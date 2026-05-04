Full Transcript: Firefly Aerospace Q1 2026 Earnings Call

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Greetings. Welcome to The Firefly Aerospace First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal remarks. To ask a question during the session, you will need to press star 11 on your telephone. You will then hear an automated message advising your hand is raised to withdraw your question. Please press star 11 again. Please note this conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Michael Sheets, Firefly Director of Investor Relations. Michael, you may begin.

Thank you operator. Hello there and may the Fourth be with you. I'm Michael Sheets and welcome to Firefly's first Quarter Financial Results Call. I'm pleased to be joined on the call by CEO Jason Kim and CFO Darren Ma as we report for the period ending March 31, 2026. Today's call will include forward looking statements including, but not limited to, statements the company will make about its future financial and operating performance, growth strategy and market outlook. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results and trends to differ materially are set forth in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Firefly assumes no obligation to update any forward looking statements which speak only as of their respective dates. Also in this call we will discuss both GAAP and non GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non GAAP measures is included in the first quarter 2026 earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, financial information referenced in this call will be non-GAAP. Our earnings press release, SEC filings and a replay of today's call can be found on our investor relations websiteat investors.fireflyspace.com Now I'll turn the call over to Jason.

Thank you Michael and Welcome to our first quarter 2026 earnings call. Firefly opened the year with strong execution and increasing momentum driven by major government programs that align directly with our core capabilities. We delivered record quarterly revenue of $81 million. The acceleration of the Artemis program combined with NASA's moon base initiative calls for monthly robotic lunar landings and reinforces the demand signals we've been building toward. Our early investments to scale Blue Ghost production and our milestone as the first commercial company to land on the Moon successfully position us to be a critical commercial partner as NASA expands lunar operations. With three additional missions ahead, we're already executing toward the goal. We also advanced our Ocular Lunar Imaging Service through a new partnership with NVIDIA, enabling on orbit processing for faster, more actionable data in cis-lunar space on the National Security Front Firefly subsidiary Saitek secured an agreement with the US Space Force to support the space based interceptor program under Golden Dome. We are concurrently delivering and improving the value of our AI enabled data processing through the US Space Force's operational forged missile defense system within launch. The capacity constrained market is driving increased demand for Alpha following its successful return to flight. We also completed the Victus DM responsive launch demonstration and made steady progress on our reusable Eclipse rocket in the first quarter. The pace of change in the space economy is accelerating and Firefly is scaling up our existing revenue generating capabilities to meet the demand across every line of business for those new to Firefly. We are a space and defense company delivering innovative hardware and software to perform the hardest missions in space for national security, exploration and commercial technology. Our hardware is represented by four revenue generating products, our Blue Ghost Lunar Landers, Electra Satellite orbiters, Small lift Alpha rockets and Medium lift Eclipse rockets. Firefly's software Portfolio falls under SciTech's AI enabled defense systems which are proven in national security operations. The industry tailwinds behind artificial intelligence and data centers are fueling operational realities for our company as we deliver crucial no fail systems in support of the US and our allies. We are meeting the US Government's call for commercial investment, speed and scale in defense and exploration. Our advanced technology products and funding of infrastructure include upgrades and expansion of Firefly's co located spacecraft and rocket factories, clean rooms and test ends as well as our data centers and classified facilities. Now, turning to our business updates in the first quarter we completed new milestones across each of our product lines and services. The Lunar Opportunity is here. Recent milestones including the NASA moon base event, Artemis 2, successful lunar orbit and our Blue Ghost moon landing and surface operations ignited the industry and the world. The Moon is now a permanent destination. NASA's moon based plan represents a dramatic acceleration of the Artemis program with a detailed pathway to irregular cadence emissions to the surface and persistent support from satellites in lunar orbit. Our prior growth strategy was to extend from one moon landing a year to multiple a year and now we have an amplified demand signal from NASA. The agency's objective is to provide monthly robotic landings on the Moon's surface starting next year, as well as larger lander missions to support the required lunar infrastructure for a permanent presence. The first two phases of the NASA Moon base architecture taking place over the next seven years represents a $20 billion program with multiple shots on goal opportunities for Firefly. When you combine Blue Ghost, the only commercial lander to operate successfully with our Electra spacecraft, we provide the ideal system to deliver and support many of the payloads and capabilities needed such as navigation, orbital communications, surface observation, power infrastructure, exploration drones, rovers, cargo and support systems for humans on the Moon. The Moon is a vastly untapped resource and Firefly is the tip of the spear in the routine deliveries and services that