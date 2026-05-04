Full Transcript: Inspire Medical Systems Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Monday. Read the complete transcript below.
Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.
Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rm8dfkqw/
Summary
Inspire Medical Systems reported a 1.6% increase in first-quarter revenue to $204.6 million, despite challenges related to coding and reimbursement uncertainties and the Wiser program, which negatively impacted revenue by approximately $20 million.
The company is revising its full-year revenue outlook to $825 million to $875 million, citing ongoing coding and reimbursement challenges as well as the Wiser program impact, with a total estimated adverse impact of $120 million to $150 million for the year.
Inspire Medical Systems is focused on improving the coding and reimbursement process, providing proactive education, and increasing its field reimbursement team to support patient access and minimize disruptions.
Operationally, the company is prioritizing revenue-generating activities, maintaining disciplined cost management, and making targeted investments in long-term growth areas such as marketing, R&D, and operational efficiencies.
Management mentioned that Medicare has created a C code for Inspire 5 procedures, and commercial payers are maintaining CPT code 64568, but challenges remain with coding and reimbursement consistency.
The company expects sequential improvement in revenue and adjusted operating income in the second half of the year, with the fourth quarter expected to be the strongest.
The company continues to monitor the impact of GLP1 therapies on patient behavior and revenue, although the primary focus remains on resolving coding and reimbursement issues.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Esgi Yaja
Tim Herbert (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Matt Osberg (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
You may now open the line for questions. Thank you sir. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone. To withdraw your question, please press Star 11. Again. Due to the essence of time, we ask that you please limit Your questions to no more than one. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster and I show our first question comes from the line of Robby Marcus from JPM. Please go ahead.
Lillian
Tim Herbert (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you very much, Lillian, and thanks for the question. I do want to just highlight a little bit on the reimbursement and each center looks at it a little bit differently. So what our goal is to really
Matt Osberg (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
John Block (Equity Analyst at Stifel)
Thank you. And I share. Our next question comes from the line of John Block from Stifel. Please go ahead.
Tim Herbert (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Absolutely. Very good.
Adam Mater (Equity Analyst at Piper Sandler)
John, great point on the hot leads.
Matt Osberg (Chief Financial Officer)
Yes, we make sure we work with
OPERATOR
our centers to keep track of the patients.
Chris Pascali (Equity Analyst at NIFORM Research)
We do work with them on their
Tim Herbert (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And I'm sure our next question comes from the line of Adam Mater from Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.
Adam Mater (Equity Analyst at Piper Sandler)
Matt Osberg (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you.
Chris Pascali (Equity Analyst at NIFORM Research)
Thank you. And I'm sure our next question comes from the line of Chris Pascali from NIFORM Research. Please go ahead. Thanks, Tim. I was hoping to talk a little
Tim Herbert (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Anthony Petroni (Equity Analyst at Mizuho Financial Group)
Thanks, Chris.
Tim Herbert (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Travis Steed (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)
Thanks. Maybe sticking with Wiser here specifically it's across six states. It sounds like there's a higher prior authorization hurdle here. But are those procedures, should we kind
Tim Herbert (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
of consider those backlog or are they sort of just pushed out indefinitely as you navigate Wiser and then just billing on the codes, the CPT codes, some of these policies are the managed care policies specifically still have the Inspire 4 code they've introduced 999. You know, why is it not just a case that they can bill to the code and the policy?
OPERATOR
Why is there ambiguity? Sorry for the two part question there.
Matt Osberg (Chief Financial Officer)
No, that's okay. That's great.
OPERATOR
Why is there as you mentioned with a prior authorization previously in the other
Adam Mater (Equity Analyst at Piper Sandler)
non wiser states, Medicare does not prior authorize.
Tim Herbert (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
So this is a new requirement that was placed on centers starting middle of January. And we believe the majority of those patients exist but as time goes on they may get frustrated. That's why we want to act quickly as we submit prior authorizations, we continue to learn and centers are able to provide improvements in those prior authorizations to ask questions or be able to understand the wiser requirements that they're placing on them.
OPERATOR
And what we've learned is all six
David Restcott (Equity Analyst at Bayer)
of the Wiser states have a different system and there's variability in each. So we're trying to work through that and the sites and ourselves are getting smarter to be able to work with Wiser in a more efficient manner.
Tim Herbert (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And I share. Our next question comes from the line of Travis Steed from Bank of America. Please go ahead. Mr. Steed, if you have your phone on mute, please unmute your line.
Michael Ciccone
Tim Herbert (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Matt Osberg (Chief Financial Officer)
Although the whole coding and reimbursement environment
OPERATOR
Tim Herbert (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
Matt Osberg (Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you. And I share our next question comes from the line of Lawrence Biggleton from Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.
