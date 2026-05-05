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May 5, 2026 9:20 AM 47 min read

Fiserv Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Tuesday, Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8oh5nn34/

Summary

Fiserv reported Q1 adjusted revenue of $4.68 billion, down 2.4% year-over-year, aligning with guidance.

Merchant Solutions saw stable growth with Clover GPV, but faced revenue headwinds in Argentina due to lower inflation and interest rates.

Financial Solutions experienced solid volume growth, but was impacted by higher-than-normal core banking attrition.

The company remains focused on executing its ONE Fiserv Action Plan, investing in talent and technology to enhance client services and product offerings.

Guidance for 2026 includes 1-3% organic revenue growth, with Merchant Solutions growing mid-single digits and Financial Solutions flat to slightly down.

Notable strategic moves include expanding Clover in healthcare and professional services, and launching AI-driven initiatives across the organization.

Management remains confident in achieving mid-single digit adjusted revenue and double-digit EPS growth by 2027.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Welcome to the FISER first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. All participants will be in a listen only mode until the question and answer session begins following the presentation. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded at this time. I will turn the call over to Walter Prichard, Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations at Fiserv.

Walter Prichard (Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations)

Mike Lyons (Chief Executive Officer)

Paul Todd (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We would now like to open the phone lines for questions. As a reminder for today's call, please limit yourself to one question to ensure ample time to answer as many questions as possible. If you would like to ask a question, you may press Star one on your phone. If you would like to withdraw your question, press star two. Our first question comes from Tinjin Wong from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Tinjin Wong (Equity Analyst at JPMorgan)

Mike Lyons (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Next we'll go to the line of Andrew Schmidt from KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Andrew Schmidt (Equity Analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets)

Paul Todd (Chief Financial Officer)

Mike Lyons (Chief Executive Officer)

Mike Lyons (Chief Executive Officer)

Study, learn, test and then when we have the right capabilities and the right understanding of it, you can pick up the pace of it.

Andrew Schmidt (Equity Analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets)

Perfect. Thanks so much. Forward to hearing more at the Analyst day.

OPERATOR

Next we'll go to Dan Dola from Mizuho. Please go ahead.

Dan Dola (Equity Analyst at Mizuho)

Mike Lyons (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Paul Todd (Chief Financial Officer)

No, I think you highlighted perfectly that the opportunity is significant in front of us. We're a couple quarters into building our enhancing what we had as core capabilities and going after that and it's domestic and international opportunity.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Next we'll go to Brian Bergin from TD Cowan. Please go ahead.

Brian Bergin (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)

Paul Todd (Chief Financial Officer)

Brian Bergin (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)

Okay, that's clear. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Next we'll go to Will Nance from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Will Nance (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Mike Lyons (Chief Executive Officer)

Will Nance (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Got it. That's clear. Appreciate it. Look forward to the investor day next week. Yep.

OPERATOR

Next we'll go to the line of Jason Kupferberg from Wells Fargo. Please go ahead. Hey, thanks for taking the question. This is Melissa Chen on for Jason. I wanted to ask about the launch of Clover Practice Pay. It sounds like the initial reception there has been good, but can you talk a little bit about how big the addressable market is in healthcare positive and who you're mainly competing with in that space?

Melissa Chen

Yeah, we were thrilled.

Mike Lyons (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Next we'll go to Jamie Friedman from Susquehanna. Please go ahead.

Jamie Friedman (Equity Analyst at Susquehanna)

Hi, good morning. I was wondering at a high level if you could share your perspective on the competitive dynamic of financial solutions, specifically in issuing and banking. Because it does seem like the landscape is changing somewhat. Investors are potentially anxious about it. Thank you.

Paul Todd (Chief Financial Officer)

Jamie Friedman (Equity Analyst at Susquehanna)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Next we'll go to the line of Timothy Chioda from ubs. Please go ahead.

Paul Todd (Chief Financial Officer)

Timothy Chioda (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Excellent, thanks a lot.

OPERATOR

Next we'll go to James Fossett from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

James Fossett

Mike Lyons (Chief Executive Officer)

James Fossett

Thanks so much. Look forward to next week.

OPERATOR

Ryan

Hi, can you hear me now?

OPERATOR

Yeah, much better, thanks.

Mike Lyons (Chief Executive Officer)

Ryan

Thanks. Looking forward to hearing more at the Investor day.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our final question comes from Dave Koning from Baird. Please go ahead.

Dave Koning (Equity Analyst at Baird)

Yeah. Hey guys. Thank you. In the acceptance segment, it seems like you're implying high single digit growth in the back half and it seems like the first half is probably close to mid single digits and I'm just wondering source of acceleration? You answered Tim's question.

Paul Todd (Chief Financial Officer)

Dave Koning (Equity Analyst at Baird)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thanks everyone for joining today. We look forward to seeing you next week at the IR day. Thank you all for participating in the FISER first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. That concludes today's call. Please disconnect at this time and have a great rest of your day.

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