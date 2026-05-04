BWX Technologies Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Monday. Read the complete transcript below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7xp2ev8c/
Summary
BWX Technologies reported a strong start to 2026 with a 26% revenue increase, 11% of which was organic, a 14% rise in adjusted EBITDA, and a 22% growth in earnings per share, all surpassing expectations.
The company's backlog reached $8.7 billion, up 77% year-over-year, supported by robust bookings in government and commercial sectors, providing clear visibility for future growth.
BWX Technologies announced the acquisition of Precision Components Group to expand its US commercial nuclear manufacturing capacity, with plans to establish a greenfield plant in Mount Vernon, Indiana.
Government operations saw a 4% revenue increase, driven by strong bookings and operational efficiencies, with a segment backlog approaching $7 billion.
Commercial operations exceeded expectations with a 121% revenue increase, driven by robust growth in commercial nuclear and medical sectors, and contributions from Connectrix.
The company increased its 2026 revenue guidance to at least $3.75 billion, with adjusted EBITDA guidance raised to $650 million to $665 million.
BWX Technologies plans to focus on margin expansion, cash generation, and capturing new high-value contracts across defense and commercial nuclear markets.
Management expressed confidence in meeting or exceeding medium-term financial targets and highlighted the importance of local manufacturing capacity in the US for future growth.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to BWX Technologies' first-quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in listen only mode. Following the company's prepared remarks, we will conduct a question and answer session and instructions will be given at that time. I would now like to turn the call over to our host, Chase Jacobson, BWXT's vice president of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Chase Jacobson (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Rex Jebeden (President and CEO)
Mike Fitzgerald (Senior Vice President and CFO)
Rex Jebeden (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Matt Akers (Equity Analyst)
Mike Fitzgerald (Senior Vice President and CFO)
Matt Akers (Equity Analyst)
Great, thanks. And I was wondering if you could touch a little bit on kind of the space end market and the opportunities that you're seeing there was how you recently added Dan to the board, remember from Maxar. But just curious what you kind of think of as kind of the opportunities coming up in the pipeline there.
Rex Jebeden (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Jeffrey Campbell from Seaport Research, partner. Please go ahead.
Jeffrey Campbell
Congratulations on this strong quarter and thanks for taking my questions. My first one is would your new commercial facility, the one that you have yet, not yet reached fid, would there be any limitations regarding components that it could build for customers such as, again, Hitachi, Westinghouse or Rolls Royce?
Rex Jebeden (President and CEO)
Jeffrey Campbell
Okay, great. I appreciate that, Teller. My other question is, you've made the case for PCG's acquisition for the budding US commercial activity. I just wondered if the acquisition has any positive effects for your naval business as well.
Rex Jebeden (President and CEO)
Bob Labick
Our next question comes from Bob Labick with CGS Securities. Please go ahead. Thanks. Congratulations on the results and the exciting outlook as well. I just wanted to expand on the questions on US capacity build out. Have you decided yet or do you know how much capacity do you want to add? And could you give us a sense of the capital needed for a US greenfield and how long that might take to build out?
Mike Fitzgerald (Senior Vice President and CFO)
Bob Labick
Okay, great. And then there's obviously so much demand out there and it just seems to keep growing and growing. Is there any thought about, I guess, exploring customer funding for commercial capacity growth or how do you derisk building out incremental capacity on the commercial side versus on the government side?
OPERATOR
Yeah, I'd say we have got the balance sheet to do what we need to do in terms of capacity. Great. Our next question comes from Pete Skobitski from Alembic Global. Please go ahead.
Pete Skobitski
Rex Jebeden (President and CEO)
Mark Bianchi
Rex Jebeden (President and CEO)
Okay, thanks for that. And then the other one I had was just on the, on the Japan announcement and the $40 billion for GE, Hitachi, when would it be realistic for awards to be made to the market for that equipment? I know you still need to win it, but just in terms of thinking of a timeline for when that could potentially be added to backlog,
Mark Bianchi
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Jeff Grampe from Northland Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Jeff Grampe
Evening, guys. Rex, it seems like, you know, conviction in proceeding with the commercial expansion at Mount Vernon. I'm curious, how long might something like that take to get operational from when you ultimately decide to move forward there? And how important do you guys sense is having something like that operational to winning US Based business? Thanks.
Rex Jebeden (President and CEO)
Jeff Grampe
Super helpful details, I appreciate that. My follow up is on the enrichment side. Can you just give us maybe a high level flavor for kind of the, I guess general timing or progression points on the centrifuge manufacturing facility, NRC licensing engagement, things like that. Just anything we should kind of keep our eyes peeled for to gauge kind of moving that project forward?
Rex Jebeden (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from David Strauss with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.
