Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 4, 2026 6:23 PM 47 min read

Full Transcript: ON Semiconductor Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Monday, ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/62mp4a93

Summary

ON Semiconductor reported Q1 2026 revenue of $1.51 billion, with non-GAAP EPS of $0.64, both exceeding guidance midpoints.

The company experienced strong growth in AI data centers, automotive, and industrial segments, with AI data center revenue projected to double in 2026.

Gross margin expanded to 38.5%, marking the third consecutive quarter of improvement, and is expected to continue growing throughout the year.

Strategic initiatives include ramping Trio products across automotive and AI applications, with significant design wins in these areas.

Management highlighted a positive demand environment, with signs of recovery across key markets and ongoing investments in power and sensing technologies.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Parag Agarwal (Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development)

Hassan Al Khoury (President and CEO)

Thad Trent

Daniel

call back over to Daniel to open it up for questions.

OPERATOR

As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. In the interest of time, we ask that you please limit yourself to one question and one follow up. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. And our first question comes from Ross Seymour with Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Ross Seymour (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

Hassan Al Khoury (President and CEO)

Ross Seymour (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

Thad Trent

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Vivek Arya with Bank of America. Your line is open.

Vivek Arya (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)

Hassan Al Khoury (President and CEO)

Vivek Arya (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)

Hassan Al Khoury (President and CEO)

Vivek Arya (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Quinn Bolton with Neatman Company. Your line is open.

Neil Young

Hassan Al Khoury (President and CEO)

Neil Young

Hassan Al Khoury (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Joshua Buchhalter with TD Cowan. Your line is open.

Joshua Buchhalter (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)

Hey guys, thanks for taking my question. Maybe following up on some of the previous ones about data center as we think about the doubling this year, can you help us understand how much of that is from scan, how much from silicon carbide? And are we at the point where we can expect any contribution from Treyo in the data center or are some of those lower voltage applications more of a 2027 and beyond story? Thank you.

Hassan Al Khoury (President and CEO)

Joshua Buchhalter (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)

Thad Trent

Joshua Buchhalter (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Vijay Rakesh with Mizuko. Your line is open.

Vijay Rakesh

Yeah, hi. Thanks Hasan. Just a quick question on the auto industrial trends. Any thought on how you see that progressing, how that trends in the June quarter into the back half?

Thad Trent

Vijay Rakesh

And then as you look at the Gross margin into 27, you mentioned the puts and takes. Any thoughts on how we should think about like EFK margin in utilization improving and are there any exits that are still left in the core business? I guess that's it. Thank you.

Thad Trent

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Gary Mobley with Loop Capital. Your line is open.

Gary Mobley (Equity Analyst at Loop Capital)

Thad Trent

Gary Mobley (Equity Analyst at Loop Capital)

Thad Trent

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Christopher Roland with Susquehanna. Your line is open.

Christopher Roland (Equity Analyst at Susquehanna)

Thanks guys so much for the question. I think in the press release you talked about some AI wins, both with chip guys as well as hyperscalers. I was wondering if perhaps you could elaborate a little bit more. There is this like vertical power delivery or VRMs or VCore solutions or is this something else? And when you say the chip guys, are you talking about like GPUs or merchant XPUs and any other details here would be great.

Hassan Al Khoury (President and CEO)

Christopher Roland (Equity Analyst at Susquehanna)

Thanks for the clarity there, Hassan. Maybe secondly, just geographically it looked like EU and Japan bounced back a little bit here. Maybe you could could just talk about what you're seeing geographically and if there are any differences in the recovery.

Hassan Al Khoury (President and CEO)

Daniel

Daniel, are there.

Tom

Thad Trent

Hassan Al Khoury (President and CEO)

Tom

Thank you both.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Joe Moore with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Joe Moore (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)

Thad Trent

No, I think obviously some of the OEMs you heard in my prepared remarks. Some of the OEMs are starting to do directed or direct semiconductor sourcing. Whether they hold inventory or we have an agreement with them at a cost associated with it. That will be a operational decision. But I do think the anxiety is there. I am starting to get call. We are on allocation in certain technologies. I'm very clear about that. How they resolve it, whether they hold

Hassan Al Khoury (President and CEO)

it now or they force the tier one, we'll see. But that is the strength is not yet shown in automotive. But it will come and it will come with even stronger allocation with the automotive market given that AI data center has been showing a ton of strength.

OPERATOR

Thank you so much.

Jim Schneider (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Harlan Sir

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes the question and answer session. I would now like to turn it back to Hassan Al Khoury, President and CEO, for closing remarks.

Hassan Al Khoury (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved