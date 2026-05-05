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May 5, 2026 9:09 AM 30 min read

BRC Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=2JU1oT1c

Summary

BRC reported a strong start to 2026 with a 21% year-over-year increase in net revenue, driven by both wholesale and direct-to-consumer sales.

The company expanded its distribution significantly, with a 7-point increase in ACV and an increase in average items per grocery retailer.

BRC's gross margin was 33%, impacted by non-recurring items and high coffee costs, yet operational improvements helped mitigate these pressures.

Adjusted EBITDA showed substantial growth, increasing from under $1 million to over $7 million year over year, highlighting effective cost management and operating leverage.

The company raised its 2026 revenue outlook to at least 8% growth and adjusted EBITDA to at least 35% growth, reflecting strong demand and secured distribution gains.

Management emphasized disciplined resource allocation, prioritizing high-return channels and products, and maintaining a focus on profitability and cash flow generation.

BRC remains committed to community support initiatives, maintaining its focus on veterans and military families through various partnerships.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Matthew McGinley (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Chris Monzieleski (CEO)

Matt Amey (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Mike Baker (Equity Analyst)

Matt Amey (Chief Financial Officer)

Mike Baker (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thanks, I appreciate that. If I could ask one more question unrelated, the SKU count, I think this slide shows about average 5 SKUs per door, if I'm understanding that slide. Right. But can you tell us about the spread? Like what's the high, what's the low, what's the range of possibilities as you continue to add SKUs per door?

Chris Monzieleski (CEO)

Mike Baker (Equity Analyst)

Great. Appreciate the caller. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from line of Sarang Vora with Chelsea Advisory Group. Please proceed with your question.

Sarang Vora (Equity Analyst)

Chris Monzieleski (CEO)

Sarang Vora (Equity Analyst)

That's great. And you know, I had a follow up on marketing spend. I mean the dollar marketing spend dollar continues to decrease year over year past few quarters. Can you help us understand how we should think about marketing going forward?

Matt Amey (Chief Financial Officer)

Chris Monzieleski (CEO)

Sarang Vora (Equity Analyst)

That's great. Good luck. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Daniel biolci with hedgeye. Please proceed with your question.

Daniel biolci

Good morning. How did your wholesale growth breakdown between price and volume in the quarter? Is it similar to the 22% unit to 9% price for the year?

Matt Amey (Chief Financial Officer)

Daniel biolci

Okay. And then did you see any change in the consumer behavior from higher fuel costs? Could you note any difference to between like the C stores or RTD's compared to your packaged coffee sales,

Matt Amey (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. That concludes our question and answer session. I'll turn the floor back to management for any final comments.

Chris Monzieleski (CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

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