NASA needs to support a permanent presence on the Moon. Last week we heard NASA Administrator Isaac Mims request in a Congressional hearing to template Blue Ghost and launch with frequency. As stated earlier, we are already building towards this. In the first quarter we made significant progress on our new clean room which is four times the size of our existing clean room. This enables a production line of lunar landers for frequent missions. We are leveraging our vertical integration to scale up while also investing in our Blue Ghost supply chain. We are working closely with each major supplier to ensure they are ramping up with us through through long term agreements and strategic inventory in place to ensure quality, schedule and quantities of delivery. Meanwhile, assembly of our Blue Ghost lander and Electra orbiter is well underway for Blue Ghost Mission 2 and we're on track to complete assembly and payload integration this summer. We named Blue Ghost Mission 2 riders to the dark as our team charges toward another historic milestone, conducting the first American landing on the Moon's far side carrying both NASA and commercial payloads. We are making progress on our additional lander contracts with the blue Ghost Mission 3 Preliminary Design Review complete which verifies the vehicles designed to deliver payloads to the Moon's Gruitheisen domes. The team is now preparing to complete the critical design review for Mission 3 while also getting ready to complete the preliminary design review for Blue Ghost Mission four to the Moon's south pole. Moving to Electra we're pleased to add NVIDIA as another Firefly partner with our first collaboration included as part of our Ocularr Lunar Imaging Service, NVIDIA's Jetson module was embedded in the high resolution Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory telescopes and delivered to Firefly spacecraft facility for integration on our Electra Orbital Vehic. This Electra will first serve as a transfer vehicle and communications relay for Blue Ghost and then begin our Oculus service to support advanced lunar surface mapping, mineral detection and reconnaissance for five years in lunar orbit. Our Ocular data will be rapidly processed onboard Electra and autonomously transmitted back to Earth utilizing the NVIDIA Jetson module. Combined with Firefly scitech enabled AI software. This allows Firefly to mitigate downlink constraints from the Moon by processing data on orbit before it is transmitted to Earth as real time actionable insights for government and commercial customers. Firefly's AI software will further enable advanced space domain awareness Our AI algorithms and data fusion technologies are already proven in critical national security missions in Earth orbit. Our software will enable Electra to leverage multiple data feeds on board to more accurately track objects and provide timely situational awareness of space operations occurring in the cislunar domain. These capabilities are transferable to Electra's upcoming Space Domain Awareness mission for the Defense Innovation Unit Sinequan project. This mission also incorporates high resolution Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory telescopes just like the ones enabling our Oculus service. After completing the critical design review for the mission, the team has begun building and testing ELECTRO flight hardware. Additionally, in the first quarter, Firefly completed critical Electra test milestones for Blue Ghost Mission 2, including separation testing to demonstrate Electra's mechanisms that will deploy the European Space Agency's Lunar Pathfinder satellite following a separation from our Blue Ghost lander. This further highlights Electra's ability to operate and deploy critical high mass payloads across cislunar space. The team also completed the initial interoperability testing to ensure our Electra orbiter communicates with Blue Ghost on the Moon's far side and acts as a backup communications relay for NASA's Lucy Night payload. This enables NASA's radio telescope to operate for up to two years on the surface even without direct line of sight to Earth. This relay service on Electra is the pathway to our commercial offering, delivering alternative communications options that reduce blackout periods and strengthen connectivity for multiple future lunar missions for Firefly and our customers. As we saw at the recent space symposium event, there is growing demand for Electra's robust capabilities combined with our AI powered software to support dynamic space operations for national security, space exploration and international missions. The demand includes space maneuverability to novel orbits, deorbit services for multiple spacecraft, and long haul communications. At the symposium, US Space Force Major General Purdy further emphasized the need for enhanced national security capabilities in cislunar space, including transportation, communications and navigation systems beyond Earth orbit. Once deployed, those assets require protection and continuous monitoring, which is best done from the moon as the ultimate high ground. Our electric vehicles are well positioned to enable these missions with high thrust, precision SPECTRE engines, ample fuel and payload capacity, and AI software. As General Saltzman said in his April 30 congressional testimony, speed, scale and clear demand signals are critical and Electra positions us to capture that with responsive on orbit capability. We'll continue to scale up our Electra production line as demand steadily increases. Moving to our Saitek software offerings under our spacecraft business, we are pleased to be selected by the US Space Force to support the space based interceptor program under Golden Dome. In a Space Force press release just a week ago, this program was announced to develop a space based missile defense interceptor system that will demonstrate capability integrated into the golden dome architecture. By 2028. Space Force awarded a select group of companies including Firefly subsidiary SciTech with contracts totaling up to $3.2 billion. This critical program will enable next generation space based tracking and advanced interceptors integrated with artificial intelligence to counter the maneuverability