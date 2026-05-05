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May 5, 2026 9:09 AM 38 min read

Full Transcript: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Tuesday, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ozfw4rjy/

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported first quarter 2026 PBS revenues of $60 million, reflecting growth in patient diagnosis and therapy candidates.

The company's strategic expansion includes FDA approval of Insivri for acquired HO and European marketing authorization, with more than 150 start forms and positive payer reception.

The estimated prevalence of HO presents significant opportunities, with Japan positioned as the second largest market behind the US.

The company anticipates approval in Japan before the end of 2026 and plans to start a phase three trial with Vivamelagon in HO by the end of 2026.

Financial results show $60.1 million in global net revenues, with 61% from the US and a strong growth in international regions, particularly in Germany, France, and named patient sales markets.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Dave Connelly

Jennifer Lee (Executive Vice President, Head of North America)

Jan Massabrou (Executive Vice President, Head of International)

Hunter Smith (Chief Financial Officer)

David Meeker

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. And to withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. And we do ask that you please limit to one question. And the first question will come from Phil Natto with TD Co. And your line is open.

Phil Natto

Jennifer Lee (Executive Vice President, Head of North America)

Phil Natto

That's very helpful. Thank you. Thanks so much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question is going to come from Paul Matthias with Stifel. Your lines open.

Paul Matthias

Jennifer Lee (Executive Vice President, Head of North America)

Paul Matthias

that answer your question, Paul. Yep. Thanks very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question is going to come from Derek Archilla with Wells Fargo. Your line's open.

Derek Archilla

Hey, good morning and thanks for taking the question. Congrats on the progress here. Yeah. Just had a question on the 110 prescribers. What's the makeup of these positions? Are these mostly in centers of excellence or these more one offs?

Jennifer Lee (Executive Vice President, Head of North America)

Derek Archilla

Thanks, Jennifer.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question is going to come from Dennis Singh with Jefferies. Your line is open.

Jennifer Lee (Executive Vice President, Head of North America)

Dennis Singh

Perfect. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Next question.

Corinne Johnson

Next question comes from Corinne Johnson with Goldman Sachs. Your line's open. Maybe you could just quantify a bit more the reimbursement dynamics here for these HO patients that are getting on therapy and translate that to how we should think about maybe net price per patient as this becomes a bigger portion of contribution to revenues. Thanks.

Jeff

Yeah, yeah. So, Jeff, So just the reimbursement. So a little bit of sense for the mix of payers here. And then I think Corinne's getting at the, you know, Medicaid, of course, would have the discount and the like and so.

Jennifer Lee (Executive Vice President, Head of North America)

Jennifer Lee (Executive Vice President, Head of North America)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question will come from Michael. It's with Morgan Stanley. Your line's open.

Jennifer Lee (Executive Vice President, Head of North America)

Michael

Very helpful. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question is Going to come from Simas Fernandez with Guggenheim. Your line's open.

David Meeker

Simas Fernandez

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question will come from Samantha Simenco with Citi. Your line's open.

David Meeker

Jan Massabrou (Executive Vice President, Head of International)

OPERATOR

Thanks guy. Next question.

Joseph Stringer

David Meeker

Jennifer Lee (Executive Vice President, Head of North America)

Joseph Stringer

In terms of the backgrounds of the

Jennifer Lee (Executive Vice President, Head of North America)

Joseph Stringer

Next question.

OPERATOR

Okay, and our last question is going to come from Lisa Walter with RBC Capital. Your line's open. Oh, good morning.

David Meeker

OPERATOR

Thank you. And I would now like to turn the call back over to David Meeker for closing remarks.

David Meeker

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