OPERATOR
Daniel Markowitz (Equity Analyst at Evercore ISI)
I think Larry, thank you. I think your question really kind of laid out the coding and reimbursement uncertainty in the quarter and with an ideal situation long term with the new CPT code, Medicare, Medicare Advantage commercial will all
Tim Herbert (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And Aisha, our next question comes from the line of Richard Neuwater from Truist Securities. Please go ahead.
Richard Neuwater (Equity Analyst at Truist Securities)
Tim Herbert (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
That does. Thank you. And then just what's your definition of growth for 27? And I appreciate, you know, 26 is hard enough. So I'm not asking you to pinpoint us on 27, but you did, you did say a return to growth in 27. It's an opportunity to kind of corral the sheep if you will. Any, you know, any where would you, where would you presume consensus should fall? Or what's your definition of growth at this juncture? To be Prudent.
David Restcott (Equity Analyst at Bayer)
Yeah. Thanks, Rich. We have to be careful with that because we have a lot of work to do. As you've heard from several of the questions right before here in our prepared remarks on working through and getting consistency and confidence in a coding and reimbursement
Tim Herbert (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
environment to allow centers to open up and increase their utilization again is really kind of our focus. And keep asking that question through the year as we go, and we'll provide updates to it. But we are committed to getting back to growth. You just got to be careful about really kind of putting too much of a detail to that. Okay. Thank you, Tim.
OPERATOR
Thank you.
Michael Pollack (Equity Analyst at Wolff Research)
Thank you. And I'm sure our next question comes from the line of Michael Pollack from Wolff Research. Please go ahead.
Tim Herbert (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Matt Osberg (Chief Financial Officer)
Hey, Mike, this is Matt. I'd just add to that, as Tim said, predominantly the mix in Q1 was fives, and that mix really didn't change very much from what we saw in Q4. So we're going to continue to monitor it, but so far it's been predominantly fives. And as Tim said, we've got inventory of 4s. Should that mix tick up a little bit?
OPERATOR
Thank you. And I share. The next question comes from the line of Shagon Singh from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Shagon Singh (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)
Tim Herbert (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of David Restcott from Bayer. Please go ahead.
David Restcott (Equity Analyst at Bayer)
Tim Herbert (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Tim Herbert (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
still don't have the capacity to treat
Tim Herbert (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
the patient demand that we have.
OPERATOR
And so we will continue to open
Michael Ciccone
new centers or train additional surgeons at existing sites.
Tim Herbert (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
And that was one of the key benefits that we Talked about with Inspire 5 last year, but have been unable
Tim Herbert (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
to kind of lean into until we get the coding taken care of. So, yeah, the priority is certainly open up and increase utilization at existing centers, but we are still going to be leaning in to open new centers as well.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And I share. Our next question comes from the line of Michael Ciccone from Jefferies. Please go ahead.
Michael Ciccone
Good afternoon and thanks for taking the question. Tim, you talked about getting accounts comfortable
Tim Herbert (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Matt Osberg (Chief Financial Officer)
at the facility understands what the right
OPERATOR
code is to use to be able
Bret Fishman (Equity Analyst at KeyBank Capital Markets)
to send that code in and then closely monitor the payment when it comes back or if it's denied, did it have to go back to an appeal to be able to do that?
Tim Herbert (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
So as we work through the first
Matt Osberg (Chief Financial Officer)
quarter, we're starting to pick up that experience, and we're going to continue to lean in on that as you work through the year. And that's what we define kind of
OPERATOR
has confidence in their coding.
Daniel Markowitz (Equity Analyst at Evercore ISI)
Once they have a methodology and set,
Tim Herbert (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Great. Thank you.
Michael Ciccone
Thank you.
Tim Herbert (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. And I share. Our next question comes from the line of Bret Fishman from KeyBank Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Hey guys, thank you for taking the questions. Was just hoping you could address the competitive landscape mainly with a competitor now
OPERATOR
being launched for a few quarters here
Bret Fishman (Equity Analyst at KeyBank Capital Markets)
in the US Just wondering if you're
Tim Herbert (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
seeing maybe an impact from centers trialing
Matt Osberg (Chief Financial Officer)
the new device or shifting their mix in any tangible way and then how you've updated the guidance to account for any changes there. Thank you so much.
OPERATOR
Daniel Markowitz (Equity Analyst at Evercore ISI)
And Brett, I would say we didn't introduce anything new in terms of some of the revised outlook specifically related to COVID 19 competition.
Tim Herbert (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And I'm sure our last question in the queue comes from the line of Mike Kratke from Leo Inc. Partners. Please go ahead.
Mike Kratke (Equity Analyst at Leo Inc. Partners)
Tim Herbert (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks Mike. Hey, thanks all for joining the Call today. As always, I'm grateful to our team of dedicated employees for their enthusiasm, hard work and continued motivation to achieve successful and consistent patient outcomes. The team's commitment to patients remains unmatched and is the most important element to our success. For all of you on the call, we appreciate your continued interest in and
OPERATOR
support and look forward to providing you with further updates in the months ahead.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.