rent commencements.

Sure. Thank you, Victor and good morning. I think, you know, it's pretty, it's pretty straightforward as we get closer to closure in a couple of weeks on the kind of biggest material part of our transaction or transformation. We have a better line of sight on the tax consequence to the reit and it looks like that will not be material. So we chose to, given the value the stock was trading at and kind of capital allocation opportunity Cost, if you will, versus buying a retail center at a 7 cap. We said look north of a 9 cap. It's better to invest in our assets that we have perfect information on and obviously to the benefit of the shareholder, kind of reduce that share count. So we think that was the best move. Obviously we'd like to get into a mode where we're acquiring additional properties, but not at all costs. Right. It needs to be accretive to the shareholder. So, you know, our view was let's, let's take the opportunity while there is a discount and let's take also the opportunity to close that distance between current share price and what we believe nav is we will move through that chapter as well as kind of look at some repositioning, kind of some redevelopment opportunities on a smaller scale within the portfolio as we close that gap and then continue to focus on our FFO growth to grow the, grow the value of the firm. So we thought it made a lot of sense, especially given that gap, to buy the shares back kind of opportunistically, especially given that the REIT is not facing a material tax consequence as a result of the sales of the assets

And then on these two multifamily assets which are left in Gainesville. So I see that now you're kind of expecting to close it in Q4 26, first quarter of 27. So just trying to understand your logic here. So are you trying to kind of reach full stabilization for those assets and then sell them at the highest price? Like just trying to understand by the. You will be willing to sell it earlier or later. How do you think about that? Yeah, I think, look, the, the reality is they're stabilized now and there's some market timing to this as well, in addition to the fact that the buyer was not willing to pay us what we wanted for those assets and we believe the market will bear a better price. So we're going to take those and sell them out to market to get, get the best number that we can and obviously benefit the company and therefore the shareholder the best that we can in the form of paying down debt and bringing capital back on the balance sheet.

Sure. There is a page in the supplemental. Forgive the page flipping because I didn't memorize your page, but yes, page 29 of the supplemental, Victor, includes opportunities that we see kind of on the horizon given the portfolio that we currently own. And there are a number of outparcels there, as well as some assets that I would characterize as maybe underutilizing the real estate. Outparcels are probably the quickest move, right, in terms of getting some accretive opportunity into the earnings stream. But also there are some opportunities there with assets that may not. May not be using the real estate in terms of the size of the plot they sit on or the box, quite frankly, may not be the best, you know, may not have the best tenants. So kind of repositioning in terms of something like we did with the Bed Bath and Beyond, the Trader Joe's out parcels, and we have a couple of our other opportunities with assets with large parking lots and sitting on a large amount of acreage that we could think about more in the midterm. So, yeah, we're thinking about that a lot. Candidly, we're doing a lot of work on that. But, yeah, we'll continue to look for those opportunities then and strike at the right time when it makes sense to best deploy that capital.

Yeah, I think, John, you know, thank you for the question, first of all. Second of all, I think when we get within a line of sight of nav, I think would be the way to think about that for us. Right. If we, theoretically, if we're at nav, we can begin to think about deploying capital. I think that implies that our, you know, we're trading at a cap rate that's compressed relative to where we are today. We don't think we're there. Candidly. We think we've got some work to do to close that gap. So in the short run, as, as, you know, we. We bought back these, these shares and we may do some more. But, yeah, I think we've got a little ways to go before we can think about actually deploying capital into a, you know, an acquisition or, or otherwise obviously yield dependent, market dependent.

Yeah, happy to take that, John. Thank you for the question. As far as expirations for this year, you know, about half of those we've actually already renewed at positive spreads, so feel pretty good about near term expirations. Looking out further, a lot of this is, is big box anchor spaces which, you know, we'll expect to be able to push rents, you know, nominally on those. That's, you know, that's kind of the balance of the retail side. In office. I think there's still tremendous opportunity to mark to market, particularly in Charlotte at our Providence Plaza asset, where I know we are significantly below market. That asset is a little bit older, but we have plans to reinvest in that particular location so that we can drive further rent growth. So still lots of organic growth opportunity in both sides of the coin, retail and office, and bullish about our prospects going forward here.

Wow, that's a tough one. As you can tell, John, and I appreciate the question. We're excited about where we are and more importantly, where we're headed. It's hard to single one out. But I think from an economic standpoint, the sale and the momentum created here as of late on the sale of multifamily and the real estate financing as well as the construction business, I mean, we, we came to the market three months ago and said we, we are going to do these things and we have materially done those things. I think when you add to that, you know, this, this kind of evolution of our company, the, the ability to bring highly skilled directors on board is in my mind, metaphorically accretive to the board. Right. And, and it gives us an opportunity to, to have some additional guidance. We appreciate more than they know, the, the kind of contributions from George and Dennis. But as we evolve this company, we're bringing two folks with deep capital markets, reit, public REIT experience onto this board and we think that is helpful to us to kind of challenge some assumptions, work through the challenges that face us ahead, and continue to grow this company, grow again, close that nav gap and grow the. Grow the FFO and in turn grow the shareholder value over time. So we're just excited about this, excited about the opportunity, thankful for the directors that were with us and very thankful for the ones that will be joining us. And I think, look, I'd be remiss not to say I'm thankful for the team for digging in and plowing through this challenging, yet rewarding kind of phase in our company here. But we're fired up, we're excited, we are bullish, and we are executing, and we're excited about the future.

Thank you very much. First and foremost, we appreciate your interest in our firm for the shareholders, your investment in us, for the employees, your continued resolve to see our company continue to succeed. I just want to thank you for joining us today. We look forward to more exciting few quarters in the future and look forward to some press releases from us. We're excited about where we're headed and couldn't be, could not be more excited for the support that we're receiving along the way. So thank you for joining this morning and have a nice day.