UFP Technologies Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=4BtVhg5p
Summary
UFP Technologies reported a 4.1% increase in revenue for Q1 2026, with medical sales up 5.9% and non-medical sales down 15%, largely due to a strategic focus on fast-growing segments in the med-tech space.
Earnings per share growth lagged behind revenue due to startup costs for four new program launches, labor inefficiencies at AJR, and non-recurring legal expenses related to a cyber attack and CEO transition.
The company is expanding capacity with new buildings in the Dominican Republic and planning further expansion in the APAC region to meet demand. Strategic acquisitions are being pursued, although there have been some missed opportunities due to higher bids.
Operational highlights include a significant growth in sales in Santiago, Dominican Republic, and the successful ramp-up of new product development labs in La Romana and Grand Rapids.
Management expressed confidence in the future, citing strong customer relationships and a prepared leadership transition with Mitch Rock taking over as CEO in June.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Ron Letai (Chief Financial Officer)
Jeff Bailey (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman)
Ron Letai (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Brett Fishman (Equity Analyst)
Jeff Bailey (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman)
Brett Fishman (Equity Analyst)
Oh, just curious, I guess you kind of addressed it. I was asking about the new product launches and then also just how, you know, non intuitive customers overall are doing.
Jeff Bailey (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman)
Yeah, our business is becoming more and more diverse, more and more diverse within intuitive with additional programs and more and more diverse with additional customers. I think you'll continue to see less of a dominant position in that one customer as we go forward.
Brett Fishman (Equity Analyst)
And then maybe just more broadly, you mentioned four large programs that are currently in the ramp phase. So maybe just a little bit more flavor around how you're thinking about those opportunities. I know you mentioned that they're expected to become significant contributors in the back half. Maybe just a little bit more detail on how you're thinking about that.
Jeff Bailey (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman)
Brett Fishman (Equity Analyst)
All right, perfect. And last question for me, just, the non medical business was down a little bit more than we were expecting. I wanted to just ask if you think that's kind of the right way to think about it for the rest of the year from a growth perspective or if anything, is changing in a notable way as the year progresses. Thank you so much for taking the questions.
Jeff Bailey (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman)
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Justin Ages with CJS Securities. Please go ahead.
Justin Ages (Equity Analyst)
Hi. Morning all.
Jeff Bailey (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman)
Morning, Justin.
Justin Ages (Equity Analyst)
You know, you mentioned four large programs ramping, contributing in the second half.
Jeff Bailey (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman)
Justin Ages (Equity Analyst)
Okay, I appreciate that. And then, you know, you mentioned taking control of two buildings, one in La Romana, one in Santiago.
Jeff Bailey (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman)
Justin Ages (Equity Analyst)
All right, thanks for taking the question.
Jeff Bailey (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman)
You're welcome, Justin.
OPERATOR
Again, if you have a question, please Press Star Then 1. The next question comes from Andrew Cooper with Raymond James. Please go ahead.
Andrew Cooper (Equity Analyst)
Hey, everybody, thanks for the questions. Maybe first just want to touch a little bit on the wound care declines. You called out tied to inventory, I guess.
Jeff Bailey (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman)
Andrew Cooper (Equity Analyst)
Jeff Bailey (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman)
Andrew Cooper (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Super helpful. And then maybe last one. Just would love a little bit more color on sort of what you're seeing in that M and A landscape and how you're thinking about it. I know you called out a couple opportunities that were interesting, but maybe not as interesting from a dollar perspective to you as others. So just would love maybe the latest thinking on what that landscape looks like.
Jeff Bailey (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman)
Andrew Cooper (Equity Analyst)
I'll stop there. Thanks for the questions.
OPERATOR
This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Jeff Bailey, chairman and Chief Executive Officer, for any closing remarks.
Jeff Bailey (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman)
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