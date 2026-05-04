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May 4, 2026 6:26 PM 47 min read

Transcript: Paymentus Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Monday, Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xzfeec5r/

Summary

Paymentus Holdings reported a record first-quarter revenue of $358.4 million, marking a 30.2% year-over-year increase, with an adjusted EBITDA of $42.4 million, reflecting a 41.5% growth.

The company announced the launch of Billio, an AI Native Service Commerce platform, and Bill Wallet, which are expected to transform service interactions and enhance long-term growth potential.

The full-year 2026 guidance was raised, with expected revenue between $1.425 billion and $1.44 billion, and adjusted EBITDA between $165 million and $172 million, reflecting continued confidence in business growth and strategic execution.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

David Hanover (Investor Relations)

Sanjay Khara (Chief Financial Officer)

Dushan Sharma (Founder and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, Please press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, press star 11. Again, due to time restraints, we ask that you please limit yourself to one question and one follow up question. You may then return to the queue. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster and our first question will come from the line of Madison Sir with Raymond James. Your line is open.

Madison Sir

Hey, good afternoon guys. I wanted to start on the new AI product announcements. I really appreciate all the color around the technology, but I was hoping you could also provide a little more details on the economics. Do you expect any differences in gross or contribution dollars per transaction in the near term and then longer term? Does this open up payment as to other revenue opportunities kind of outside of the traditional per transaction model?

Dushan Sharma (Founder and CEO)

Sanjay Khara (Chief Financial Officer)

Madison Sir

Thank you. Okay, awesome for that. And then Sanjay, just a quick follow up on free cash flow. Obviously it was down a little bit year over year. Understand the dynamics with working capital, but when do you expect some of that to kind of normalize and maybe any color that you're willing to share on free cash flow expectations for the full year.

Sanjay Khara (Chief Financial Officer)

Madison Sir

Awesome. Thank you so much for the color guys.

Sanjay Khara (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you. Thank you.

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question and that will come from the line of David Koning with Baird. Your line is open.

David Koning

Sanjay Khara (Chief Financial Officer)

David Koning

Yeah, great. Thanks. Great job guys. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for our next question. And that will come from the line of Stephen Waristick with Wedbush Securities. Your line is open hey, good evening guys.

Stephen Waristick

Dushan Sharma (Founder and CEO)

Stephen Waristick

Sanjay Khara (Chief Financial Officer)

Dushan Sharma (Founder and CEO)

Stephen Waristick

Okay, got it. Appreciate the time guys. Thank you so much.

Josephina Ruggerian

Dushan Sharma (Founder and CEO)

Josephina Ruggerian

Thanks. And then one quick follow up. So when we think about, you know, your go forward focus verticals does utility kind of still remain on the top of that list or whether you think are going to contribute to this kind of new AI centric model.

Dushan Sharma (Founder and CEO)

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question. Our next question will come from the line of Chen Chen Wang with JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Chen Chen Wang

Dushan Sharma (Founder and CEO)

Chen Chen Wang

So, yeah. So the wearing of the wristband, just in the agent example I gave Dushan, that would be borne then by Amentus, given how you just described it.

Dushan Sharma (Founder and CEO)

Actually it would be in some ways, yes. In some ways it will be actually between us and our clients.

Chen Chen Wang

Right. In terms of who you're working with, I'm sure that'll be arranged.

Josephina Ruggerian

Okay, more to talk about. It's interesting. I think it's ambitious and it makes a lot of sense given the network you built. Can I just ask one quick follow up? I know it's the third question just on the. Sanjay, you mentioned seasonal impact in terms of the upside for the quarter.

Sanjay Khara (Chief Financial Officer)

Josephina Ruggerian

Understood. Well done.

OPERATOR

Great results. Thank you. Thank you.

Will Nance

Dushan Sharma (Founder and CEO)

Will Nance

Dushan Sharma (Founder and CEO)

Sanjay Khara (Chief Financial Officer)

Will Nance

Thanks for all the details.

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question and as a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press star 11. Our next question will come from the line of Craig Maurer with FT Partners. Your line is open.

Craig Maurer

OPERATOR

Thank you. I'm showing no further questions in the queue at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to Mr. Sharma for any closing remarks.

Dushan Sharma (Founder and CEO)

Well, thank you so much, everyone. I really appreciate the opportunity to speak with you. Have a great day. Thank you.

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