and lethality of threats. As the prime contractor, we continue to execute on the operational US Space Force Forge system providing a modernized AI enabled missile warning and tracking architecture. We're rapidly processing vast amounts of data from satellites across all orbits from LEO to MIO to GEO to deliver high quality mission critical information to our warfighters to defend against threats. After the Space Force operationally accepted our Forge system last year, in the first quarter we were awarded a 109 million dollar engineering change proposal to accelerate and expand data center delivery. This critical system processed thousands of threats in the first 30 days of the Iran conflict to help protect our war fighters. The team further completed the interim ground readiness review for the Space Development Agency. As part of our role in delivering the mission management and data fusion ground components for the proliferated warfighter Space architecture satellite constellation tranche 1 tracking layer. More recently, the Air Force Research Laboratory awarded us a contract to support development of the advanced algorithm R and D and verification architecture by implementing deep learning and advanced AI algorithms on small size, weight and power processors. This capability supports enhanced target detection, tracking and custody and is conducive to future on orbit processing missions. Last week we also heard Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Kaine underscore in a congressional hearing the urgent need for critical investments in space based command and control, artificial intelligence and advanced surveillance and reconnaissance. This capability counters modern multi domain threats where operations are coordinated and synchronized across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. Our proven AI software and on orbit processing capabilities are well positioned to support these multi domain operations. Shifting to launch in March, Alpha Flight 7 successfully returned to flight and completed all mission objectives after deploying a Lockheed Martin demonstrator payload and validating key block 2 subsystems. Additionally, in the first quarter, Firefly supported Lockheed Martin on the US Space Force's Victus Diem mission, performing two responsive space exercises to practice and advance emergency launch protocols required in a real threat scenario. Victus Diem marks the second tactically responsive space effort that Firefly completed to date after our record setting Victusnox mission which launched with a 24 hour notice. The first Victus DM exercise included a rapid payload processing demonstration where spacecraft arrival operations, checkouts, mating and encapsulation were completed in under 12 hours. The second exercise included a 36 hour rapid launch simulation to practice and advance emergency launch protocols required to execute tactically responsive space missions in a real threat scenario. We are now focused on delivering our first Block II vehicle which will debut on Flight 8 that's targeted to launch late this summer. Block 2 is designed to expand Alpha's deployable launch capabilities for critical response to space missions such as hypersonic testing, national security missions and commercial satellite launches for domestic and international customers. Firefly completed qualification testing for the first and second stage tanks for Flight eight and moved into the integration and test phase as we progress towards launch. The significant improvements across alpha from block 2 focus around enhancing reliability and production rate as part of our company culture of safety, quality and reliability and we're working ahead. We have structures and engines in build for flights 9, 10 and beyond rolling off our automated fiber placement machine and into assembly as we continue to target three more alpha launches in 2026 for our 2027 manifest and beyond. We talked to both new and repeat customers at Space Symposium this year and see strong interest in Alpha on the heels of our successful Flight 7 launch. As we look to the future, we are pleased to see the recent Swedish defense budget allocating tens of millions to invest in orbital launch infrastructure. Our international partners want to bring Alpha to market in Sweden as well as other allied countries to meet the growing demand for satellite launch capabilities around the globe. This approach allows us to not only increase our launch cadence, but also open new markets, add resiliency to our launch sites and provide a national security advantage. Firefly also recently signed an agreement with Seagate Space to collaborate on the development of an offshore launch platform that enables responsive sea based Alpha launches. Together we will work to mature the design of an integrated offshore launch system capable of supporting the unique requirements of liquid fueled orbital rockets. These capabilities are in alignment with the Space Force's demands for flexible infrastructure to accommodate response to small launchers and eliminate single points of failure in the spaceport of the future. Report. They've called for flexible manifesting, rapid integration and launch to orbit timelines of 24 hours or less for designated payloads which we've proven on Victus nox. Everything we learned from building, testing and launching our Alpha rockets allows us to improve and reduce risk for Eclipse, our reusable medium lift vehicle is marching towards its debut while the need for more launch capacity from more providers is growing. All the major flight articles for our first Eclipse vehicles are in build and test, including our Miranda flight engines. In the first quarter we completed qualification of the Eclipse Interstage, a critical primary structure that connects the first stage to the second stage, as well as the liquid oxygen transfer line in the composite overwrap pressure vessels. More recently, we are progressing through the test campaign on Eclipse's first stage tanks which tower nearly 100ft tall. This risk reduction testing allows us to push the tanks beyond their limits to verify flight margins. With that business summary, I'll turn it over to Darren for a review of the first quarter financials.

