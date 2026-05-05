Full Transcript: Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Thank you Srini. First quarter results from an interest income and expense perspective were in line with expectations and reflected contributions from assets added in the quarter and in prior periods, along with a continued focus on cost control. To that end, as Srini mentioned, we continued our earnings growth trajectory established in 2025 with another consecutive quarter of net interest income growth. Interest rates were generally stable throughout the quarter, supporting consistent mortgage market activity and enabling continued purchases of accretive non QM loans. Execution of the AOMT 2026-2 securitization in early March, which I will detail shortly, was strong and well timed and we expect to continue our trend of four securitizations per year or roughly one per quarter, while spread widening and rate increases associated with global tension drove a decrease to book value of our portfolio. Underlying fundamentals remain supportive and strong operating earnings mitigated the impact of valuation decreases, which we believe are temporary due to the ongoing conflict in Iran. In the first quarter we had a GAAP net loss of $7.4 million or a loss of $0.30 per common diluted share loss was driven by unrealized valuation changes on our securitized and unsecuritized loan portfolios largely tied to macroeconomic market volatility. Toward the end of the quarter, which offset positive operating growth. Comparatively, in the first quarter of 2025 we had GAAP net income of $20.5 million or $0.87 per diluted common share. That income was attributable to unrealized valuation gains of our securitized and unsecuritized loan portfolios as well as operating income distributable earnings for the quarter were $4.6 million. Differences versus GAAP results were primarily driven by the removal of the unrealized fair value movements just described. Our securitized loan portfolio and residential loan portfolio combined for $13.1 million for unrealized losses, which were offset by $1.6 million of net unrealized gains. In our trading securities and hedge portfolios. in the first quarter of 2025, distributable earnings were $4.1 million, interest income for the quarter was 40.7 million and net interest income was $12.1 million. This compares to interest income of 32.9 million and net interest income of $10.1 million in Q1 2025, showcasing 24% and 20% growth respectively. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, interest income and net interest income grew by 4% and 11% respectively. Performance has been supported by targeted asset purchases, growing net interest margin and consistent securitization market access. During all of 2025 and specifically Q4 25 and Q1 26, operating expenses for the quarter were $5.2 million. Excluding non cash stock compensation expenses and securitization costs, first quarter operating expenses were $3.4 million. The increase compared to a year ago and prior quarter is due to increases in professional service fees and loan diligence fees associated with a larger overall balance and consistent purchases of target assets. Going forward, we expect to maintain similar operating expense levels and will continue to be as efficient as possible with our expense structure. Loan purchases during the quarter totaled $246.2 million and continue to reflect conservative credit profiles, moderate loan to value ratios, and current market coupons that we believe remain attractive on a risk adjusted basis. The weighted average coupon of loans purchased during the quarter was 7.3%, the weighted average CLTV was 67% and the weighted average credit score was 759. Our credit underwriting metrics have continued to improve over time as we target our desired credit and return profile. As of the end of the quarter, our loans and securitization trust portfolio carried a weighted average coupon of 6.1% with a weighted average funding cost of approximately 4.5%. We intend to continue to access securitization markets through our disciplined, methodical securitization strategy. As mentioned, we were able to take advantage of favorable market conditions with our AOMT 2026-2. 2 securitization in March, just before the onset of the renewed conflict in the Middle East. We were the sole contributor to AOMT 2026.2 which had a $272 million unpaid principal balance and a weighted average coupon of 7.1%, weighted average non zero credit score of 757 and a weighted average CLTV of 70.7%. The AAA rated senior bonds priced favorably at 113 basis point spread over the treasury yield curve. As of quarter end, GAAP book value per share was $10.31. Economic book value, which fair values all non recourse securitization obligations was $12.28. Compared to the end of 2025, GAAP book value per share decreased 4% and economic book value decreased 3.3%. Changes in book value during the quarter were reflective of operating income offset by our quarterly dividend payment that had previously discussed Market driven valuation decrease within a portfolio while the market continues to display volatility tied to geopolitical tension. We estimate that as of today book value has increased slightly since the end of the first quarter due to continued accretive asset purchases and incremental earnings generation. Balance sheet remained well positioned with cash of $42 million and recourse debt to equity of 1.3 times. We aim to maintain liquidity and available financing capacity to provide flexibility to respond to changing market conditions. We ended the quarter with unsecuritized residential whole loans at a fair value of $245 million financed with $192.2 million of warehouse debt, $2.2 billion of residential mortgage loans and securitization trust and $238.3 million of RMBS, including $25.7 million of investments in commingled securitization entities which are included in other assets on our balance sheet. We finished the quarter with an undrawn loan financing capacity of approximately $1.1 billion with four high quality lending partners. Credit performance continue to be solid with portfolio-wide 90 plus day delinquency at approximately 2.7% which is inclusive of our residential loan, securitized loan and RMBS portfolios. This is materially flat compared to Q1 of 2025 and represents an increase of approximately 50 basis points from Q4 2025. Despite the increase compared to the prior quarter, performance across the Angel Oak Shelf remains strong and we believe that the performance of our collateral relative to the non QM securitization market is a key differentiator of our platform. We expect our differentiated credit performance to translate into lower losses than comparable not QM platforms across a full credit cycle. This view is supported by our proactive migration of credit spectrum conservative LTVs and disciplined underwriting approach which we believe position the portfolio to perform consistently even in more challenging environments. Three month prepaid speeds on our non QM, RMBS and securitized loan portfolios were 12% as of the end of the quarter compared to 11.2% in the fourth quarter of 2025. As we have mentioned in previous quarters, we expect prepaid speeds to increase, its rates decrease and homeowners are incentivized to refinance. With that said, we model our returns based on historical prepaid speeds of approximately 20% to 30%. While prepaid speeds are likely to tick upward if newly originated coupon rates continue to decrease, the majority of our portfolio still has coupon rates that are below newly originated coupon rates and we expect that mortgage rates would need to fall meaningfully in order to produce a significant impact to the returns on our portfolio. Lastly, the Company declared a 32-cent per share common dividend payable on May 29, 2026 to common shareholders of record as of May 22, 2026. For additional details on our financial results and portfolio composition, please refer to the earnings supplement available on our website.