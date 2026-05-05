Enpro Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Tuesday, Enpro (NYSE:NPO) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=X3O02YZU
Summary
Enpro reported a strong start to 2026 with sales up nearly 11% year-over-year, driven by increased demand in semiconductor markets and contributions from recent acquisitions.
The company increased its full-year guidance, expecting sales to grow between 10% and 14%, with adjusted EBITDA projected to be $315 million to $330 million.
Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was up nearly 13% to over $76 million, with an expanded margin of 25.2%, reflecting strong performance in both the advanced surface technology and sealing technology segments.
Strategic investments in capacity expansion and vertical integration are positioning the company well to capture growth opportunities in semiconductor capital equipment spending.
The company maintains a strong balance sheet with a net leverage ratio of 1.9 times, allowing for continued investment in growth initiatives and potential acquisitions.
Management expressed confidence in achieving mid to high single-digit organic growth through 2030, supported by strong order momentum and strategic pricing initiatives.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
James Gentile (Vice President, Investor Relations)
Eric Valencourt (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Joe Bruderick (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Eric Valencourt (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you Joe. We are excited to demonstrate our strength and agility as we continue to accelerate our personal and profitable growth in the second year of NPRO 3.0. Thank you all for your interest in NPRO. We'll now welcome your questions.
OPERATOR
Mitch Moron
Hey everyone, good morning. This is Mitch Moron for Jeff. Morning Mitch. Morning. Obviously just really nice margin progression sequentially for ast. Could you help us just unpack a little bit how that inventory investment helped margins in AST and then separately just could you help us understand the margin trajectory kind of through the balance of the year? Is it kind of linear progression to that 25% you talked about?
Joe Bruderick (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Mitch Moron
Great, that's helpful. And then maybe just to ceiling. I think orders were up double digits in the quarter. Could you just expand on the order activity you saw there, where you're seeing it, if it's concentrated or more broad based. And then if you could just talk a little bit about your confidence in ceiling kind of picking up through the remainder of the year with a little bit slower start here. Thanks.
Joe Bruderick (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Mitch Moron
Okay, great. Thanks for taking my questions.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question is coming from the line of Steve Farazani with Sidoti and company. Please proceed with your question.
Steve Farazani
Morning everyone. Appreciate the detail on the presentation, Eric. You know, I understand commercial vehicles still being weak. Obviously we've seen three or four quarter, three or four months of much stronger Class 8 truck orders obviously coming off of a significant trough. When would you start seeing that and do you. Is that built in at all that CV comes back at all in the second half?
Eric Valencourt (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Steve Farazani
How are you feeling about the two acquisitions now with a quarter under your belt? I know that with Overlook they had made some pretty significant capacity additions prior to the acquisition. In terms of those two businesses, do they require significant investments to grow moving forward or how do you feel about them?
Eric Valencourt (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Joe Bruderick (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Steve Farazani
And I think you mentioned in the script that AMI since the acquisition was 2024 I believe continues to outperform in general. How are you thinking about that compositional analysis market?
Eric Valencourt (President and Chief Executive Officer)
We love the space. We just would like to do more and we continue to have a very active pipeline and continue to look for the right opportunities to meet all of our criteria that are exciting and there's several opportunities in our pipeline. Exciting and more and more opportunities seem like they're coming to market now. So there's more momentum in that space overall.
Joe Bruderick (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
If you take into consideration the compositional analysis growth perspective, we're looking for kind of minimum high single digit organic top line growth moving forward with incremental investments to expand end market positions and commercial expertise.
Steve Farazani
Got it. That's helpful. Just if I get one more in in terms of where you are with the various qualifying processes to meet advanced node production, is there a lot more to go there?
Eric Valencourt (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Steve Farazani
Got it. All right, thanks everyone.
OPERATOR
Thank you. As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, if you would like to ask a question at this time, please press star1 on your telephone keypad. Our next question is coming from the line of Ian Safino with Oppenheimer and Company. Please proceed with your question.
Isaac Salazan
Hey, good morning, this is Isaac Salazan on for Ian. Thanks for taking the questions. Just on the updated guidance. If you could unpack a little bit more on what has changed with regards to the outlook for the AST business. Maybe if you could parse out the demand drivers between cleaning, coating and the semi cap side. It sounds like visibility is a bit better in capital equipment.
Joe Bruderick (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Isaac Salazan
Okay, great. And then just as a follow up, you know, on the margin outlook for both businesses. Obviously sounds like you guys are managing any kind of inflationary pressures just fine. But is there anything to call out maybe on the cost side with regards to whether it's fuel or equipment? But yeah, that would be helpful.
Joe Bruderick (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Now there really isn't anything that's going to be meaningful from the supply side or cost side. Life is good. We do a very good job of managing that in general.
Isaac Salazan
Okay, great. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. We have no further questions at this time so I would like to turn the floor back over to James Gentile for closing comments.
James Gentile (Vice President, Investor Relations)
Thank you everyone. We're seeing strong momentum across MPRO and look forward to updating all of you when we report second quarter. Results in early August. Have a great rest of your day.
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