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May 5, 2026 9:25 AM 28 min read

Full Transcript: Neuronetics Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3pztkve5

Summary

Neuronetics reported Q1 2026 revenue of $34.5 million, an 8% increase from $32 million in Q1 2025, driven by higher U.S. clinic revenue.

The company shipped 34 NeuroStar systems, up 10% year-over-year, but NeuroStar business revenue decreased by 3% due to reduced customer inventory levels.

U.S. clinic revenue grew 15%, with strong performance in Spravato treatments, despite TMS volumes being slightly down due to weather disruptions.

Gross margin declined to 46.9% from 49.2% due to revenue mix changes and increased Spravato buy and bill impact.

Net loss improved to $10.8 million from $12.7 million, with adjusted EBITDA loss narrowing to $6.6 million from $8.6 million.

Cash balance stood at $19 million with plans to improve cash flow, expecting flat to positive cash flow in the second half of the year.

Strategic initiatives include expanding NeuroStar's go-to-market strategies and improving operational efficiency in Greenbrook clinics.

CEO Dan Reivers emphasized a listening approach, evaluating potential business separations, and focusing on disciplined execution and growth.

The company maintained its guidance for 2026, with revenue expected between $160 and $166 million, and gross margins between 47% and 49%.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Mark

Dan Reivers (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Dan Reivers (President and Chief Executive Officer)

in SGA expenses where we have driven and will continue to drive efficiencies. Net loss for the quarter was $10.8

Dan Reivers (President and Chief Executive Officer)

million or $0.16 per share as compared to a net loss of $12.7 million

Dan Reivers (President and Chief Executive Officer)

for or $0.21 per share in the prior year. First quarter 2026 adjusted EBITDA was negative

Dan Reivers (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time we will conduct the question and answer session. Our first question comes from the line of Bill Plavonic from Canaccord Genuity. One moment while I bring him to the stage. Hello, Bill, your line is now open.

Bill

Okay, great. Good morning. Yeah, okay, thank you. So three questions for you, Dan, if I could. One is just clarity on the performance in the Greenbrook sites. I just want to make sure I heard that. Was it the treatment revenue and number of treatments was down year over year. Backing out the Spravato, I just want to get to make sure I heard that correctly.

Dan Reivers (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Bill

And then thank you for that. And then just secondly, you know, one of the biggest challenges, you know, new executives face when they come into a company is just making sure to keep the team intact and turnover. And I just wanted to see if you could provide any color on, you know, what you've seen thus far. I know it's only been 45 days, but just kind of what you've seen across the organization thus far.

Dan Reivers (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Bill

Dan Reivers (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Bill

Great. Thanks.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Adam Maeder of Piper Sandler. Your line is now open.

Adam Maeder

Dan Reivers (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Adam Maeder

Dan Reivers (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Adam Maeder

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our final question comes from the line of Danny Stouder of Citizen JMP. Your line is open.

Danny Stouder

Dan Reivers (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Danny Stouder

Dan Reivers (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Danny Stouder

Great, I appreciate that. And just one last one for me. Just wanted to ask on some of the TMS coverage expansion to include nurse practitioners. I was just curious at high level if there have been any incremental conversations with accounts on this topic. Have you seen that customers are waiting for this? Maybe some with higher demand. Just anything more on how this could impact utilization and how you think it will play out in 26 and beyond? Great, thank you.

Dan Reivers (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Danny Stouder

Great. Appreciate the questions. Yep. Thank you.

OPERATOR

This concludes the question and answer session. I would now like to turn it back to Dan Rivers for closing remarks.

Dan Reivers (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, I just wanted to thank all of our employees for a hard fought quarter, as they all are, as we continue to try and restore hope to patients and their families. And wanted to thank our shareholders for their support. And I look forward to sharing and an update on our progress when we have an opportunity to share the results of our second quarter. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program.

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