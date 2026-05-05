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May 5, 2026 9:08 AM 29 min read

Transcript: SelectQuote Q3 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Tuesday, SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) discussed third-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/775360431

Summary

SelectQuote reported strong financial results with revenue of $431 million and adjusted EBITDA of $45 million, marking an 18% year-over-year growth.

The company reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook and emphasized its goal to drive profitability and cash flow, particularly in the senior and healthcare services segments.

SelectQuote introduced a new initiative, SelectQuote Local, to expand its reach through a franchise model, leveraging its marketing and technology platform.

Management highlighted significant progress in operational efficiency, particularly in agent productivity and marketing spend, as well as cost efficiencies in its Kansas City distribution facility.

The company remains committed to maintaining its NYSE listing and is exploring options to address the disconnect between its equity market value and underlying cash flows.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

One. Again, it is now my pleasure to introduce Matt Gunter, select quote Investor Relations. Mr. Gunter, you may begin the conference.

Matt Gunter (Investor Relations)

Tim Danker (Chief Executive Officer)

Ryan Clement (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, press star one again. We ask that you pick up your handset when asking a question. And if you are muted locally, please remember to unmute your device. Your first question comes from the line of Drew Stewart from RBC Capital. Please go ahead.

Drew Stewart

Ryan Clement (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Sorry. Your next question comes from the line of George Sutton from Craig Hallum. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

George Sutton

That's a new way to say it. Craig-Hallum, so nice results. I wondered, Tim, if you could talk about you mentioned in your prepared comments. You are positioned to accelerate the cash flow dynamics in 2027. Can you just give us a little picture of that?

Tim Danker (Chief Executive Officer)

George Sutton

Great. You also mentioned increased visibility in the Medicare Advantage ecosystem. I, I wondered, you know, you've, you've got some fairly public comments from a large carrier about their plans which, you know, don't necessarily align with the brokers. I'm, I'm curious where you're seeing this increased visibility. Can you give us a sense of the discussions that you're having with the carriers?

Tim Danker (Chief Executive Officer)

George Sutton

Lastly, for me, if I could, both you and Ryan were pretty adamant about wanting to remedy the disconnect of your equity. And I'm just curious how broad you're thinking there. Obviously, execution is one factor, but I'm curious outside of that how broadly you're thinking in terms of things like segment sale or monetizing receivables or other ma. Just curious on that side.

Tim Danker (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Great. Thanks for the answers. Thank you, George. Your next question comes from the line of Stephen Couche from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Stephen Couche

Ryan Clement (Chief Financial Officer)

Stephen Couche

Okay. And then maybe, maybe one or two are on seniors. So the $14 million positive change of estimate, did I hear you correctly when it sounded like those that better performance was on, you know, recent policies? I don't know if it was this, this most recent AP or maybe the one before that. And I guess the underlying question is how much of that 14 million should we think about folding into the underlying EBITDA run rate?

Ryan Clement (Chief Financial Officer)

Stephen Couche

Ryan Clement (Chief Financial Officer)

Michael Kopinski

Great, thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Michael Kopinski from Noble Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Thank you. And congratulations on your quarter. Tough to kind of go a little

OPERATOR

Tim Danker (Chief Executive Officer)

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