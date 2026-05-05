Full Transcript: Adtran Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Adtran Holdings (NASDAQ:ADTN) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.
This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.
The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/656998876
Summary
Adtran Holdings reported Q1 2026 revenue of $286.1 million, a 15.5% increase year over year, with a non-GAAP operating margin of 6.9%, reflecting strong performance in core markets.
The company highlighted strategic growth in cloud and AI infrastructure connectivity, including the introduction of the Lightwave 800, aimed at high-performance, low-power data center connectivity.
For Q2 2026, Adtran Holdings expects revenue between $283 million and $303 million and a non-GAAP operating margin of 5% to 9%, with optical networking revenue anticipated to grow throughout the year.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Tom Stanton (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board)
Timothy Santos (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Tom Stanton (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board)
the Call back to Tom. Great. Thanks very much, Tim. Kayla. At this time we'd like to turn it over to people that may have some questions.
OPERATOR
Wonderful. At this time I'd like to remind everyone, in order to ask a question, press Star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. Your first question comes from the line of Mike Genovese with Rosenblatt Securities. Your line is open.
Mike Genovese (Equity Analyst)
Thank you very much, Tom. I'd like to hear about the lightwave 800 more, you know, about basically the strategy of launching this product. You know, maybe bigger thoughts on getting into the data center, but more specifically, any timing or setting size or margin expectations for the new product that you could share would be helpful. Thank you.
Tom Stanton (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board)
Mike Genovese (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's good to hear. I guess maybe just something similar on any other new products. I mean, we saw something about an announcement of an AI edge platform. I'd like to hear More about. And then if I go back to ofc, I also think there was an announcement at least where you were demoing 800 and 400 ZR. So is that a product that you have ZR? And could you talk more about the AI sort of edge platform?
Tom Stanton (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board)
Mike Genovese (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Yeah, I just wanted to get an update on those new products. So I'll pass it along to others for other topics. Thank you.
OPERATOR
And your next question comes from the line of Irvin Liu with Evercore. Your line is open.
Tom Stanton (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board)
Irvin Liu (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Thank you.
OPERATOR
And your next question comes from the line of George Nauder with Wolf Research. Your line is open.
Tom Stanton (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board)
George Nauder (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Okay. And I assume these are. Can you just walk through maybe the product sets that you sell in there and just kind of get. Get us reappointed on, you know, what, what is what you're leading with with customers. Obviously the lightweight product is going to come on. But is it optical? What, what pieces are you selling?
Tom Stanton (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board)
George Nauder (Equity Analyst)
Tom Stanton (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board)
Yeah, probably won't get into direct sourcing on that. We do have some partners that we're working with on this. They do know what the supply needs are right now. Right now we see now, you know, depending on how aggressive that launch is, we don't see any issues in being able to supply it as we launch it.
George Nauder (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
And your next question comes from the line of Ryan Koontz with the Needham and company. Your line is open.
Ryan Koontz (Equity Analyst)
Tom Stanton (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board)
Ryan Koontz (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thanks, Tom.
OPERATOR
Okay, and your next question comes from the line of Christian Schwab with Craig Helm. Your line is open.
Christian Schwab (Equity Analyst)
Great, thanks. Just a quick clarity on that. Tomorrow, with 27 orders picking up indeed more materially, would you anticipate 2018 potential peak revenue for that program or do you think it extends beyond that? And would you be willing to quantify a revenue range of opportunity, you know, over a multi year time frame that this program could offer you guys?
Timothy Santos (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
I think we've given a range before and you know that math changes depending on ultimately which carrier actually is deploying, where. But Tim, do you remember what that range was we had said of that market size? You know, there was about a billion to go to the industry over multi years.
Christian Schwab (Equity Analyst)
Tom Stanton (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board)
Christian Schwab (Equity Analyst)
Fantastic, thanks.
Dave Kang (Equity Analyst)
and your next question comes from the line of Dave Kang with B. Riley. Your line is open.
Tom Stanton (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board)
Dave Kang (Equity Analyst)
Got it. And then my last question is, were you able to raise prices or any plans to raise prices to counter elevated freight as well as component costs? Freight, freight. We're not pushing so much on. I mean, we're still very hopeful that that's transitory component prices on the memory prices. We have. We have raised prices to customers to reflect the current challenges in that supply chain. Got it. Thank you.
OPERATOR
And once again, if you'd like to ask a question, please press Star. Then the number one on your telephone keypad. Your next question comes from the line of Tim Savageau with Northland Capital Markets. Your line is open.
Tim Savageau (Equity Analyst)
Tom Stanton (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board)
Well, let's just focus on access and aggregation here as a result of that. And at this point, are you able to make an estimate for what the annual incremental contribution of bid might be in the second half or this year in general? Thanks.
Tim Savageau (Equity Analyst)
Tom Stanton (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board)
Did I answer your question, Tim?
Tim Savageau (Equity Analyst)
Sure does. Thanks very much.
Bill Dazellem (Equity Analyst)
And your next question comes from the line of Bill Dazellem with Tahyton Capital. Your line is open.
Tom Stanton (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board)
Bill Dazellem (Equity Analyst)
Great, that's helpful. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Okay, at this, I think we are out of questions.
Tom Stanton (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board)
So I want to thank everybody for joining us on the conference call and we look forward to talking to you next quarter. Thanks everyone.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.