LCI Indus Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

LCI Indus (NYSE:LCII) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/861420926
Summary
LCI Indus reported a 4% year-over-year revenue increase to $1.1 billion for Q1 2026, with an 11.5% EBITDA margin.
The company's diversification strategy, particularly in European operations and transportation business, contributed significantly to its performance.
Adjusted diluted EPS grew by 18%, driven by manufacturing optimization, GNA cost reductions, and innovation.
RV OEM revenue decreased by 4% due to lower shipments, while adjacent industry OEM sales rose by 17%, with notable gains in the North American marine OEM sector.
The company expects RV wholesale shipments between 315,000 to 330,000 units for 2026, with aftermarket sales growing 7% despite a down retail environment.
LCI Indus continues to focus on innovation with new product launches, contributing to increased mobile RV content.
Operating margin improved to 8.7%, with plans to continue facility consolidations and focus on efficiency.
The balance sheet remains strong, with over $700 million in liquidity and a disciplined capital allocation strategy prioritizing shareholder returns.
The company decided to continue its strategy as a standalone entity after discussions with Patrick.
Management remains optimistic, expecting further margin improvements and growth through innovation and market expansion.
Full Transcript
Sami (Moderator)
Jason Lippert (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Lillian Etzcorn (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you very much. To ask a question, please press STAR followed by one on your telephone keypad. Now to change your mind, please press STAR followed by two. I'm preparing to ask your question. Please ensure your device is unmuted locally. Our first question comes from Nathan Jones from Stifel. The line is open, Nathan. Please go ahead.
Nathan Jones (Equity Analyst at Stifel)
Good morning, everyone. Good morning. I guess I'll start with my first question on the adjacent industries. OEM growth at 17%. Maybe give us a little bit more color on where you saw the strengths and weaknesses in that segment given that the growth there was so strong.
Jason Lippert (President and Chief Executive Officer)
I think a big piece of that came from the. We haven't lapsed the Friedman and transair acquisitions completely yet. That's part of it. All the, all the adjacent markets are growing a little bit. But that lapse created some, created some additional increase.
Lillian Etzcorn (Chief Financial Officer)
Nathan, specifically the revenue from the acquisitions was 47 million in the quarter. So that, that contains a good chunk of it.
Nathan Jones (Equity Analyst at Stifel)
Fair enough, I guess. Second question then on the margin performance, it was obviously also very strong. Can you talk about some of the contributors to that? I know you had, you obviously had some inflation going through the business this quarter and pricing going through. It was price cost positive to that or neutral to that? Just any color you can give on the contributors to the margin expansion.
Jason Lippert (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Nathan Jones (Equity Analyst at Stifel)
And on the price cost equation, are you able to fully offset the inflationary costs, tariff costs with price, or is there a lag to that? And then I guess just the last one, the changes in tariffs, any incremental impact from those and I'll leave it there.
Jason Lippert (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Nathan Jones (Equity Analyst at Stifel)
Thanks for taking the questions.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Daniel Moore from CGS Securities. Your line is open, Daniel, Please go ahead.
Daniel Moore (Equity Analyst at CGS Securities)
Thank you. Morning, Casey. Good morning, Lillian. Looking at the revenue guide unchanged despite, you know, obviously a softer RV outlook. Just in terms of where you see the opportunity to make it up, it sounds like you raised the aftermarket opportunity for first brands. Are there other things that are trending stronger, be it pricing, content, adjacent markets, where's the kind of the makeup there? Thank you.
Jason Lippert (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Daniel Moore (Equity Analyst at CGS Securities)
Yeah, really helpful. You mentioned the obvious momentum in aftermarket April revenue as a whole down 4%. Just talk about the cadence of revenue entering May and expectations for Q2 more generally. That's kind of embedded in your 26 revenue guide.
Jason Lippert (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Daniel Moore (Equity Analyst at CGS Securities)
Lillian Etzcorn (Chief Financial Officer)
Jason Lippert (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Daniel Moore (Equity Analyst at CGS Securities)
Yeah, I guess my thought was given the lag in some of the pricing and some of the initiatives, you'd probably be entering 27, you know, at an even higher level on an annualized basis. But I'll take the rest offline. Thanks again for the color.
OPERATOR
Thanks, Dan. Our next question comes from Joe Attebello from Raymond James. Your line is open, Joe, please go ahead.