Thank you Jason and good afternoon everyone. We delivered record Q1 revenue driven by strong business fundamentals. As Jason highlighted, we have multiple growth drivers in place which gives us confidence in achieving our long term objectives. In today's call, I am going to review the financial results of first quarter 2026 before handing the call back to Jason for closing remarks. For listeners new to Firefly, I wanted to reemphasize that key operational metrics drive our financial performance. In our Spacecraft Solutions business, we generally recognize revenue over time under each contract as we complete milestones. This adds a more predictable recurring revenue component alongside the more event driven launch business. For the launch business, we focus on the number of launches. For example, revenue for our operational Alpha vehicle is recognized at a point in time when the launch occurs for Eclipse. While in development, we recognize revenue as a percentage of completion based on program milestones as part of the Northrop Grumman Partnership. Once the Eclipse vehicle is operational, we will recognize revenue in the same manner as Alpha when launches occur. Now turning to our first quarter results, we delivered the highest quarter of revenue in the company's history at $80.9 million. This compares with 57.7 million in the fourth quarter and 55.9 in the same quarter a year ago. The sequential revenue growth was driven by the ramp of the Forge and Golden Dome space based Interceptor programs, a full quarter of Saitech and the successful Alpha launch. Within our total revenue, Spacecraft Solutions accounted for $67.6 million and launch was $13.3 million. We ended the first quarter with a total backlog of approximately $1.3 billion, relatively flat from last quarter, reflecting the conversion of backlog to revenue and timing of new awards. As Jason mentioned earlier, we are excited about the industry tailwinds including NASA, opportunities for Blue Ghost, customer demand for Alpha, additional missions for Elektra and increasing demand for our AI software solutions. Our position in the market and these sector catalysts provide Firefly with confidence in our long term revenue growth trajectory. First quarter GAAP gross margin was 21.6% compared with 27.7% in the prior quarter. The change was primarily due to a higher mix of cost plus program contracts driving revenue. GAAP operating expenses for the first quarter were $113.1 million compared with 101.6 million in the fourth quarter. The increase was primarily from the inclusion of SciTech's operating expenses for the full quarter and our continued R and D investments for operating expenses. The primary differences between GAAP and non GAAP measures are stock based compensation expense, one time transaction related expenses and the amortization of intangibles. Non GAAP operating expenses for the first quarter were $93.7 million compared with $80.5 million in the fourth quarter. The sequential increase was driven by our continued R and D investments to support Alpha Block 2 production, ramp and Eclipse development. GAAP operating loss was $95.7 million compared with a loss of 85.6 million in the fourth quarter. Non GAAP operating loss was $76.2 million compared with the loss of $64.5 million in the fourth quarter. GAAP net loss in the first quarter was $96.7 million compared with the loss of $41.1 million in the fourth quarter. As a reminder, we recognized a one time $37.1 million tax benefit related to the SciTech acquisition and a one time $8.4 million gain on settlement of contingent liabilities in Q4. Our non GAAP net loss in the first Quarter was $74 million. This compares with a net loss of $58.5 million in the prior quarter. GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.61 compared with the loss of $0.26 last quarter. Non GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share for the first quarter was $0.46 compared with a loss of $0.38 last quarter. We exited Q1 with a share count of 160.1 million shares. We expect our total share count to increase by about 1 million shares per quarter. Stock based compensation expense was $12.5 million in the first quarter compared to 12.6 million in the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter was a loss of $64.7 million compared with the loss of $57.3 million in the fourth quarter. Turning to our balance sheet, we ended the quarter with a total liquidity of $811.6 million, consisting of $551.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and short term investments and $260 million of available capacity from our revolving credit facility. After the close of the quarter, we upsized the capacity of our credit facility to $305 million which remains undrawn. Capital expenditures in the first quarter were $16.3 million compared with 12.1 million in the fourth quarter. The sequential increase was driven by test stand upgrades to support alpha block 2 production and spacecraft manufacturing expansion that positions us to support NASA's accelerated lunar opportunities. Free cash flow was an outflow of $78.9 million compared with an outflow of $79.3 million in the fourth quarter. As a reminder, in the second quarter we will have the final SciTech acquisition related payment of approximately $24 million reflected in our cash flow. Now turning to our revenue outlook for 2026. With continued strength across our business, we remain confident in our trajectory to achieve significant annual revenue growth this year and are reiterating our outlook of 420 million to $450 million consistent with what we gave on the March call. Thank you for your interest in Firefly. With that, I'll turn the call back to Jason for his closing remarks.

