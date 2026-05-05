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May 5, 2026 4:10 AM 39 min read

Lattice Semiconductor Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Monday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o73e9jtw/

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor Corp reported a strong Q1 2026 with revenue of $170.9 million, marking a 42% year-over-year growth, driven by momentum in data center AI applications.

The company announced a planned acquisition of AMI, aiming to create a comprehensive secure management and control platform, enhancing long-term growth opportunities.

Guidance for Q2 2026 indicates revenue of $185 million at the midpoint, representing nearly 50% year-over-year growth, with EPS expected to grow by 80% year-over-year.

Operational highlights include a reduction in channel inventory from three months to close to two months, and a strategic focus on compute and communications markets.

Management expressed confidence in sustained above-market growth, highlighting strong demand trends across AI servers, networking, and industrial automation, with a robust backlog extending into 2027.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Rick Mushe (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Ford Tamer (CEO)

Lorenzo Flores (CFO)

Sanjoy Maite (CEO)

Ford Tamer (CEO)

Enjoy. Great to have you here. Welcome to Lattice and Operator. We can now take questions.

OPERATOR

Ruben Roy (Analyst at Stifel)

Ford Tamer (CEO)

Ruben Roy (Analyst at Stifel)

Lorenzo Flores (CFO)

Ruben Roy (Analyst at Stifel)

Appreciate all the detail. Congrats again. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Christopher Roland with Susquehanna International Group. Please state your question.

Christopher Roland (Analyst at Susquehanna International Group)

Ford Tamer (CEO)

Christopher Roland (Analyst at Susquehanna International Group)

Ford Tamer (CEO)

Lorenzo Flores (CFO)

Christopher Roland (Analyst at Susquehanna International Group)

Thank you guys. Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Melissa Weathers with Deutsche Bank. Please state your question.

Melissa Weathers (Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

Ford Tamer (CEO)

Melissa Weathers (Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

Melissa, by the way, our ASP is continuing to increase on a per unit basis through this progression as we keep finding more value added opportunities for our customers.

Ford Tamer (CEO)

Divya Shah (Senior VP of Operations)

I think unlike some other industry players, you know, our wafers are more legacy-node wafers and our supply there is less challenged. The back end is where we see pressure and we keep expanding our supply chain in that area to provide a diversity of suppliers and additional capacity. And we're actually beginning to bring our lead times down as we get that expanded supply.

Melissa Weathers (Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

Perfect. Thank you. Yeah. Okay,

OPERATOR

our next question comes from Trishan Guerra with Robert W. Beard. Please state your question.

Trishan Guerra (Analyst at Robert W. Baird)

Ford Tamer (CEO)

Trishan Guerra (Analyst at Robert W. Baird)

Okay, okay. And then just a quick follow up. You know, your gross margin starting to increase again and your lead times have been expanding, which typically is good for ASPs. I know you only guide a quarter at a time, but what's the potential for gross margin to go higher given the supply constraint and the state of demand versus supply?

Lorenzo Flores (CFO)

OPERATOR

Great, thank you. Our next question comes from Joshua Buchalter with TD Cowan. Please state your question.

Joshua Buchalter

Lorenzo Flores (CFO)

inclusive of the MI acquisition.

Joshua Buchalter

Ford Tamer (CEO)

Joshua Buchalter

Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Quinn Bolton with Needham and Company. Please state your question.

Quinn Bolton (Analyst at Needham and Company)

Ford Tamer (CEO)

Quinn Bolton (Analyst at Needham and Company)

And then obviously you guys, great start to the year in terms of revenue growth. I think we came into the year thinking that the server business could be up something like 20 to 40% industrial and now I guess the embedded business up 5 to 15 looks like you're tracking well above that. I don't know if you're prepared to perhaps talk about growth rates for those businesses given the strong start to the year, but I figured I'd ask.

Lorenzo Flores (CFO)

Ford Tamer (CEO)

And Quinn right now, as Lawrence was saying, the demand is strong for the foreseeable future and bookings well into 27.

Quinn Bolton (Analyst at Needham and Company)

Got it. And can I ask a quick just clarification on the deal? Will THL partners be locked up for any period of time post close on that 650 million of equity issued or are they free to sell once the deal closes?

Lorenzo Flores (CFO)

Yeah, they, they Have a lockup that extends through the year. It's 25% per quarter. 12 months from close. Yeah, 12 months from close for a year, not through the year.

Quinn Bolton (Analyst at Needham and Company)

Thank you. Perfect. Okay, thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Tukwin Jiang with Bank of America. Please state your question.

Tukwin Jiang (Analyst at Bank of America)

Ford Tamer (CEO)

point Now, Daxton, this opens up opportunities for us that we may have been shied away from before and across the various markets. So we don't intend to go much above that. And we can we sure we can. But I think right now there are opportunities for us that we haven't gone after that we could go after. So it could potentially open up a higher top line.

Tukwin Jiang (Analyst at Bank of America)

Got it. And then one follow up is just on broader competitiveness of the supply chain. And I ask this because clearly intel has now divested Altera and it's now a standalone company. We haven't heard much since from them but they clearly have a much different supply chain with the internal manufacturing team. So do you think that gives them a lot more advantage in this supply constrained environment? And if not, could you explain why? Thank you.

Ford Tamer (CEO)

Yeah. Look our supplier have been fantastic. We are with umc, Samsung and TSMC on the fab side and extremely supportive and you know we have strong assembly and test partners. We adding more because this is where the shortages are. And so so far we feel very good about our supply chain, our ability to supply. So that's not an issue for us.

OPERATOR

ladies and gentlemen. That concludes the time we had for the Q and A session. I will now turn the call back to the company's Rick Mouche for any closing comments.

Rick Mushe (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Great. Thanks everyone for joining us on the call today. We'll be attending the following investor events this quarter. The JPMorgan 2026 Global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference on May 19th in Boston and the TD Cowan 54th Annual Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference in New York City on May 28th. This completes our call. Thank you very much for your participation

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