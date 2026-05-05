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May 5, 2026 9:24 AM 24 min read

FTC Solar Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8x3h47ji/

Summary

FTC Solar announced a leadership transition with Anthony Carroll appointed as the new President and CEO, emphasizing his experience in scaling businesses and the company's position at a critical inflection point for growth.

The company reported Q1 revenue of $17.3 million, below expectations due to a project delay, but operating expenses were better than expected, and new business bookings have been strong.

FTC Solar has been added to nine of the top 10 EPCs' approved vendor lists and secured a significant 1 gigawatt project expected to contribute meaningfully to 2026 revenue, indicating strong future growth prospects.

The company expects a 40% revenue growth in 2026 compared to 2025 and anticipates sequential quarterly revenue growth throughout 2026, despite a first-half lull.

Management highlighted the unique advantages of their trackers, which are fast and easy to install, and expressed confidence in continued customer momentum and market positioning.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Bill Michalak (VP of Investor Relations)

Shekhar Sadathabam (Chairman of the Board)

Anthony Carroll (President and CEO)

Patrick Cook (Head of Capital Markets)

Kathy Banan (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Philip Shen

Hey guys, thanks for taking my question. Shikhar, I was wondering if you might be able to provide us a little more color on why now is the right timing for this CEO change. And then Anthony, welcome as the new CEO of FTC and was wondering if you could help us understand your vision for where you would like to take the company next and what might be the contrast with what Jan was doing and what you would do either differently or the same and so forth.

Shekhar Sadathabam (Chairman of the Board)

Anthony Carroll (President and CEO)

Philip Shen

Patrick Cook (Head of Capital Markets)

Philip Shen

Patrick Cook (Head of Capital Markets)

Philip Shen

Okay, thanks guys. I'll pass it on.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Samir Joshi with H.C. wainwright. Your line is now open.

Samir Joshi

Yeah, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions and welcome, Anthony, to the new role. Will you remind us the geographical distribution. Historical geographical distribution of your revenues and how it matched with the 1Q revenue and how it figures in the outlook for the rest of the year?

Patrick Cook (Head of Capital Markets)

Samir Joshi

Okay, thanks for that. And just a little bit on the delayed project. Was that like closer to a 3 million delay or closer to 8 million delay? And I think you mentioned it will be executed over the next 12 months or so. Just wanted to see what the actual dollar impact was from this delayed project.

Patrick Cook (Head of Capital Markets)

So our expectation that we were expecting in Q1 was in the 3 to 4 million dollars range. But the project is a good solid project and we're expecting that execution to hit soon and continue to drive revenue into 2026.

Samir Joshi

Okay, got it. And then one more, I think you mentioned bookings are sort of at a 55 million quarterly run rate contrasted to the revenues of around 20 to 30 million on a quarterly run rate. For you guys, is this activity because of the safe harbor action or is it that you are getting designed in earlier on in the project cycle?

Patrick Cook (Head of Capital Markets)

Samir Joshi

Understood. Thanks for taking my questions and Anthony, looking forward to work with you in the future. Thanks.

Anthony Carroll (President and CEO)

Same here. Thank you.

OPERATOR

That concludes our question and answer session. I will now turn the conference back over to the management for some closing remarks.

Anthony Carroll (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes today's call. Thank you all for joining. You may now disconnect.

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