Thank you Darren. The first quarter proved what we have been building toward. Firefly is not just participating in the space economy, we are shaping it. This is a defining moment in our industry. From our moon landing to missile defense systems, from responsive launch to AI powered space domain awareness, we're delivering the integrated capabilities that define the future of space exploration and defense operations. NASA is accelerating, the Space Force is investing, our allies are mobilizing. Firefly stands ready with mission proven hardware in production, battle tested software in operation and our team of Firefly's innovating and executing at pace. We stand at the threshold of a new era where what was once impossible becomes inevitable. Firefly has an end to end ecosystem to make it happen. Thank you for joining today's call. Michael, back to you.

Thanks, Sheila. The I'll go back to what we've said before on previous earnings calls is that Firefly had multiple shots on goal for Golden Dome. And we've referenced that. A lot of the capabilities that scitech has in battle tested AI development on the Forge program, which went operational last September, it's seen a lot of in real operations, particularly in Iran. And so a lot of the battle tested algorithms are very transferable to other programs like Golden Dome. And if you remember what General Guttman has said before, one of the hardest parts of such an architecture of this magnitude and complexity is the command and control and the fire control and the ground processing. And because scitech has battle tested and has exercised its AI no fail missions in real world operations, all those algorithms are transferable to Golden Dome as well. And then as you know, our Alpha rocket is able to take 1 ton to orbit as well as 2 tons to suborbital. So it makes it really right size to launch hypersonic tests potentially targets for things like space based interceptor. And so there's multiple shots that we have on goal.

Yeah. The bold thinking that we heard from NASA administrator NASA administrator Jared Isaac recently in the last month since he released the Moon Base plans by NASA is the exact type of thinking that we embrace at Firefly. We were already thinking ahead and already building out our clean rooms and our production line capabilities to support not just one lunar lander a year, but multiple. And this just further validates or amplifies the demand signal. And so when you look at having a permanent presence on the moon, you're going to have to validate a lot of technologies to understand the moon better, to support human environmental control, life support systems on the moon, take cargo to the moon as well as have mobility such as rovers and light terrain vehicles. So all those things are things that we are working on is landers that can be templated into production line landers so that we can address the frequency that's being demanded by NASA to take those types of technologies. One of the things that we're doing is we've quadrupled our clean room space compared to our existing clean room. And so that floor space and footprint helps us with the rate. We're also with our new chief operating officer, Ramon Sanchez, that came in fourth quarter last year. He's brought a lot of best practices and expertise of production flow and labor utilization and equipment utilization. And so that's helping us with ramping up production lines. We're vertically integrated as well. So one of the things that is important for rating up lunar landers is, you know, having the hardware put together, having the components. So we build the avionics, we build the harnesses, carbon composites structures, but we also are investing in some of our supply chain of our key critical components. And so we're working closely with our supply chain in terms of having their dedicated support as well as strategic inventory and quality. Safety. Quality and reliability is really important to us. And so that's our focus as well, because at the end of the day, it's about increasing the frequency of launch of these lunar landers. It's also building bigger lunar landers that we have designs for. And then the other thing is we want to ensure the probability of mission success just like we did on Blue Ghost Mission one.

