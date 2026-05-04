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May 4, 2026 5:55 PM 26 min read

Full Transcript: Aviat Networks Q3 2026 Earnings Call

On Monday, Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) discussed third-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9inczpqi/

Summary

Aviat Networks reported Q3 fiscal 2026 revenues of $100 million, a decrease from $112.6 million in the same period last year, impacted by project pushouts in the Middle East.

The company is optimistic about future growth due to increased visibility in U.S. markets, particularly in multi-dwelling units (MDU) and utility sectors driven by AI and broadband programs.

Gross margins were 29.3% GAAP and 29.4% non-GAAP, down from the previous year, mainly due to volume and product mix; however, margins are expected to recover in Q4.

Aviat Networks has lowered inventories by $4 million and improved its balance sheet by reducing unbilled receivables and accounts payable, signaling better cash management.

Fiscal 2026 guidance has been adjusted to revenues between $428 million and $440 million and adjusted EBITDA between $35 million and $40 million, factoring in geopolitical uncertainties.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good Afternoon. Welcome to Aviat Networks' third quarter fiscal 2026 earnings call. Currently, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Andrew Fredrickson, Vice President, Corporate Finance. Thank you, You may begin.

Andrew Fredrickson (Vice President, Corporate Finance)

Pete Smith (President and CEO)

Andy Schmidt (Chief Financial Officer)

Andy Schmidt (Chief Financial Officer)

allowance in the US approximately five years ago. This will create a one time GAAP

Andy Schmidt (Chief Financial Officer)

Pete Smith (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press star, then 1, 1 on your telephone to remove yourself from the queue. Please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Jason Schmidt of Lake Street. Please go ahead Jason.

Jason Schmidt

Hey guys, thanks for taking my questions Pete. Just want to start with that 9 million in pushouts. Do you expect to recognize those orders here in Q4?

Pete Smith (President and CEO)

Jason Schmidt

Okay, that's helpful. And then looking at the MDU opportunity, it definitely sounds like you guys are making great traction there. Can you remind us how we should think about the size of this opportunity?

Pete Smith (President and CEO)

Jason Schmidt

Okay, that's fair. And then just the last one from me and I'll jump back into queue. Last quarter you highlighted some nice traction with your LTE router. Just curious where that pipeline is today and what you've seen over this past quarter.

Pete Smith (President and CEO)

Jason Schmidt

Okay, sounds good. Thanks a lot.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Scott Searle of Roth Capital Partners. Your line is open. Scott.

Scott Searle

Pete Smith (President and CEO)

All right, go ahead.

Andy Schmidt (Chief Financial Officer)

Pete Smith (President and CEO)

Scott Searle

Andy Schmidt (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

And if I could just.

Scott Searle

Oh, sorry, go ahead.

Andy Schmidt (Chief Financial Officer)

Scott Searle

Pete Smith (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you once again. To ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone. Our next question comes from the line of Theodore o' Neill of Litchfield Hills Research. Your line is open, Theodore.

Theodore o' Neill

Thanks very much, Pete. Just to follow up on our previous answer, you mentioned that an issue in India was related to jet fuel. And I was wondering, are these issues related to simply you or your customers getting around, or is it trying to avoid a conflict zone?

Pete Smith (President and CEO)

It's not. It's trying to move stuff, you need to have jet fuel to move. And that's, you know, the comment about freight inflation is tied to the constriction and supply of jet fuel. And that was a headline I wrote from India. But where does it really show up? Is it shows up in our freight costs. Okay.

Theodore o' Neill

And my other question is there was an executive order about the Defense Production act amended for the grid infrastructure. And I was wondering if that is going to drive some private network business at the utilities and by extension, if that would also drive some private network business to the AI data centers.

Pete Smith (President and CEO)

Theodore o' Neill

Thanks very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Pete Smith (President and CEO)

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