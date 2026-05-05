Transcript: DuPont de Nemours Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/189504581
Summary
DuPont de Nemours exceeded its Q1 2026 guidance with 2% organic sales growth, 130 basis points of margin expansion, and double-digit adjusted EPS growth.
The company raised its full-year 2026 financial guidance and announced a $275 million accelerated share repurchase as part of its capital allocation strategy.
DuPont de Nemours completed the divestiture of the aramids business and issued its 2026 sustainability report, highlighting new 2035 sustainability goals.
Operational highlights include strong safety performance, employee engagement, and advancements in digital and AI capabilities to enhance innovation and commercial execution.
Healthcare and Water Technologies saw 6% net sales growth, while Diversified Industrials experienced 3% growth, supported by favorable mix and productivity improvements.
Management expressed confidence in navigating macro and geopolitical challenges with continued focus on productivity and operational excellence.
Full Transcript
Bailey (Operator)
Anne Giancarlo (VP of Investor Relations)
Laurie Koch (Chief Executive Officer)
Antonella Franzen (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you so much. At this time I would like to remind everyone, in order to ask a question, press star and the number one on your telephone keypad. Please limit your questions to one initial and one follow up. Your first question comes from the line of Scott Davis with Melius Research. Your line is open.
Scott Davis (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning everybody. Laurie, Antonella. Good morning, Scott. Congrats on second kind of clean quarter in a row. Numbers look pretty good overall. But a couple big picture questions. I mean you guys have been implementing 80, 20. Where are we in that process and what kind of impact does that have on your top line?
Laurie Koch (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, so we are well into the process within the diversified industrials portfolio. So we selected four businesses to start and we're about two thirds through the initial study. We didn't have any impact in the full year guide on either top line or margin with respect to any implementation. But we would expect over time to see nice margin appreciation with minimal top line impact as we as we look to improve the margin profile of the businesses in scope.
Scott Davis (Equity Analyst)
Okay, fair enough. And then, well, I'm going to move on to stranded costs. Where are we with stranded costs in the quarter and for the year? Can't recall what you expected?
Laurie Koch (Chief Executive Officer)
Scott Davis (Equity Analyst)
Okay, super helpful. Thank you. Appreciate it. Best of luck.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of John McNulty with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.
John McNulty (Equity Analyst)
Laurie Koch (Chief Executive Officer)
John McNulty (Equity Analyst)
Laurie Koch (Chief Executive Officer)
John McNulty (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thanks very much. For the caller,
OPERATOR
your next question comes from the line of Christopher Parkinson with Wolff Research. Your line is open.
Christopher Parkinson (Equity Analyst)
Laurie Koch (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Shigusa Kotoku with JP Morgan. Your line is open.
Shigusa Kotoku (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning. Congrats on a great quarter and a challenging operating environment.
Laurie Koch (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. Thank you.
Shigusa Kotoku (Equity Analyst)
Laurie Koch (Chief Executive Officer)
Shigusa Kotoku (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great, thanks. So is my understanding correct that the majority of increases started in May versus April? So you haven't been seeing the order trends? I guess maybe put it differently after you started some price increases in April, how have ordered trends been compared to March?
Laurie Koch (Chief Executive Officer)
Yep. So as Laurie mentioned, I would say our order trends in April were actually, you know, we had very similar demand as we have been seeing and nice increases overall on a year over year basis are doing well.
Shigusa Kotoku (Equity Analyst)
Okay, amazing. Thanks so much.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of John Roberts with Mizuho. Your line is open.
Laurie Koch (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Josh Spector with ubs. Your line is open.
Josh Spector
Laurie Koch (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Your Next question comes from the line of David Biglaito with Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.
David Biglaito (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Good morning, Laurie. Just on construction, can you talk about the weakness in those markets and how much is down for you guys in Q1 and your expectations for the first half of the year?
Laurie Koch (Chief Executive Officer)
David Biglaito (Equity Analyst)
Very good. And just on the Middle east conflict, are there any opportunities longer term from you being a more US Supplier, reliable supplier, lower cost overall down the road? Thank you.
Laurie Koch (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Matthew Duyl with Bank of America. Your line is open.
Matthew Duyl (Equity Analyst)
Laurie Koch (Chief Executive Officer)
Matthew Duyl (Equity Analyst)
Laurie Koch (Chief Executive Officer)
Vincent Andrews (Equity Analyst)
Your next question comes from the line of Vincent Andrews with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.
Laurie Koch (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. You called out some weakness in packaging. We've been hearing sort of mixed things about the packaging arena, so maybe you could just talk about what you're see there, what the outlook is for the remainder of the year. And I would assume there's also some inflation there that you need to. Need to push through. Yeah.
Vincent Andrews (Equity Analyst)
So our impact in the packaging business
Laurie Koch (Chief Executive Officer)
Vincent Andrews (Equity Analyst)
Happily, no update. All right, we'll leave it there. Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Patrick Cunningham with Citi. Your line is open.
Patrick Cunningham (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. So you previously noted, I think free cash flow greater than 90% for 2026. Is that still the case? And how should we think about working capital dynamics given the higher input costs, you know, potentially impacting cash generation cadence for the year?
Laurie Koch (Chief Executive Officer)
Patrick Cunningham (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you. And then I think this is the first time you kind of explicitly called out microelectronics within water. So can you help us size the business there, what sort of growth rates we should expect and any color on market penetration? New technology, new wins. Thank you.
Laurie Koch (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, so microelectronics is primarily within ion exchange. So it's about 20% of ion exchange. We saw a nice, nice volume in the first quarter, as you would expect, just around the broader data center AI. So we continue to expect to perform nicely there with that business.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Mike season with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.
Abby Al (Equity Analyst)
Hi there, this is Abby Al from iked. Thanks for taking my question. I wanted to confirm your assumptions underpinning your full year 2016 guidance. So when are you assuming the conflict in the Middle east resolves, if at all? And if it stretches to the end of the year, does that mean you're
Laurie Koch (Chief Executive Officer)
going to have to raise prices more than 1% to offset incremental raw material inflation? Do you think you'd see any demand destruction if it stretches that long?
Abby Al (Equity Analyst)
Any color you can give would be helpful. Thanks.
Laurie Koch (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
And then just pivoting back to healthcare, can you just talk about some of the underlying demand trends that are driving growth across the medical packaging and devices spaces?
Laurie Koch (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you very Much. And the last question will come from Arun Viswanathan with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open. And Arun, if you could please check your mute function.
Laurie Koch (Chief Executive Officer)
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