Hey, thanks very much and good afternoon. I wanted to follow up quickly on the space based Interceptor award for scitech and just understand kind of in terms of how they fit in, how you see the ground station role kind of ramping up. What specifically does the infrastructure that Saitech has now? Is that what would be used to work and support a space based Interceptor as part of Goldendome? Is it something that would require the build out of new infrastructure? I guess if you can kind of help us think about in a little bit more detailed way what that involves and where we saw there were several contracts that went out to different companies to work on it. Are there other competitors who are potentially playing the same role here?

Hey Seth, I think I mentioned in fourth quarter of last year that the acquisition of scitec was strategic and it truly is. It really bolstered Firefly's entrance into national security. And in particularly, scitech is the prime contractor on Forge and that's a multi hundred million dollar program of record. It is doing AI today in real world operations. If you remember what General Guttman said about Golden Dome, he's looking to Defeat or stay ahead of the threats that have speed and maneuverability as well as lethality. And one of the things that counters that is AI in the use of AI. And because SciTech has that capability, as well as a rich History of 45 years of algorithms that also have been used to support the Space Force and the Air Force and the Missile Defense Agency, all of those battle tested operational algorithms are also brought to bear for things like Golden Dome ground processing. And so with the AI processing, you could speed up the timelines because the threats are very advanced and in terms of the capabilities that scitech has, they can mix and match a lot of those algorithms together to, to apply to this mission.

We even had our relight of the second stage and a lot of the transition to block two. A lot of the components and technologies that are going to help us with manufacturability and reliability on Block 2 were tested on Flight 7 to include the avionics, the in house avionics, the in house batteries, and some temperature protection systems. So we're very, very happy with those results. Because of that, when we're at space symposium, there was a lot of interest in with existing customers as well as new customers, and it's just a matter of timing. A lot of our government customers, as you know, they're going through some timing with their funding as well as we have a lot of interactions with new customers as well. So I'll pass it on to Darren, in terms of any additional.

Great. Super helpful. And if I could pivot to the moon opportunities. So with NASA potentially skipping Artemis and going straight to the moon, Blue Ghost's capability set is really unique there with your successful landing as the first commercial company to have done so. But I was wondering, as you start seeing other companies really also accelerate their human landing systems capabilities and just much higher volume of potential payload that could reach the moon, how do you think about where Blue Ghost lives in the construct when you have higher volume available too? Where does it live in that ecosystem? And how do we think about the longer term opportunity for Blue Ghost? And I think, Jason, you called out that you're also looking at a higher payload lander in the future.

Yeah. In terms of our Blue Ghost line, we have designs for larger landers. A lot of the underlying technologies that made us successfully land and perform the 14 days of service operations on Blue Ghost Mission 1 is transferable to our larger lander designs as well. If you go back to the NASA budgets, the CLPS 1.0 program, which is a highly successful program, has increased its budget from 2.6 billion to 4.2 billion. And then if you look at the anticipated CLPS 2.0 program, it's going to be around 6 billion. And when you look at post 2030 landings, there's at least three 500 kilogram to lunar surface eclipse missions. And then there's 12, 3 ton mass to lunar surface as well. And then the remaining 15 are around 8 tons of mass to the lunar surface. Those are all in our roadmap. In fact, our larger lunar lander designs are scalable to meet that demand. So it's not just the frequency of launch cadence of these lunar landers that NASA is asking for. It's also the magnitude or the size of these lunar landers that are increasing. And because we have a lot of capabilities that share common vertical integrated components, such as carbon composites and engine technology, as well as avionics, we build big things at this company. Our Alpha Rocket's 100ft tall and our Eclipse Rocket's 200ft tall. So building a larger lander is right up our alley.

So I want to ask about, like, more broadly, how should we think about the role of AI across your business today? I mean, given your recently announced Nvidia collaboration, also the R and D contract you awarded, should we be thinking AI is like, primarily supporting SiteX software, or do you also see, like, it's becoming increasingly important for the spacecraft autonomy, et cetera? Yeah, you're exactly right, Laura, that we see AI as critically important to space. One of the visions that we have is we want to deploy on orbit processing more and more, and that's what makes this SciTech acquisition so strategic. Fourth quarter last year is that we were thinking ahead. And SciTech's software is operational on the ground today with big data centers to do, no fail, Space force missions, programs of records, but they also have experience operationally of performing on orbit processing in space. And so that's one of the things that we envision at Firefly is we have the whole ecosystem to launch satellites, build the satellites, operate the satellites with processing on board with the SciTech algorithms to perform AI and processing with low latency, because a lot of these missions that we're going after, especially in national security, have very, very short timelines to be effective. Our recent partnership news with Nvidia around the moon on our Oculus service to do space domain awareness more quickly using AI and SCI tech algorithms is a perfect example of that of taking things that work on the ground or in lower Earth orbit and then deploy it to the moon because the moon is the ultimate high ground. So we see more and more deployment of AI on orbit. And in addition, AI is being used across the company to increase productivity. So we see it not only in the products that we provide, but also in the use of how we do work as well.