Joe Attebello (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)
Thanks. Hey guys, good morning. Once this follow up on that line of questioning along operating margin and the improvement you're seeing this year, obviously it sounds like most of that is not volume dependent and it's largely in your control. You're talking about 8 to 10 facilities closures this year. How much Runway do you see into 27 on that self help side?
Jason Lippert (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Joe Attebello (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)
Well, that's sort of what I was getting at, which is, you know, the industry looks next year like it does this year. You still see some pretty good margin expansion.
Jason Lippert (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Joe Attebello (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)
Got it. And maybe last one for me. You know, Jason, I'm not sure how much you want to comment on the discussions with Patrick, but maybe talk about what initially attracted you to the deal. And I don't know if you want to talk about why it ultimately fell apart.
Jason Lippert (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Okay, thank you guys. Thanks.
Patrick Buckley (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
Our next question comes from Patrick Buckley from Jefferies. Your line is open. Patrick, please go ahead.
Jason Lippert (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Patrick Buckley (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
Got it. And then on the Lippert factory service, could you talk a bit more about the size of that today and what you view as the ultimate size and growth potential, that opportunity and maybe the timeline there?
Jason Lippert (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Great. That's all for us. Thanks, guys. Yep.
Scott Stember (Equity Analyst at Roth Capital)
Lillian Etzcorn (Chief Financial Officer)
Scott Stember (Equity Analyst at Roth Capital)
Got it. And then, Jason, you made some comments about. I jumped on the call late, so I'm not sure if I heard everything, but some comments about how the aftermarket is trending currently for you, I think in April and May. Can you maybe just talk about that again? And then Also with used RVs outperforming new, could you maybe just remind us of how much of a benefit that could be for LCI in the aftermarket with refurbishing, you know, reconditioning units?
Jason Lippert (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Scott Stember (Equity Analyst at Roth Capital)
And on the auto side of the aftermarket, what is driving that demand? And do you think that's sustainable for the balance of the year?
Jason Lippert (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Gotcha. That's all I have. Thanks for taking my questions. Thanks, guy.
Tristan Thomas (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital)
Our next question comes from Tristan Thomas from BMO Capital. Your line is open. Tristan, please go ahead. Hey, good morning. Good morning. Jason, could you update your retail assumption for the year?
Jason Lippert (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, I'd say we're kind of, yeah, down mid single digits probably is probably where we're at somewhere in there. It's hard. It's Hard to say. I think we'll have a really good feel in a few months after we get through the summer selling season here, obviously, but that's our best guess right now.
Tristan Thomas (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital)
Okay, and then just looking at slide 21, your mix of single axle versus multi axle, fifth wheel flat year over year in the quarter, is that surprising? I'm curious if you expected that to maybe be a little bit richer.
Jason Lippert (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Tristan Thomas (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital)
Okay. And I'm just gonna sneak in one more. Just how do we. From kind of modeling standpoint, I think you called out 140 million from new model year 27 kind of share gains. Does that include the 100 million opportunity from the travel trailer leveling stabilization system? The one you called out for Brinkley and then lost kind of 140 million? How much of that falls in calendar 26 versus calendar year 27?
Jason Lippert (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Great. Thank you. Yep.
Brandon Rowley (Equity Analyst at Loop Capital)
Our next question comes from Brandon Rowley from Loop Capital. Your line is open, Brandon. Please go ahead. Good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. Just first, just digging in on the second quarter. Are you expecting operating margin, sequential operating margin expansion versus that 8.7% you had in the first quarter?
Lillian Etzcorn (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah. Again, the way I'd probably think of that is think of the year over year improvements. You know, second quarter again, tends to be a pretty strong quarter for us, just given the seasonality. So typically you would expect to see that sequential improvement and that year over year improvement continuing as well.
Brandon Rowley (Equity Analyst at Loop Capital)
Jason Lippert (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Okay, great. Thank you for that color. Sure.
Alice Wick (Equity Analyst at Baird)
Our next question comes from Alice Wick, Lent from Baird. Your line is open, Alice, please go ahead.
Lillian Etzcorn (Chief Financial Officer)
Alice Wick (Equity Analyst at Baird)
Lillian Etzcorn (Chief Financial Officer)
Great, thanks. That's it for me.
OPERATOR
Great, thanks. Thank you.
Jason Lippert (President and Chief Executive Officer)
We currently have no further questions so I'd like to hand back to Jason for some closing remarks.
OPERATOR
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