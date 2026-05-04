Full Transcript: Firefly Aerospace Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Monday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
Firefly Aerospace reported record quarterly revenue of $81 million, with significant contributions from its Blue Ghost lunar lander and Electra spacecraft programs.
The company announced a new partnership with Nvidia to enhance its Ocula Lunar Imaging Service, enabling faster data processing in cislunar space.
Firefly Aerospace secured agreements with the US Space Force for the space-based interceptor program and continued progress on its reusable Eclipse rocket.
The company is scaling up its infrastructure, including expanding clean room facilities, to meet the increasing demand for lunar missions and other space ventures.
Management reiterated the 2026 revenue outlook of $420 million to $450 million, supported by strong demand signals from NASA and national security sectors.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Michael Sheets (Director of Investor Relations)
Jason Kim (Chief Executive Officer)
Darren Ma (Chief Financial Officer)
Jason Kim (Chief Executive Officer)
Michael Sheets (Director of Investor Relations)
Thank you Jason. Operator, we're ready to take questions.
OPERATOR
Thank you so much. And as a reminder to ask a question, press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To remove yourself, press star 11 again. One moment for our first question. It comes from the line of Sheila Kia Oglu with Jeffries. Please proceed.
Sheila Kia Oglu (Equity Analyst)
Good afternoon guys and thank you so much for the time this morning you guys announced Saitech won a key position among 12 total companies on Space Force's space based Interceptor program. Can you maybe elaborate on that win a little bit more your positioning there and how scitech accelerates the growth profile of Firefly.
Jason Kim (Chief Executive Officer)
Sheila Kia Oglu (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you for that. And maybe Jason, you called out in the slides you expect a $20 billion opportunity for the initial phases of the Artemis Moon Base program over the next seven years based on monthly missions and large landers, I guess. What are you hop and I'm sure you spoke at Space Symposium. What are you hearing from the customer on that? And can you talk about your operational readiness in support of that type of cadence?
Jason Kim (Chief Executive Officer)
Sheila Kia Oglu (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Thank you so much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of set with JP Morgan. Please proceed.
Seth
Jason Kim (Chief Executive Officer)
Seth
Okay. Okay, cool. And then just in terms of the overall contribution that they had in the quarter, is that something that you guys can disclose?
Darren Ma (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah. Hey, Seth. We haven't broken it out separately, but Forge and Golden Dome, space based Interceptors, the revenue did ramp up in Q1 this quarter.
Seth
Okay, okay, cool. Very good. Thanks. Thanks very much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Christine Lee Wood with Morgan Stanley. Please proceed.
Christine Lee Wood (Equity Analyst)
Good afternoon everyone. I wanted to follow up on your comments about the Alpha after theory, the seven success. You called out stronger customer demand, but backlog is relatively flat in the quarter. Does that mean that you anticipate orders that occurred after the quarter closed and how should we think about that order trends for the year?
Jason Kim (Chief Executive Officer)
Hi Christy. Yes, we're seeing strong interest in Alpha. On the heels of the successful Alpha Flight 7 stairway to 7 mission. We completed all the post flight data, everything was nominal and as you remember, I was in the mission control room with our team and it was a flawless launch. It was with a Lockheed Martin demonstrator as well. And we were able to insert that into the proper orbit.
Jason Kim (Chief Executive Officer)
Darren Ma (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I think you covered it, Jason. Also, keep in mind we burned down the backlog this quarter with the record revenue quarter as well.
Christine Lee Wood (Equity Analyst)
Jason Kim (Chief Executive Officer)
Christine Lee Wood (Equity Analyst)
Great. Super helpful. And when do you think you could see these demand signals firm up into contracts?
Jason Kim (Chief Executive Officer)
We're seeing a lot of requests already, Christine. And so there are things like CX2, there's things like Moonfall and CS8 and CLIPS 2.0. And so these are majority of these are already solicitations that are already out. And so if NASA stays on schedule, performers can get on contract no earlier than third quarter of this year for some of these.
Christine Lee Wood (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thank you for the color.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Edison Yu with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed.
Laura (for Edison Yu)
Hey, this is Laura on for Edison. Thanks for taking our question.
Jason Kim (Chief Executive Officer)
Laura (for Edison Yu)
Okay, gotcha. Appreciate the color.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And as a reminder to ask a question, simply press Star one one to get in the queue. It comes from the line of Suji da Silva with Roth Capital.
Suji da Silva (Equity Analyst)
Jason Kim (Chief Executive Officer)
Suji da Silva (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Thanks Jason. And then my other question's on Elytra, with the first launch of a lunar satellite and with the second Blue Ghost, I mean, can you remind us the revenue model framework for Elytra, whether you can start revenue with that launch and does the Nvidia partnership enhance your pricing or revenue opportunity above and beyond what it was before? Just any color there would be helpful. Thanks.
Darren Ma (Chief Financial Officer)
Suji da Silva (Equity Analyst)
Great. And Darren, does the Nvidia partnership enhance your ability to capture revenue in Oculus.
Darren Ma (Chief Financial Officer)
That's definitely part of the, part of the Ocula imaging service. But I'll let Jason see if he wants to add anything to that.
Jason Kim (Chief Executive Officer)
Suji da Silva (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thanks, Jason. That helps.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our last question comes from Liam Baker with Keybanc Capital Markets. Please proceed.
Liam Baker (Equity Analyst)
Hey, thanks for taking my question. It's Liam on from Mike today wanted to ask more broadly about NASA's lunar plans in building a base on the moon. What do you think would be the most feasible type of power gen to power the grid for lunar operations? And what type of role could Firefly play in powering the lunar grid?
Jason Kim (Chief Executive Officer)
Liam Baker (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. And then lastly on Blue Ghost, I guess given NASA's increased appetite for landers versus three months ago, how should we think about city, state gross margins once mission cadence ramps up And I guess has there been any changes to your view on Blue Ghost margins?
Darren Ma (Chief Financial Officer)
Liam Baker (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And this will conclude our Q and A session. I will pass the call back to Michael for closing comments.
Michael Sheets (Director of Investor Relations)
Thank you everyone for attending today's call. We look forward to speaking with you again when we report our next quarter's financial results. Thanks all.
OPERATOR
And this concludes our conference. Thank you for participating.
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