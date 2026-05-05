Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 5, 2026 9:18 AM 46 min read

Sequans Communications Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Tuesday, Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tf9babvo/

Summary

Sequans Communications reported Q1 2026 revenue of $6.1 million, primarily driven by solid product sales amidst supply chain challenges.

The company is on track to fully redeem its $94.5 million convertible debt by June 1, 2026, funded through Bitcoin sales, and expects to hold at least 600 Bitcoin thereafter.

Sequans Communications remains focused on scaling its IoT semiconductor business, with a strong backlog of $22 million secured for 2026 and continued growth expected from its 4G CatM and Cat1 Bis technologies.

The company is advancing its 5G E RedCap roadmap, with significant long-term growth opportunities anticipated as the market transitions from 4G to 5G IoT connectivity.

Management highlighted the potential for additional revenue from licensing and collaboration opportunities and is actively managing operational expenses to reach cash flow breakeven by the end of 2026.

Full Transcript

Howard (Operator)

David Hanover (Investor Relations)

George Karam (CEO and Chairman)

Deborah Choate (CFO)

George Karam (CEO and Chairman)

OPERATOR

Luke Horton (Analyst at Northland)

Hey guys, this is Luke on for Mike Grundle. Just wanted to touch kind of on the 5G roadmap and pipeline you have there. And I guess specifically with RedCap, I guess. How large do you expect this opportunity to be relative to the existing kind of Cat M Cat 1 business?

George Karam (CEO and Chairman)

Luke Horton (Analyst at Northland)

Okay, got it. I appreciate the color there. And then I guess on the kind of $300 million pipeline that you called out with about 50% of that expected in the next three years and then also just kind of given the sequential growth acceleration kind of quarterly cadence throughout this year, I guess where does that confidence come from? And could you provide any other color around those?

George Karam (CEO and Chairman)

Luke Horton (Analyst at Northland)

great and Then just lastly for me on the digital asset strategy, after the June 1st redemption, how do you think about bitcoin holdings on the balance sheet and kind of capital allocation strategy, I guess, kind of specifically in different crypto markets situations like if there were to be another bull run in crypto versus kind of digital asset pricing pulling back again.

George Karam (CEO and Chairman)

Luke Horton (Analyst at Northland)

Great. Well, thanks for taking the questions, guys. Appreciate it.

George Karam (CEO and Chairman)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Scott Searle from Roth Capital Partners. Mr. Searle, your line is now open.

Scott Searle (Analyst at Roth Capital Partners)

George Karam (CEO and Chairman)

Scott Searle (Analyst at Roth Capital Partners)

George Karam (CEO and Chairman)

Scott Searle (Analyst at Roth Capital Partners)

George Karam (CEO and Chairman)

Deborah Choate (CFO)

there on operating expenses. We expect those to keep coming down. We're targeting to have cash operating expenses below 10, targeting 9 million by the end of the year.

Scott Searle (Analyst at Roth Capital Partners)

Great. Thanks so much. Thank you, Scott.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Jacob Stephen from Lake Street Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Jacob Stephen (Analyst at Lake Street Capital Markets)

Yeah, hey guys, thanks for taking the questions. Maybe first I want to touch on the balance sheet kind of post June 1st. Obviously 10.6 million in cash just kind of help walk us through that a little bit. I know you're going to have roughly 600 Bitcoin, but the collateralized number of 817 that you guys cited in the press release, I guess when you kind of subtract the current holdings from that number, you get like 300. So can you kind of walk us

George Karam (CEO and Chairman)

Jacob Stephen (Analyst at Lake Street Capital Markets)

George Karam (CEO and Chairman)

Jacob Stephen (Analyst at Lake Street Capital Markets)

Okay, got it. Very helpful. I appreciate the color. Thank you. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Fedor Shabalin from B. Riley. Your line is now open

Fedor Shabalin (Analyst at B. Riley)

and good morning everyone. Good afternoon everyone. Convertible debt is fully redeemed. How should we think about the preferred use of the proceeds from the sale of remaining Bitcoin? How would you rate funding operational expenses versus maybe share buybacks? Thank you.

George Karam (CEO and Chairman)

Fedor Shabalin (Analyst at B. Riley)

George Karam (CEO and Chairman)

Deborah Choate (CFO)

Fedor Shabalin (Analyst at B. Riley)

Okay, thank you very much, that's super helpful and continue. Best of luck.

George Karam (CEO and Chairman)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. I'm showing no additional questions or comments at the queue at this time. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Mr. George Garon for any closing remarks.

George Karam (CEO and Chairman)

So thank you all for joining the call and for all your questions. Looking forward to see you in the near future. Bye. Bye.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved