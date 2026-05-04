Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning eBay Stock In The Last 10 Years

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.3%. Currently, eBay has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion.

Buying $1000 In EBAY: If an investor had bought $1000 of EBAY stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,551.62 today based on a price of $108.72 for EBAY at the time of writing.

eBay's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.