Hi, Jason. Hi, Darren. Congratulations on the progress here. Following up on the alpha discussions you've had at Space Symposium and others, I'm wondering, given your strong government defense relationships, do we expect the launches in the future in the manifest to remain primarily government or do you think we'll diversify into civil or commercial? Obviously strong demand from government, but wondering if it'll be an effort on your part to diversify that or that's not, shouldn't be the expectation.

Hi Suzy. You know, demand is not the problem with Alpha. We are steadily increasing rate year to year because there's so much demand from national security as well as commercial and in terms of civil as well. But what I would say is that a lot of the benefits of the Alpha rocket of being a one ton to orbit capability and a two ton to suborbital capability, as well as having the responsive launch capability like we demonstrated on Victis Nox and recently with Victus Diem, that really is very fit for national security purposes. Because if you think about national security purposes, if there was a conflict, especially in a near peer conflict, one of the things that would be vulnerable are our launch sites. And so we have a deployable Alpha capability that we would like to field. And with that capability you can get resiliency through having a deployed capability in case any of the US launch capabilities are inoperable. We are opening up a launch pad in Sweden and that is the first time that we're going to take Alpha global. But with our deployable launch system we could take it to other places. So having the resiliency tied to the one ton capability that is right size to counter threats that US adversaries might put into lower Earth orbit, in addition to the 24 hour response timelines that we demonstrated on Victus Knox, that's a combination that really supports national security very, very well.

Yeah. Hey Suji. So that Eletre that's on Blue Ghost Mission 2 is recognized as part of the entire contract. So that Blue Ghost Mission 2, we want it for $130 million. We have a number of commercial payloads on there, including a rover from UAE and a couple other commercial payloads that are add ons on top of that. And then the Ocula Imaging services, another add on on top of that as well. So that's all being recognized over time as we discussed on the call.

Yeah, Suji, I think the way to look at this is Ocula. On Blue Ghost Mission 2, we're going to be able to experiment and try out different modes and not only are we going to be able to send the raw data from doing lunar mapping and surveying, as well as sending space domain awareness data down to the ground to get processed even more, we're going to be able to demonstrate and experiment with AI on our Nvidia module that's on the oculus sensor using SciTech algorithm. So there's going to be a lot of new discovery and those are the kinds of things that the Department of War as well as NASA are looking for more of. So there's more to come there.

Well, I'll go back to blue Ghost Mission 1. When we successfully landed, we performed the 14 Days of Surface operations, which is the longest of any commercial mission on the surface of the moon. But we also had a engineering chase proposal to look at, you know, operating slightly into the lunar night. So using our in house batteries, we were able to operate five hours into the lunar night and still get gather data from that. So one of the things we can, we can do in the future is just add more batteries as we collect solar energy from our solar arrays. And that will allow us to keep heating critical components like avionics and instruments on the lunar lander to last longer into the lunar night. So we could also scale our solar energy as well. So that's something that we've proven with glucose mission one. But there's other opportunities like radioisotope heater units, RHUs, as you remember from the Mars missions. There's also other type of rtgs that can be used so you could use nuclear powered plants as well. Those are all things that NASA will want to explore more of because, you know, the essential things that you need to have a permanent presence on the moon are things like power and communications and navigation. And those are all things that Firefly envisions to continue to support NASA with.

Yeah, we haven't. The only thing that's really changed there is there's been an acceleration in the program. Previously we were planning to win. You know, we'll have multiple shots on goal each year. But now that's really accelerated. Our views on gross margin there haven't really changed. We don't really break out the spacecraft gross margin. I mean, spacecraft solutions includes Blue Ghost, includes Electra, also includes our software solutions business.

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