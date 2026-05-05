Full Transcript: Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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View the webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1758997&tp_key=4f15cb5c31
Summary
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc reported a GAAP net loss of $7.4 million for Q1 2026, largely due to unrealized valuation changes linked to macroeconomic volatility.
The company completed the AOMT 20262 securitization, emphasizing its methodical, repeatable approach to securitizations, and plans to conduct about four securitizations annually.
Despite a decrease in book value, the company maintained strong operating earnings and a stable credit performance with a 90+ day delinquency rate at approximately 2.7%.
Interest income grew by 24% year-over-year, supported by targeted asset purchases and consistent securitization market access.
Management highlighted a focus on disciplined credit selection, maintaining liquidity, and aiming for continued earnings growth despite market volatility.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
We doing and welcome to Angel Oak Morgan Street 1st Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all lines are in listen only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question and answer session. If at any time during this call you require immediate assistance, Please press star 0 for operator assistance. Please note that this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Casey Culler. Please go ahead. Good morning.
Casey Culler
Srini Prabhu (Chief Executive Officer)
Brandon Filson (Chief Financial Officer)
Srini Prabhu (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Marie Celebal (Equity Analyst)
Good morning, thanks for taking my question. On HELOCs you participated in one securitization in 2025 and you guided to about two a year. So how is the HELOC pipeline building relative to non-QM? forward to another HELOC securitization here in the coming months. But I think that pacing is still about correct. Okay, great. Thanks for all the color.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from the line of Matthew Earner from Jones Trading. Please go ahead.
Matthew Earner
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Timothy d' Agostino from BRLE securities. Please go ahead.
Timothy d'Agostino
OPERATOR
Ladies and gentlemen. As a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press star followed by the number one on your touchtone phone. And if you're using a speakerphone, please make sure to lift your handset before pressing. Any case, your next question comes from the line of Doug Harter from btig. Please go ahead.
Brendan Greeney
Hi, thanks for taking my question. This is Brendan Greeney on for Doug. How did whole loan pricing of non QM loans hold up in March versus securitization spreads? Okay, thank you. And where are spreads today on AAAs and securitization? Okay, thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back to Mr. Brandon Filson for closing comments. Sir, please go ahead.
Brandon Filson (Chief Financial Officer)
I would like to thank everybody for your time and interest in Angel Oak Mortgage reit. As always, if you have any further questions or comments, please feel free to give us a call and reach out. Otherwise, we look forward to connecting again with you next quarter.
OPERATOR
Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you very much for your participation.
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