Full Transcript: Backblaze Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Monday, Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/290886121
Summary
Backblaze reported a strong Q1 2026 with $38.7 million in revenue, up 12% year-over-year, and B2 cloud storage growing 24%.
The company is seeing significant growth from AI-related customers, with a 76% increase in AI customer usage year-over-year.
Backblaze is focusing on the NEO cloud market, estimating a $14 billion opportunity by 2030, and has secured multiple six, seven, and eight-figure deals.
The company introduced new B2 pricing effective May 1, expected to positively impact revenue and margins.
Guidance for full-year 2026 revenue has been raised to $161.5 million to $163.5 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin guidance increase to 23-25%.
Full Transcript
Abby (Conference Operator)
Mimi Kong (Head of Investor Relations)
Cliff
Mark Sweden (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Mike Sikos (Equity Analyst at Needham)
Gleb Budman (Co-Founder, CEO and Chairperson of the Board)
Mike Sikos (Equity Analyst at Needham)
Mark Sweden (Chief Financial Officer)
Mike Sikos (Equity Analyst at Needham)
Excellent. Thank you so much and congrats again on a strong start to the year.
OPERATOR
And our next question comes from the line of Itai Kidron with Oppenheimer. Your line is open.
Itai Kidron (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer)
Thanks. Hey guys and congrats. Great, solid numbers. I had a couple of things maybe starting with you, Mark. Can you be a little bit more, can you give us a little bit
Mark Sweden (Chief Financial Officer)
Itai Kidron (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer)
Got it. Okay. And then as a follow up, maybe one for each of you. Mark, for you on the computer backup, the net retention rate is now well below 100. So is this a model, is this a business we should model towards decline now going forward? And for you Gleb, on the go to market side, great to see the progress there. What else is left here? What is it that between now and Iran still needs to kick in that hasn't from your perspective?
Gleb Budman (Co-Founder, CEO and Chairperson of the Board)
Itai Kidron (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer)
going to keep working on it. Appreciate it. Good luck. Thanks.
OPERATOR
And our next question comes from the line of Eric Sepiger with B. Riley Securities. Your line is open.
Eric Sepiger (Equity Analyst at B. Riley Securities)
Yeah, thanks for taking the question and congrats on a real good quarter. Can you speak to what portion of the Neo cloud market you're either servicing or at least engaged with? And then where are you in terms of the hiring on the, on the sales front? Are you adding additional salespeople at this point or where are you on that from that perspective?
Gleb Budman (Co-Founder, CEO and Chairperson of the Board)
Eric Sepiger (Equity Analyst at B. Riley Securities)
Can you give us a sense of what portion of the neoclouds out there, of the 200 that are out there that you're speaking to? Do you think it's a quarter? Do you any gauge on what penetration you've had?
Gleb Budman (Co-Founder, CEO and Chairperson of the Board)
Eric Sepiger (Equity Analyst at B. Riley Securities)
Very good, thank you. Thank you.
OPERATOR
And her next question comes from the line of Jeff Van Re with Craig Hallam. Your line is open.
Jeff Van Re (Equity Analyst at Craig Hallam)
Great, thanks for taking my questions. Guys, a couple. First, just maybe Mark, help me with the guide in the outlook. I'm trying to understand the progression here. So in, at the end of February, what February 24th, you took roughly 4 million out relative to the consensus and now we're putting 5 back in. I'm trying to understand, you know, in, in the February 24th call, was the May 1st price increase in B2 already contemplated in the guide?
Mark Sweden (Chief Financial Officer)
Hi Jeff. No, that was not contemplated in the guide. And in the, the 5 million increase we just did half would be from the pricing, half would be from the organic momentum and health of the business. We saw in Q1 and the change is really a lot of it. This guidance philosophy we spoke about just a lot more prudent going forward. That's what drove the change.
Jeff Van Re (Equity Analyst at Craig Hallam)
Gleb Budman (Co-Founder, CEO and Chairperson of the Board)
Mark Sweden (Chief Financial Officer)
Jeff Van Re (Equity Analyst at Craig Hallam)
Yep, yep, got it, got it there. And just to follow up on that last piece then, in terms of the outlook for the year for capex for 26, I heard you referenced it, but can you just give us a number there? What do you think? What are you expecting? And then also on the stock come. Thanks.
Mark Sweden (Chief Financial Officer)
Jeff Van Re (Equity Analyst at Craig Hallam)
Yeah. And your thoughts on stock comp?
Mark Sweden (Chief Financial Officer)
I'd say pretty stable if you look at our headcount. I mean, generally speaking, year over year, our headcount is actually coming down. So we're continuing to drive more efficiency out of the business. So stock comp should be pretty stable in dollar terms. And as a percent of revenue, it does improve over time.
Gleb Budman (Co-Founder, CEO and Chairperson of the Board)
Jeff Van Re (Equity Analyst at Craig Hallam)
That's helpful. Congrats Jeff.
Mark Sweden (Chief Financial Officer)
Just to step back on Stop comp, I mean if you look at the statement of cash flows Q1, obviously stock comp is higher as we settle some of our annual bonuses in equity as well. But you'll notice this year's stock comp was actually lower than last year's.
Jeff Van Re (Equity Analyst at Craig Hallam)
That's helpful. Great, thanks. Congrats on the turn, guys. Thanks Jeff.
OPERATOR
And our next question comes from the line of Jason Ader with William Blair. Your line is open.
Jason Ader (Equity Analyst at William Blair)
Gleb Budman (Co-Founder, CEO and Chairperson of the Board)
Yeah, thanks Jason. So first of all the, we estimate that our opportunity in the NEO cloud market by 2030 is 14 billion and that is just the data lake tier that we provide.
Jason Ader (Equity Analyst at William Blair)
Gleb Budman (Co-Founder, CEO and Chairperson of the Board)
Mark Sweden (Chief Financial Officer)
Jason Ader (Equity Analyst at William Blair)
Mark Sweden (Chief Financial Officer)
Jason Ader (Equity Analyst at William Blair)
Okay, thank you very much. Thanks, guys.
OPERATOR
And our next question comes from the line of Eric Martinezzi with Lake Street Capital Markets. Your line is open.
Eric Martinezzi
Gleb Budman (Co-Founder, CEO and Chairperson of the Board)
Eric Martinezzi
Okay. And with regard to competitors, do you. I mean historically you guys have thrown out the, hey, we're 80% cheaper than Amazon does this. Obviously you're raising. I think what I saw was about a 15, 16% per terabyte per month. Does that shrink that gap now or do you still feel like there's a delta?
Gleb Budman (Co-Founder, CEO and Chairperson of the Board)
Eric Martinezzi
Got it. Thanks for taking my questions. Thank you.
OPERATOR
And our final question comes from the line of Rustam Conga with Citizens. Your line is open.
Rustam Conga (Equity Analyst at Citizens)
Great, Glad. Mark, thanks for taking my question. Nice clean set of results here. Just one on B2NEO. As workloads begin to shift more towards inferencing from training, will that lead to improving predictability and visibility? And then to that end, could you potentially share what percentage of NEO business on average or even directionally represents inference versus training workloads?
Gleb Budman (Co-Founder, CEO and Chairperson of the Board)
Rustam Conga (Equity Analyst at Citizens)
Okay, great. Thank you. Thanks, Rob.
OPERATOR
And that concludes our question and answer session. I will now turn the conference back over to Gleb Budman for closing remarks.
Gleb Budman (Co-Founder, CEO and Chairperson of the Board)
OPERATOR
All right, and ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's call and we thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.
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