Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 5, 2026 9:02 AM 44 min read

Transcript: Henry Schein Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Tuesday, Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/812842108

Summary

Henry Schein reported strong first-quarter 2026 financial results with global sales reaching $3.4 billion, reflecting a 6.3% growth year-over-year.

The company continues to see market share gains in the U.S. dental and global technology sectors, offsetting softness in the medical business due to a light flu season.

Strategic initiatives include enhancing product and service offerings, particularly in AI solutions, and aligning commercial efforts to accelerate growth.

Henry Schein is committed to its bold plus one strategy, focusing on operational execution and a culture of continuous improvement.

The company aims for high single-digit to low double-digit earnings growth and an operating income improvement of over $200 million by the end of 2026.

Management expressed confidence in achieving their 2026 financial guidance despite potential macroeconomic uncertainties, emphasizing stable end markets.

Operational highlights include the rollout of their e-commerce platform in North America and strategic acquisitions to strengthen their implant product portfolio.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Graham Stanley (Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Financial Project Officer)

Fred Lowry (Chief Executive Officer)

Ron South (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Jason Bednar (Equity Analyst)

Fred Lowry (Chief Executive Officer)

And sorry Just to clarify, your guidance assumes oil stays where it is or you have some error bars around where oil currently is. It assumes that we can mitigate rising, you know, obviously there's, there's a tipping point out there. But it assumes that we can mitigate the, you know, the changes in the cost of oil.

Jason Bednar (Equity Analyst)

Okay, very helpful. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Elizabeth Anderson with Evercore isi. Please proceed with your questions.

Elizabeth Anderson (Equity Analyst)

Fred Lowry (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Jeff Johnson (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Michael Journey

OPERATOR

Joe Federico

Fred Lowry (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Daniel Grosslight with Citi. Please proceed with your question.

Daniel Grosslight (Equity Analyst)

Daniel, you may be muted, we can't hear you.

Fred Lowry (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Alan Lutz with Bank of America. Please proceed with your question.

Alan Lutz

Fred Lowry (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Glenn Santangelo with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

Glenn Santangelo (Equity Analyst)

Fred Lowry (Chief Executive Officer)

Kevin Caliendo (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Brandon Vasquez with William Blair. Please proceed with your question.

Max

Hey, good morning, guys. It's Max on for Brandon. Just one quick one for me. On the medical supply side of the business, are you guys seeing any impacts from noise around ACA or Medicaid work requirements or do you have any concerns about this impacting procedural volumes going forward?

OPERATOR

Michael Sarcon (Equity Analyst)

Good morning and thanks for taking the question.

OPERATOR

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved