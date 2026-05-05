Market Analysis: Tesla And Competitors In Automobiles Industry

Tesla Background

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Tesla, the following trends can be discerned:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Tesla in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Tesla has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Tesla, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers in the Automobiles industry, indicating that the stock may be overvalued. The low ROE suggests that Tesla is not generating strong returns on shareholder equity. However, the high EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth show that Tesla is performing well in terms of operational and financial metrics compared to its industry counterparts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.