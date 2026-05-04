Transcript: Allison Transmission Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Monday, Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Allison Transmission reported a 4% year-over-year decrease in first-quarter net sales to $733 million, largely due to a strong prior year period.
The company's Defense end market showed significant growth with a 64% revenue increase, contributing positively to overall performance.
The Allison Off Highway business unit generated $673 million in sales, driven by strong demand in mining and construction markets.
Allison Transmission is focused on realizing $120 million in annual run-rate synergies from the integration of its business units.
The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, expecting consolidated net sales between $5.575 billion and $5.925 billion, and adjusted EBITDA margins in the range of 27% to 29% over the next few years.
Management emphasized the importance of disciplined execution and synergies to drive future margin improvements and underscored strong cash flow and capital allocation towards debt reduction and shareholder returns.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Jackie Bowles (Executive Director of Treasury and Investor Relations)
Dave Graziosi (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Scott Mel (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
OPERATOR
Rob Wertheimer (Equity Analyst at Melius Research)
Yes, hi. Thank you and good evening. There's been a lot that's changed in the world since you announced the deal and even since you closed. I wonder if you could kind of talk about what versus your deal model has changed most of the positive and most of the negative. If you would.
Dave Graziosi (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Rob Wertheimer (Equity Analyst at Melius Research)
Okay, that's helpful. So more internal capability and flexibility. That's more beneficial in this changed world. And then on end markets, I mean, you inherited some trophy ish end markets. Any change overall in where you see those either standing or going, and I'll stop there, thank you.
Dave Graziosi (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Rob Wertheimer (Equity Analyst at Melius Research)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Tim Thyne with Raymond James. Please proceed with your question.
Tim Thyne (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)
Thank you. Good afternoon. The question is on the target for adjusted ebitda margins of 27 to 29%. Dave, just curious what in terms of your internal model and when you see that as a potential realization and to the extent has that moves up or down in terms of as you close the acquisition, essentially the timeline to hit that has it changed and how you're thinking in terms of realization of that target. Thank you, Tim.
Dave Graziosi (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Tim Thyne (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)
Thank you, Dave.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ian Zaffino with Oppenheimer and Company. Please proceed with your question.
Ian Zaffino (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer and Company)
Hi, great. Thank you very much. Just wanted to ask on the medium duty side, you know, when do we think that starts bottoming out and you know, improving in a larger way and then when we think about just the business in general, what could potentially offset that as far as like vocational. Any other color you could give us. Thanks. Sure.
Fred Boley (Chief Operating Officer and Business Unit Leader)
Ian Zaffino (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer and Company)
Okay, thanks. And then just as a follow up on use of capital or use of cash flow. I know you talked about buybacks and deleveraging. How are you kind of prioritizing one versus the other? Because I know the stock is cheap, but at the same time you want to delever. And then are we kind of done on the M and A side for the foreseeable future? Just given you're in the midst of integrating a very large one and. Yeah, just any color there. Thanks.
Scott Mel (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
Dave Graziosi (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Ian Zaffino (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer and Company)
All right, great. Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jerry Revitch with Wells Fargo Securities. Please proceed with your question.
Jerry Revitch (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo Securities)
Fred Boley (Chief Operating Officer and Business Unit Leader)
From a sequential standpoint? Jerry, this is Fred. We do expect things on the transmission side to step up sequentially. And as we have it modeled, we have Q2, you know, up off of Q1 and then Q4, which is based on the number of days, you know, stepping down a little. I think, you know, the driver there will really be whether there's a meaningful Pre buy in Q4. And Craig, maybe you want to talk a little bit about what you're seeing sequentially.
Craig Price (Off Highway Business Unit Leader)
Yeah, sure. So from the off highway side there is a step up in Q2 and then obviously a greater portion of our business is in the European segment where in Q3 you get into the European holiday mode. So Q3 and Q4 kind of tend to go down for us. But that's the picture from the off highway side.
