Full Transcript: Orthofix Medical Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/203860379
Summary
Orthofix Medical reported a solid Q1 2026 with a 3% year-over-year increase in global net sales, reflecting steady execution and strategic focus, especially in their Spine and Therapeutic Solutions segments.
The company made strategic moves to simplify its Spine leadership structure and enhance its commercial focus, particularly on the 7D flash navigation system and upcoming product launches like Virata.
Orthofix Medical expects continued improvement throughout 2026, reaffirming its full-year guidance of 5.5% pro forma constant currency growth, driven by innovation, distributor realignment, and targeted investments.
Operational highlights include a 6% growth in global spine fixation net sales and successful distributor transitions, contributing to a 27% year-over-year net sales growth from the top 30 distributor partners.
Management expressed confidence in their innovation pipeline and operational model, aiming for consistent execution, margin expansion, and sustainable shareholder value.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Julie Duwe (Chief IR and Communications Officer)
Massimo Calafiore (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Julie Andrews (Chief Financial Officer)
Massimo Calafiore (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
I would like to remind everyone in order to ask a question and one brief related follow up, Press Star then the number one on your telephone keypad and your first question comes from the line of Tom Steffen with Stifel. Please go ahead.
Tom Steffen (Equity Analyst)
Great. Hey guys, thanks for taking the questions. Nice, nice start to the year. First question on U.S. Spine. Massimo, you talked about the distributor transitions now largely behind you. U.S. Spine up 4%, probably a bit stronger adjusting for selling days. So Massimo, maybe talk about how we should think about growth in this business as we move through 2026 and beyond as well would be helpful and then I'll have a follow up.
Massimo Calafiore (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Tom Steffen (Equity Analyst)
Julie Andrews (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Caitlin Roberts with Canon Cordenuity. Please go ahead.
Caitlin Roberts (Equity Analyst)
Massimo Calafiore (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Matthew Blackman with TD Cal, please go ahead.
Matthew Blackman (Equity Analyst)
Julie Andrews (Chief Financial Officer)
Matthew Blackman (Equity Analyst)
Massimo Calafiore (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Matthew Blackman (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Thank you so much.
OPERATOR
Again, if you would like to ask a question, press star one on your telephone keypad and your next question comes from the line of Mike Petusky with Barrington Research. Please go ahead.
Mike Petusky (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning. Juggling a couple of conference calls. I may have missed this. Did you guys give any detail around 7D placements you know, any percentages or just any detail around that this morning?
Julie Andrews (Chief Financial Officer)
Hi Mike. We're doing that more on a biannual or annual basis updating those. So our last update on those were in our Q4 call. And as a reminder for 2025, our Voyager earnout placements increased 30% and our purchase commitments on those placements exceeded their purchase. The accounts exceeded their purchase commitments by more than 50%.
Mike Petusky (Equity Analyst)
Okay. Okay. And then I guess I just want to ask around us ortho or limb reconstruction, it feels like the momentum has slowed there last couple of quarters and I just. Can you guys speak to that and maybe speak to actions that you may be taking to try to reaccelerate growth there? Thanks.
Julie Andrews (Chief Financial Officer)
Mike Petusky (Equity Analyst)
Okay, very good. Thank you.
OPERATOR
There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back over to Julie Dewey for closing remarks.
Julie Dewey
Thank you for your questions and for joining us today. We appreciate your time and interest in Orthofix. If you need any additional information, please reach out. We look forward to updating you next quarter. This concludes today's call.
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