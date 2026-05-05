Transcript: JELD-WEN Holding Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/700821128
Summary
JELD-WEN Holding reported Q1 2026 sales of $722 million, a 7% decline year-over-year, attributed mainly to lower volume mix.
The company implemented pricing increases, which are expected to impact results more significantly in Q2 and beyond.
Adjusted EBITDA was $6 million, down 72% year-over-year, with a margin of 0.9%, impacted by cost inflation and lower volumes.
JELD-WEN Holding is focusing on service improvements, operational execution, and strategic reviews of its European business to enhance liquidity and financial flexibility.
Full-year 2026 guidance was updated with an increased revenue range of $3.05 billion to $3.2 billion, maintaining adjusted EBITDA expectations.
Management highlighted improvements in on-time delivery and operational discipline, aiming for volume recovery and share gains.
Challenges include higher cost pressures from freight and energy, and competitive pricing dynamics.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
James Armstrong (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Bill Christensen (Chief Executive Officer)
Samantha Stoddard (Chief Financial Officer)
Bill Christensen (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
John Lovello (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Morning guys. Thank you for taking my questions. The first one is, you know, at the midpoint your outlook seems to imply 2Q adjusted EBITDA of about 31 million. That's versus about 6 million in the first quarter. Can you just help us kind of bridge the, you know, the ramp from first quarter to second quarter?
Samantha Stoddard (Chief Financial Officer)
John Lovello (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Got it. That's helpful. And then on the North American decremental margin is around 15%, which was pretty favorable. And I think it speaks to, you know, the cost controls and the cost takeouts you guys have achieved. I mean, how sustainable do you think this level of decremental is? And, you know, maybe more importantly, how are you thinking about incrementals in an improving volume environment?
Samantha Stoddard (Chief Financial Officer)
Bill Christensen (Chief Executive Officer)
John Lovello (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Okay, thanks very much, guys. Yeah, thank you. Thanks, Ron.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Susan McLauri of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.
Susan McLauri (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
Thank you. Good morning, everyone.
Bill Christensen (Chief Executive Officer)
Hey, good morning, Susan.
Susan McLauri (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
Bill Christensen (Chief Executive Officer)
Susan McLauri (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
Okay, that's very helpful. And then can you give a bit more color on the magnitude of the inflation, how we should be thinking about that path for price costs this year? I know you, you mentioned that you're starting to see some of the realization on the first quarter increase and you know with that how you're thinking about that value, that balance between volume versus price in this environment.
Samantha Stoddard (Chief Financial Officer)
Susan McLauri (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
Okay. All right, that's helpful. Thank you for the color. Yep, thanks. Susan.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Matthew Buley Barclays, please go ahead.
Anika Dakia
Bill Christensen (Chief Executive Officer)
Anika Dakia
Okay, great. That's really helpful. And then on the second question, so on the productivity initiatives, on the 110 million, I'm curious, I think last quarter you guys said 50% completed, 25% was action but hadn't hit and then 25% still needed to be action. Is this on track with what you guys expected or any updates to these numbers? Thanks.
Samantha Stoddard (Chief Financial Officer)
Anika Dakia
Awesome. Thank you both and good luck. All right, thanks Have a good day.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Jeffrey Stevenson, Loop Capital. Please go ahead.
Jeffrey Stevenson (Equity Analyst at Loop Capital)
Hey, thanks for taking my questions today. Can you talk more? Hey Bill, can you talk more about the improvement in on time deliveries you've seen over the last year and whether it's corresponded with the stabilization in your share position over that time period as service levels continue to improve?
Bill Christensen (Chief Executive Officer)
Samantha Stoddard (Chief Financial Officer)
And Jeff, just highlighting back to the full year guidance bridge, as I talked about earlier with Susan, that the price cost unfortunately has become a little bit more negative. But that share loss, volume mix, EBITDA impact as Bill was talking about has improved by about 30 million from last quarter.
Jeffrey Stevenson (Equity Analyst at Loop Capital)
No, that's very helpful, thank you, Samantha. And then, you know, thanks for the update on the Europe strategic review. But you know, previously you talked about divestitures of, you know, smaller non core assets as well, such as your distribution business in North America. And you know, just wondered if there are still, you know, opportunities, you know, across your, you know, footprint for, you know, other potential divestitures as well.
Bill Christensen (Chief Executive Officer)
Jeffrey Stevenson (Equity Analyst at Loop Capital)
Great. Thank you. You're welcome.
OPERATOR
There are no further questions at this time. And with that, I will now turn the call back over to James Armstrong for final closing remarks. Please go ahead.
James Armstrong (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Thanks everyone for joining us today. If you have any follow up questions, please feel free to reach out. We appreciate your time and interest in JELD-WEN Holding. Have a great day.
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