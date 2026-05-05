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May 5, 2026 9:04 AM 45 min read

PayPal Holdings Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/883299998

Summary

PayPal Holdings reported modest growth with total payment volume up 11% at spot and 8% currency neutral, reaching over $460 billion.

The company announced strategic initiatives focusing on three core business areas: checkout solutions, consumer financial services, and payment services, with an emphasis on modernizing their technology platform and accelerating AI adoption.

Future guidance remains cautiously optimistic with full-year 2026 expectations of slightly positive to low single-digit growth in branded checkout TPV, despite headwinds like high fuel prices and macroeconomic pressures.

Key operational highlights include reorganizing to simplify operations, reducing costs by $1.5 billion over the next two to three years, and prioritizing investments to drive durable growth.

New CEO Enrique Loris emphasized the need to balance investment between consumer and merchant networks, streamline decision-making, and enhance customer value propositions.

Full Transcript

Sarah (Operator)

Good morning and welcome to PayPal's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. My name is Sarah and I will be your conference operator today. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the program over to your host for today's conference, Steve Winoker, PayPal Holdings' Chief Investor Relations Officer. Please go ahead.

Steve Winoker (Chief Investor Relations Officer)

Enrique Loris (Chief Executive Officer)

Jamie Miller (Chief Financial and Operating Officer)

Steve Winoker (Chief Investor Relations Officer)

Before we open the lines for Q and A, I'd like to ask everyone to limit themselves to one question so we can get to as many of your fellow analysts as possible. Sarah, please open the line.

Sarah (Operator)

Jamie Miller (Chief Financial and Operating Officer)

Enrique Loris (Chief Executive Officer)

Sarah (Operator)

Your next question comes from Timothy Chiodo with ubs. Your line is open.

Timothy Chiodo (Equity Analyst)

Jamie Miller (Chief Financial and Operating Officer)

Enrique Loris (Chief Executive Officer)

Sarah (Operator)

Your next question comes from James Fausette with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

James Fausette (Equity Analyst)

Enrique Loris (Chief Executive Officer)

Sarah (Operator)

Your next question comes from Darren Peller with Wolf Research. Your line is open.

Darren Peller (Equity Analyst)

Enrique Loris (Chief Executive Officer)

Sarah (Operator)

Your next question comes from Sanjay Sakurani with kbw. Your line is open.

Sanjay Sakurani (Equity Analyst)

Enrique Loris (Chief Executive Officer)

Jamie Miller (Chief Financial and Operating Officer)

Sarah (Operator)

Your next question comes from Jason Kupferberg with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Jason Kupferberg (Equity Analyst)

Enrique Loris (Chief Executive Officer)

Sarah (Operator)

Your next question comes from Tinjin Huang with JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Tinjin Huang (Equity Analyst)

Enrique Loris (Chief Executive Officer)

Sarah (Operator)

Your next question comes from Dan Perlin with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Dan Perlin (Equity Analyst)

Enrique Loris (Chief Executive Officer)

Sarah (Operator)

Thank you. Our last question will come from Brian Keene with Citi. Your line is open.

Brian Keene (Equity Analyst)

Enrique Loris (Chief Executive Officer)

Sarah (Operator)

Enrique, any final thoughts?

Enrique Loris (Chief Executive Officer)

Well, first of all, thank you everybody for your questions. And as we have today discussed today, we have both strong assets, a clear opportunity and a path forward to that is grounded in improving our execution. Our focus now is to deliver, and I really look forward to continue to update all of you in the coming quarters, especially as we report our second quarter results in late July.

Sarah (Operator)

Thank you. Thank you. This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.

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