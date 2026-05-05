Transcript: Crawford Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Tuesday, Crawford (NYSE:CRD) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/272191784
Summary
Crawford reported first-quarter 2026 revenues of $309.5 million, slightly down from the previous year due to lower property claims activity in the U.S. caused by benign weather conditions.
The company highlighted its new streamlined operating structure, which began in January 2026, aiming to improve efficiency and support scalable growth across its U.S. and international divisions.
Despite the decrease in U.S. property and casualty revenues by 11.3%, international operations showed revenue growth of 4.5%, driven by demand in markets like Australia, Asia, and Canada.
Crawford's non-GAAP EPS was $0.16 for both CRDA and CRDB, down from $0.21 in the prior year, with consolidated operating earnings decreasing by 23.2% year over year.
The company's cash flow from operating activities improved significantly year over year, with a positive $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to a use of cash in the same period in 2025.
Crawford maintained its quarterly dividend and engaged in share repurchases, with 1.6 million shares still eligible under its program.
The company expressed optimism about future growth, focusing on resilience, client-centric operations, and leveraging a strong pipeline, particularly in its Broadspire segment.
Full Transcript
Dustin (Conference Operative Facilitator)
Tammy Stevenson (General Counsel)
Bruce Wayne (Chief Executive Officer)
Holly Boudreau (Chief Financial Officer)
Bruce Wayne (Chief Executive Officer)
Dustin (Conference Operative Facilitator)
Thank you. At this time, if you'd like to ask a question, please press Star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, press the pound key. If you're using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before asking a question. We'll pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Mark Hughes from Truist Securities. Please go ahead.
Mark Hughes (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, thank you. Good morning. Hey, good morning, Mark. The Broadspire business up a little bit. I think you talked about kind of a delay in new onboarding and maybe a particular client law. How should that trend through the balance of the year? Are those going to kind of keep it steadied up a little bit or would you expect that to potentially accelerate and then what does that mean from a margin standpoint?
Bruce Wayne (Chief Executive Officer)
Mark Hughes (Equity Analyst)
Any observations about the underlying trend and just claims activity, the workers comp claims, the need for claims management, any change there?
Bruce Wayne (Chief Executive Officer)
You know our workers compensation claims year over year held pretty steady. I think, you know, industry wide there's a general decline in comp claims but severity certainly is going up and we're seeing severity increase in, in our book as, as well. So that's what, that's what we're observing.
Mark Hughes (Equity Analyst)
How about the US Property and Casualty, the Global Technical Services? I think outside of the weather related claims look like you held steady in US Property and Casualty. What are you seeing in gts and then how do you think about recruiting? I think you mentioned the word aqua hires.
Bruce Wayne (Chief Executive Officer)
Mark Hughes (Equity Analyst)
And then unallocated corporate, you had, it looks like a bump in self insurance expense. How much was that? I think you referred to a little higher administrative payroll. When you take those into account, how does that trend in the coming quarters?
Bruce Wayne (Chief Executive Officer)
Yes, so that was about 800,000 in the quarter and I think trend in the coming quarters, I think it's probably, you know, no major increase expected. Okay, all right, very good. Thank you very much. Okay, thank you Mark.
Dustin (Conference Operative Facilitator)
Thank you again. If you'd like to ask a question, please press star and the number one on your telephone keypad Our next question comes from the line of Kevin Steinka from Barrington Research. Please go ahead.
Bruce Wayne (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. Good morning. Hey, good morning, Kevin.
Kevin Steinka (Equity Analyst)
I wanted to start off by asking about, in your prepared comments, you mentioned encouraging pipeline activity. And I believe you, you kind of tied that to your, the, your updated go to market strategy under the, the new segment operating structure. So maybe just any comments on initial traction you're seeing with the go to market strategy and what sort of opportunities you're seeing in the pipeline?
Bruce Wayne (Chief Executive Officer)
Kevin Steinka (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's helpful. And when we think about the pipeline activity as well as the $24 million in new and enhanced business that you won in the quarter, any particular segments that you're really seeing increased activity? Should we think about that as mostly broadspire or is it kind of more broad based across the segments?
Bruce Wayne (Chief Executive Officer)
You know, I would say that our strongest pipeline is within broadspire. The pipeline is building within the US and property and casualty business as well. And we see that continuing to strengthen in terms of the winds, a mix of broad spire WINS, A few U.S. property and casualty wins. And then we had a nice win in our international segment as well. That made up the 24 million.
Kevin Steinka (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And I think the changes you made with go to market were you talked about primarily in the US but have there been any tweaks in the international operations segment as well. You just mentioned a win there internationally. So just wondering if you've kind of changed up the approach at all there as well.
Bruce Wayne (Chief Executive Officer)
Kevin Steinka (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Yeah, that makes sense. So you know, you've been talking about the industry wide level of outsourced claims activity being down just due to the more benign weather. But any updated thoughts on some of the affordability pressures you've talked about before in the US Just the residential property market. Any signs maybe of loosening there in the industry?
Bruce Wayne (Chief Executive Officer)
Kevin Steinka (Equity Analyst)
Okay. That's a helpful update. I appreciate you taking the questions. I will turn it back over.
Dustin (Conference Operative Facilitator)
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