Scott Mel (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
Jerry Revitch (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo Securities)
Super. Thank you. And Fred, can I just ask a clarification you mentioned? We'll see what the EPA wants to do. What's the range of outcomes? Is there a scenario under which EPA 27 is delayed or considering the timing of engine rollout, is there potential for higher pre buy in media duty? What's the range of outcomes that you alluded to that you think is reasonable?
Fred Boley (Chief Operating Officer and Business Unit Leader)
We're not, you know, we're not expecting a delay. I think most are expecting some sort of modification to the warranty. And then my question, that specific comment was really relative to medium duty and the ability of everybody to meet the requirement at the beginning of 2027 and if not what could be some associated fees for being non compliant and then how that might impact a pre buy or not in the second half of 2016.
Jerry Revitch (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo Securities)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Tammy Zakaria with JP Morgan. Please proceed with your question.
Tammy Zakaria (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Hi. Thank you so much. So the 73 million of off highway revenue this quarter, could you tell us how that compares to to last year and related to that price realization? Could you comment on price realization by segment on highway and off highway please?
Fred Boley (Chief Operating Officer and Business Unit Leader)
I'll take the price one first and then let Craig, this is Fred. Let Craig roll through what he's seeing kind of in generalities on a year over year basis. But from a price standpoint with Allison transmission in the quarter we generated about 325 basis points of price. We expect to be in that range for the full year. And then as we talked about on the last earnings call, anticipating price for Allison off highway to be neutral year over year
Craig Price (Off Highway Business Unit Leader)
Tammy Zakaria (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Understood. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Angel Castillo with Morgan Stanley. Please proceed with your question.
Angel Castillo
Fred Boley (Chief Operating Officer and Business Unit Leader)
Angel Castillo
Got it. That's helpful. And maybe just some housekeeping questions. Just as we try to kind of model the pro forma business, I guess the 12 million of corporate I think is that we saw in the first quarter. Is that a good run rate for how we should think about that that part of the business, the central group on an EBITDA basis. And then will you be giving the end markets that you gave for off highway historicals for 2025? Yes.
Scott Mel (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
Scott, I'll answer the second question first. No, we do not intend to provide that level of detail for the business since we did not own it. Relative to the center group function. EBITDA number of 12 when you carve out the non recurring in the non cash stock comp, I think that's a reasonable number to apply on an annualized basis. So yes.
Angel Castillo
Got it. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Luke Young with Baird. Please proceed with your question.
Luke Young
Fred Boley (Chief Operating Officer and Business Unit Leader)
Luke Young
and maybe just related to that, is any of this flowing through the outside of North America on highway civilian? I know you can tend to pick up some commercial terms that are better there. Are we seeing any of that in that part of the business?
Fred Boley (Chief Operating Officer and Business Unit Leader)
We do flow the wheeled portion of the defense through the outside North America on highway primarily because we're selling a lot of times through the same oem and we are seeing strength primarily in Europe relative to wheeled volume. We're also seeing some strength in Europe from a vocational standpoint as well.
Luke Young
Very helpful. I'll leave it there and thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Kyle Menges with Citigroup. Please proceed with your question.
Kyle Menges (Equity Analyst at Citigroup)
Scott Mel (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
Craig Price (Off Highway Business Unit Leader)
Yeah, sure. I would classify it as pretty neutral. I think that to Scott's point, there's some, let's say minor price give backs, but we're able to offset those within our operational structure.
Kyle Menges (Equity Analyst at Citigroup)
Helpful. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Sharif El Sabahi with Bank of America. Please proceed with your questioning.
Sharif El Sabahi (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)
Hi, good afternoon.
Scott Mel (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
Sharif El Sabahi (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And we have reached the end of the question and answer session. I would like to turn the floor back to David Graziosi for closing remarks.
Dave Graziosi (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, Shamali, and thank you for your continued interest in Allison and for participating on today's call. Enjoy your evening.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And this concludes today's conference, and you may disconnect your lines at this time. We thank you for your participation.
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