Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 4, 2026 6:09 PM 27 min read

Full Transcript: Tactile Systems Tech Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) reported first-quarter financial results on Monday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jb5atvev/

Summary

Tactile Systems Tech reported Q1 2026 revenue of $75.3 million, a 23% year-over-year increase, with lymphedema revenue at $62.2 million and airway clearance revenue at $13 million.

Gross margins improved by 250 basis points to 76.5%, and adjusted EBITDA rose to $3.7 million, indicating strong operational execution and margin expansion.

The company updated its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $360-$368 million, reflecting confidence in commercial execution and the inclusion of revenue from the Lymphotek acquisition.

Tactile Systems Tech accelerated its AI platform for Medicare prior authorization, demonstrating operational agility and readiness for new Medicare requirements.

Management expressed confidence in strategic initiatives, such as the launch of next-generation AfloVest and integration of Lymphotek's technology, aimed at driving long-term growth.

Full Transcript

Sam Bensinger (Investor Relations)

Sherry Dodd (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks. Good afternoon everyone and welcome to our first quarter 2026 earnings call. Here with me is Elaine Berkemeyer, our Chief Financial Officer.

Elaine Berkemeyer (Chief Financial Officer)

Sherry Dodd (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Ryan Zimmerman (Equity Analyst)

Sherry Dodd (Chief Executive Officer)

Elaine Berkemeyer (Chief Financial Officer)

Ryan Zimmerman (Equity Analyst)

Sherry Dodd (Chief Executive Officer)

Ryan Zimmerman (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

Sherry Dodd (Chief Executive Officer)

Ryan Zimmerman (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Yep. Thanks.

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from Brandon Vasquez with William Blair.

Brandon Vasquez (Equity Analyst)

Sherry Dodd (Chief Executive Officer)

Brandon Vasquez (Equity Analyst)

Sherry Dodd (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

And as a reminder, that is Star One if you'd like to ask a question. And we'll go next to Adam Nader with Piper Sandler.

Kyle

Elaine Berkemeyer (Chief Financial Officer)

our revenue this year. And so that's one of the reasons why. And then secondarily as you said, we did have some in period, you know, one time cost as far as in our OPEX as well. But I would say the biggest driver of that is really just the type of revenue lift that is coming from Lympha Tech and just the nature of that revenue.

Kyle

Sherry Dodd (Chief Executive Officer)

Kyle

That's great. Thank you guys.

OPERATOR

And moving next to Ben Hahner with Lake Street Capital.

Ben Hahner

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking the questions. First off, for me, wondering on the guidelines for lower limb, any more color? You can kind of share there on what the initial reaction has been from clinicians and then just maybe some commentary overall on mix of the lymphedema market is, you know, 52% of cases lower limb, you know, any color you can provide for investors there would be helpful.

Sherry Dodd (Chief Executive Officer)

Elaine Berkemeyer (Chief Financial Officer)

Ben Hahner

That's definitely helpful. And would you expect additional clinical guidelines to be forthcoming for upper extremities, upper areas of the body?

Sherry Dodd (Chief Executive Officer)

Elaine Berkemeyer (Chief Financial Officer)

So numerically you have not only more patients, but less penetration, if you will, amongst that group. So it's kind of a double whammy, theoretically, for you guys.

Sherry Dodd (Chief Executive Officer)

Can you say that again? I wasn't sure what you said was accurate.

Ben Hahner

There are more patients with lower limb lymphedema, but they're also less penetrated. So it provides a bit of a double whammy for the benefit as these guidelines get published and more clinicians are inclined to push patients towards PCDs.

Elaine Berkemeyer (Chief Financial Officer)

Ben Hahner

Okay, I think we're on the same page. Perfect. And lastly, for me, if I could sneak in one more. Is there any color you could provide on this new pharmaceutical out there for bronchiectasis? Has there been any impact that you guys find notable on the airway clearance side of things?

Sherry Dodd (Chief Executive Officer)

Ben Hahner

Makes sense. Thanks for taking the questions. And congrats on the quarter.

Sherry Dodd (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved