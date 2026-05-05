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May 5, 2026 9:09 AM 32 min read

Transcript: Enlight Renewable Energy Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jwtsutqs/

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy reported a 54% year-over-year increase in revenues to $200 million, with adjusted EBITDA growing by 58% to $154 million.

The U.S. became the largest geographic segment, contributing 37% of total revenues due to new projects and supportive market conditions.

The company is reaffirming its 2026 guidance with projected revenues of $755 to $785 million and adjusted EBITDA of $545 to $565 million.

Enlight Renewable Energy's U.S. portfolio expanded significantly, with key projects passing system impact studies, and construction started at the Cobar 3 complex.

The company highlighted its strategic focus on energy storage and renewable energy expansion in Europe and the Middle East, with significant growth in agrivoltaics in Israel.

Management emphasized strong financial positioning with significant cash reserves and credit facilities to support growth plans beyond 2028.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Thank you for standing by and welcome to Enlight Renewable Energy's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the call over to Lamor Zohar Meir, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Lamor Zohar Meir

Adile Vaiaten

Jared Mackey (CEO)

Nir

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone to remove yourself from the queue. You may press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Justin Claire of Roth Capital Partners. Your line is open and Justin.

Justin Claire (Equity Analyst at Roth Capital Partners)

Adile Vaiaten

Itay Benayan (Chief Corporate Development Officer)

Itay Benayan (Chief Corporate Development Officer)

So we're not only growing but we're constantly improving and taking a lot of attention, putting a lot of attention on profitability, on cash flows, on the balance sheet and so on.

Justin Claire (Equity Analyst at Roth Capital Partners)

Adile Vaiaten

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of John Windham of ubs. Your line is open. John.

John Windham (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Jared Mackey (CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you so much for that. That was really helpful. Be well. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Corinne Blanchard of Deutsche Bank. Your line is open. Corinne, hi, good morning.

Corinne Blanchard (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

Thank you for taking my question. The first question, can you talk about the cadence that you're expecting for the rest of the year? I think Q1 is showing a little bit of better seasonality maybe than we had anticipated. So just wondering now that the rest of the year is going to shape up and then maybe second question, can you talk about the safe harbor in your portfolio and how that has evolved during Q1. Thank you.

Itay Benayan (Chief Corporate Development Officer)

Jared Mackey (CEO)

Yeah, just that we are actively pursuing the projects are being safe harbored through physical work of a significant measure both on site and off site. Adi, I think you shared the numbers most accurately and yeah, we are excited to have this large portfolio of projects to be able to pull from over the next really several years of commissioning and CODs.

Adile Vaiaten

Corinne Blanchard (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

Great, thank you. Can I ask one more follow up question? Can you Talk about the 2028 target? Since IQ, you might be able to raise it or we kind of felt from the presentation like you have like 100 million ahead of the target. Can you just like give a little bit more thought on that one? Thank you.

Adile Vaiaten

Corinne Blanchard (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

Great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you once again. To ask a question, please press Star 11 on your telephone. Again, that's Star 11 to ask a question. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Maheep Mandaloy of Mizuho. Your line is open Maheep.

Maheep Mandaloy (Equity Analyst at Mizuho)

Jared Mackey (CEO)

Hi Mahip, it's nice to hear from you. Jared, I'm going to please redirect the question to you.

Maheep Mandaloy (Equity Analyst at Mizuho)

Jared Mackey (CEO)

Got it. Okay. So just just to confirm it's it's really asking is there the ability to match the Safe harbor numbers with the completed system impact study that's sitting right around 20 factor gigawatts. Is that accurate?

Maheep Mandaloy (Equity Analyst at Mizuho)

That's right.

Jared Mackey (CEO)

Maheep Mandaloy (Equity Analyst at Mizuho)

Got it, got it. Helpful. Are you seeing any interest from customers to have behind the meter solar? Presumably that might not require interconnection study, right? I think so. The limit over there would be how much would be able to save our Right. So curious if you're seeing any customers ask about island error behind the meter solar for you.

Jared Mackey (CEO)

Yeah, we've definitely seen this in the marketplace.

Maheep Mandaloy (Equity Analyst at Mizuho)

Adile Vaiaten

Maheep Mandaloy (Equity Analyst at Mizuho)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. I would now like to turn the conference back over to the CEO for closing remarks. Madam,

Adi

thank you. We highly appreciate your questions and also participating in our 2026 Q1 earnings reports. We hope that you can also join us on May 19th for the Investor conference where we plan to share more exciting content about our strategy going forward. And we highly appreciate you joining us here today. Thank you so much.

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