Onity Group Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.
Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9tw54yfn/
Summary
Onity Group reported double-digit year-over-year growth in adjusted revenue, origination volume, subservicing additions, and total servicing UPB, despite challenges from market volatility and regulatory changes.
The company revised its full-year 2026 adjusted ROE guidance to a range of 10-15%, citing ongoing market volatility and geopolitical events.
Net income attributable to common shareholders for the first quarter was $7 million, or $0.74 per share, down from $21 million last year, with an adjusted pre-tax loss of $6 million.
The company is focusing on improving origination pipeline hedging, loan sales performance, and scaling consumer direct operations to address challenges from market volatility and refinancing surges.
In subservicing, Onity Group signed two new clients and is negotiating with five more, with a target of achieving over $50 billion in subservicing additions for the full year.
The proposed transaction with Finance of America Reverse was revised and resubmitted for approval, with the expectation of $70-80 million in proceeds from selling a portion of the reverse servicing portfolio.
Full Transcript
Sam (Operator)
Valerie Hartel (Vice President, Investor Relations)
Glenn Messina (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Sean
Glenn Messina (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Operator
Thank you. If you'd like to ask a question, please press Star one on your keypad. To leave the cue at any time, press Star two. Once again, that is Star one to ask a question and we'll take our first question from Bose George with kbw. Your line is open.
Bose George (Equity Analyst)
Good morning. Actually, first on the MSR runoff, I think last quarter you noted that the higher FHA delinquency issue was 14 million impact, what was that number this quarter? And just trying to figure out how big a piece of it of that 17 million increase in MSR realizations came from the FHA.
Glenn Messina (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Good morning, Bose. We sized that at approximately 4 to 6 million dollars in the first quarter. And as we noted last quarter, we did expect that there would be some carryover effect into the first, again, four to six million dollars. But again, we're expecting delinquencies to normalize by the end of the second quarter based on some of the things that Shawn talked about in terms of seeing modifications begin and resolutions begin to flow again.
Bose George (Equity Analyst)
Okay, and so the rest of the increase in the realized cash flows was from actual increase in prepayments that you saw quarter over quarter?
Glenn Messina (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)
That's correct, Bose.
Bose George (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. And then in terms of is there a P and L impact as well from the higher FHA delinquencies? So as next quarter, if delinquencies stabilize at these levels, I assume then the marks are decline or go away. But is there a P and L impact we should think about if delinquencies remain somewhat elevated because of this issue?
Glenn Messina (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, if delinquencies, let's say, don't change. So if they just stay flat. Sean, correct me, but I think that would produce zero impact from a runoff perspective. If delinquencies actually improve, that would be a favorable impact to runoff or a reduction of runoff. So as delinquencies move around again, if they go up vis a vis end of the first quarter could be increase runoff. If they get better, it could be less runoff.
Bose George (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. And then just one on the, on the pipeline, hedging the, you know, you noted the volatility there. Does that just float through the gain on sales so that that shows up as a slightly lower margin?
Glenn Messina (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)
That's correct. Both that would show up through, through gain on sale. And again, I think as you know, the look when you have a lot of market volatility, unfortunately it does increase hedge costs and reduce hedge effectiveness as a result of pull through in your pipeline. Your actual pull through deviating from your estimates. And that all boils down into a gain on sale impact.
Bose George (Equity Analyst)
Yep. Okay, great. Thanks a lot. Thanks Rose.
Operator
And once again, if you would like to ask a question, please press star and one on your keypad. Now we'll move next to Doug Harter with btig. Your line is open.
Doug Harter
Thanks and good morning. As you think about the updated guidance, how much of that is just reflecting the fact that the first quarter sort of came in below that range versus as we think about what the expected range for quarters two through four would be.
Sean
Hey, Doug, it's Shawn. Good morning. The range of expected guidance incorporates both the reduced adjusted ROE we're seeing this quarter as well as anticipating high rate volatility and essentially, you know, elevated rates for a longer period of time. And so it's a combination of both.
Doug Harter
Glenn Messina (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Operator
And once more, as a reminder, that is star one to ask your questions. We'll pause for just a moment to allow further questions to queue. And it does appear that there are no further questions at this time. I would now like to hand back to Glenn Messina for any additional or closing remarks.
Glenn Messina (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Great. Thank you, Chloe. Look, we'd like to thank our shareholders and key business partners for their ongoing support of Onity. And I also want to thank and recognize our board of directors and global business team for their hard work and commitment to our success. And we look forward to updating everyone on our progress in our next earnings call. Thank you very much.
Operator
Thank you. This brings us to the end of today's meeting. We appreciate your time and participation. You may now disconnect. .
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.