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May 5, 2026 8:37 AM 28 min read

Full Transcript: Atkore Q2 2026 Earnings Call

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) reported second-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's second-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/432241539

Summary

Atkore reported Q2 net sales of $731 million, adjusted EBITDA of $81 million, and adjusted EPS of $1.23, indicating improvement over Q1 and strong organic volume growth of 5% year over year.

The company completed several strategic divestitures, including its HDPE business and surface protection and powder coating business in Belgium, as part of a broader strategic alternatives review aimed at enhancing long-term shareholder value.

Future guidance remains positive, with expectations for mid single-digit volume growth for FY26, driven by non-residential construction and initiatives in solar and global construction services.

Operational highlights include improvements in productivity, successful execution of cost-saving initiatives, and the impact of settling two classes in the PVC pipe antitrust litigation with a $136.5 million settlement reflected in Q2 results.

Management noted healthy end markets, particularly in data centers and solar, while also addressing pressures from commodity costs and imports, especially in steel and PVC products.

Full Transcript

Rob (Operator)

Matt Klein (Vice President of Treasury and Investor Relations)

Bill Waltz

John Deitzer (Chief Financial Officer)

John Pragenser (Chief Executive Officer and President of Electrical)

Operator

At this time I would like to remind everyone, in order to ask a question, press Star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. We'll pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. And your first question comes from a line of Andy Kaplowitz from Citigroup. Your line is open. Good morning everyone.

Andy Kaplowitz (Equity Analyst at Citigroup)

John Deitzer (Chief Financial Officer)

Bill Waltz

Andy Kaplowitz (Equity Analyst at Citigroup)

John Pragenser (Chief Executive Officer and President of Electrical)

Yeah. Hey Andy, this is John. For sure data centers are a big part of what we're doing global on the global construction services side. And as we look on the back end half of the year that's going to drive a lot of the growth that we're projecting. Also we're seeing continued pickup in solar. So those will be two key areas that are going to drive what we're going to expect to see in the second half.

Bill Waltz

Andy Kaplowitz (Equity Analyst at Citigroup)

John Deitzer (Chief Financial Officer)

Bill Waltz

Andy Kaplowitz (Equity Analyst at Citigroup)

Appreciate all the color guys.

Bill Waltz

Yeah. Hey, thank you, Andy.

Operator

Your next question comes from a line of David Tarantino from KeyBank. Your line is open.

David Tarantino (Equity Analyst at KeyBank)

Bill Waltz

David Tarantino (Equity Analyst at KeyBank)

Dean Dray (Equity Analyst at RBC)

David, your next question comes from the line of Dean Dray from rbc. Your line is open.

Bill Waltz

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Hey, good morning, Dean.

Dean Dray (Equity Analyst at RBC)

Hey, Bill, can we follow on that last point just with regard to some of the imports? Can you be more specific? Because we're all watching the level of imports from Mexico on the steel conduit side. At one point it was in the low 20% of the market. It had come down into representing, you know, high teens. You know, where is that today? That's really will help us better understanding the market.

John Pragenser (Chief Executive Officer and President of Electrical)

Bill Waltz

Dean Dray (Equity Analyst at RBC)

What's the impact of tariffs and 232 in particular, how has that changed the level of Mexican imports?

Bill Waltz

Dean Dray (Equity Analyst at RBC)

All right, that's really helpful. And any other color you can share on the PVC dynamics. As you're seeing you're getting steel price but you're giving price on PVC overall. Are there maybe answer the question. We've got a good sense on the import or the input costs on resin but what's going on competitively? What you're still seeing selling pressure there.

Bill Waltz

Dean Dray (Equity Analyst at RBC)

All right. Appreciate all that additional color.

Bill Waltz

Thank you. Yeah, thanks Dean. This concludes the question and answer session. I would now like to turn the call back over to Bill Walts for closing remarks.

Operator

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