Josh Cornon
Hi, good afternoon, this is Josh Cornon for David, wanted to ask about Medical. I think you had said strong double digit growth in the quarter. Just wanted to ask about any specific products or markets to call out the outlook there and then any Update on the tech 99? Thanks.
Rex Jebeden (President and CEO)
Josh Cornon
Okay, thanks. And then wanted to ask, on defense, you had been a recipient on the shield contract for Golden Dome. So with all of that money in the 27 budget, kind of what, you know, if you could provide any color on what, you know, what that, what your work may involve and then kind of what the addressable market is for you. Thanks.
Rex Jebeden (President and CEO)
Scott Deutschel
Our next question comes from Scott Deutschel from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead. Hi, good evening, Rex. I think Connectrix brought with it some revenue connected to the broader power and grid infrastructure space, including in areas like high voltage testing and cable commissioning. Would you be able to give us a sense as to how big of a business that is for them and what the growth outlook is there?
Rex Jebeden (President and CEO)
Scott Deutschel
Do they have any direct exposure to the data center buildout given these high voltage data centers that are now coming up?
Rex Jebeden (President and CEO)
Yeah, I don't know the details on that. I suspect that we do.
Scott Deutschel
Okay, and then Mike, when you talk about capex potentially exceeding 6% of sales in the future, is there a maximum threshold you could share with us as to what that excess might be like? Would it still be less than 8% of sales or could it exceed that as well?
Mike Fitzgerald (Senior Vice President and CFO)
Jed Deutscheimer
Our next question comes from Jed Deutscheimer with William Blair. Please go ahead.
Rex Jebeden (President and CEO)
Jed Deutscheimer
Rex Jebeden (President and CEO)
So yeah, so maybe I'll break it into two pieces. I think the supply chain risk is manageable. I think we're demonstrating PWXT is a company that we can deliver the components on the schedules that, that our customers need. Reactor pressure vessels, steam generators, whatever it is, we're organizing around that. And I think the industry can stand up and do that.
Rex Jebeden (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Peter Armand with Bayer. Please go ahead.
Peter Armand
Rex Jebeden (President and CEO)
You're talking, Peter, about the small modular reactor at Darlington, Correct? Correct, Rex. Yeah. Yeah. I don't have detailed insight to how that project delivery is going, but I hear that it's reasonably on track and I have the expectation that the follow on units will, will. Well, orders for those will be coming relatively shortly.
Peter Armand
Okay. And when, and just as a reminder, when the delivery is for your first pressure valve there, let's see, next year as I recall it. Yeah, I think it's next year. Okay. And then just Rex, at a high level, you know, kind of Department of War and Department of Energy budgets out in detail anything that stood out to you, whether it's on microreactors or enrichment or anything to call out that you're encouraged by. Thanks.
Rex Jebeden (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Ron Epstein with Bank of America. Please go ahead.
Ron Epstein
Hey guys, how are you? Yeah, maybe a couple things. Have you seen any changes on the front with doing work for the Koreans on some sort of Korean Kurt Sunrise? No, we haven't seen anything on that one. No. You're talking about submarines. Yeah, right. At some point there was some talk about the Koreans doing something nuclear. And my guess would be. Yeah, yeah, right. That you guys would help them. Maybe not. I don't know.
Rex Jebeden (President and CEO)
Ron Epstein
Gotcha, gotcha. And then on the M and A front, seems like you still got, you guys still have some dry powder. Is there any areas that you're particularly interested in today or maybe you could give us a sense of what you might be thinking about?
Rex Jebeden (President and CEO)
I'm sorry, Ron, the audio was a little weak. What was the front end of the question? Oh, M and A.
Ron Epstein
Sorry about that. Yeah, M and A. Yeah, yeah. Lots in the pipeline there. Mike, you want to take that one?
Mike Fitzgerald (Senior Vice President and CFO)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Andre Madrid with btig. Please go ahead.
Andre Madrid
Yeah, Rex, Mike Chase, thanks. For taking my question. Thanks, Andre.
Rex Jebeden (President and CEO)
Mike Fitzgerald (Senior Vice President and CFO)
Andre Madrid
Got it, got it. That's really helpful. I think you also mentioned Aukus. It's been a while since we've heard a more fleshed out update there. Any color you can provide as the conversations that you're maybe having and how you're gearing up to support the effort. I know you kind of have a lot of shots on goal there.
Mike Fitzgerald (Senior Vice President and CFO)
OPERATOR
There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back over to Chase Jacobson for closing remarks.
Chase Jacobson (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Yeah. Thank you and thank you everyone for joining us today. We look forward to speaking with many of you and seeing you at upcoming investor events. We'll be on the road and at a few conferences over the next month or so. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out at [email protected]
OPERATOR
this concludes today's call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect.
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