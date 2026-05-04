OSI Systems Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Monday, OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) discussed third-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/esihax8t/
Summary
OSI Systems achieved a fiscal Q3 record with revenues of $453 million and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $2.60, despite challenging year-over-year comparisons.
The company reported strong security revenues, excluding Mexico, with a 25% year-over-year growth, and the optoelectronics and manufacturing division also saw a 10% increase.
A significant backlog of approximately $1.9 billion was noted, driven by a Homeland Defense award valued at around $235 million.
Operating cash flow was $14 million in Q3, but post-quarter collections of $74 million from Mexico are expected to boost Q4 cash flow.
The company maintained its fiscal 2026 guidance for revenues and non-GAAP earnings per share, despite potential impacts from the DHS shutdown and Middle East conflicts.
Management highlighted the potential for future growth in security solutions for upcoming major events and continued investments in R&D to foster innovation.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Alan Edrick (Executive Vice President and CFO)
AJ Mehra (President and CEO)
Alan Edrick (Executive Vice President and CFO)
OPERATOR
Larry Solow (Equity Analyst)
Great. Alan, I guess first question. We know Mexico is going to be pretty slow, so the 25% growth you've seen outside Mexico, where's that coming from? I guess geographically and just on the product mix. Is most of that still ports and borders, Vehicle inspection? I'm just kind of trying to figure out if you could parse out, give us a little color on the origin of the growth.
Alan Edrick (Executive Vice President and CFO)
AJ Mehra (President and CEO)
and the RF contract that you got, the Golden Dome contract that you announced, you announced it at the end of April, but I guess it was in your. Was it actually obtained before the end of the quarter? Does that sound like that order is clearly in the backlog in the book to Bill for the quarter, correct? Yes, it came in. This is AJ Came in at the end of March.
Larry Solow (Equity Analyst)
Gotcha. And I guess you were just delayed because of the government shutdown or any reason why that release wasn't put out.
AJ Mehra (President and CEO)
Larry, it just takes a little bit of time to go through the various sequences in order to get a press release out and get the appropriate approvals to do so. So. Yep, gotcha.
Larry Solow (Equity Analyst)
And just, just on the government shutdown or delays and whatnot, it sounds like it certainly has impacted your, your bookings a little bit to date, maybe a little bit more Q4. And has it impacted revenue at all to date? It sounds like maybe no, but there is a potential in Q4. Is that kind of what I, what I hear?
AJ Mehra (President and CEO)
Larry Solow (Equity Analyst)
Great. Okay. Thanks A.J. i appreciate that.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Christopher Glynn with Oppenheimer. Your line is open.
Christopher Glynn (Equity Analyst)
Alan Edrick (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Christopher Glynn (Equity Analyst)
Yeah. With the strong product revenues we're expected to have as well. Okay. And then on security margins, you've kind of effectively run down the Mexico revenues, which you described as really efficient production runs. And so should services be in a pretty consistent margin expansion trajectory from here?
Alan Edrick (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Christopher Glynn (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great, thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Josh Nichols with B. Riley. Your line is open.
Josh Nichols (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, thanks for taking my question. Great to see the record backlog and book to Bill yet again. And you know, despite the DHS shutdown, now that that's back open again, just curious, are there any specific mechanisms by which like the CBP procurement resumes post shutdown or do you expect there to be a relatively quick uptick in order activity between now and your fiscal year end at the end of June?
AJ Mehra (President and CEO)
Josh Nichols (Equity Analyst)
AJ Mehra (President and CEO)
Josh Nichols (Equity Analyst)
And this is Alan to the second part of your question. Josh, on the Mexico receivable.
Alan Edrick (Executive Vice President and CFO)
With the recent receipt of the $74 million, it certainly reduces the Mexico receivable balance. That being said, there's ample opportunities for significant cash flow as we collect on this receivable over the coming months and quarters. So we would expect the free cash flow conversion to be quite outstanding here over the foreseeable future. Appreciate the detail. Thanks guys.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of John Goddin with Citi. Your line is open.
Bradley Eiser (Equity Analyst)
AJ Mehra (President and CEO)
Bradley Eiser (Equity Analyst)
Got it. I appreciate the color. I just want to touch upon the opportunities on Golden Dome and Shield that you're pursuing. So I'm just kind of curious more in the medium and longer term here potentially. So how would you like kind of measure out the competitive landscape here for the RF concection side specifically? I was curious what kind of update you can provide. Any kind of traction, your interest gain for customers here would be helpful.
AJ Mehra (President and CEO)
Bradley Eiser (Equity Analyst)
Great. Appreciate all the color. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Seth Sefman with JP Morgan. Your line is open.
Rakwon
Hi, good afternoon, this is Rakwon for Seth. Should we think about the Homeland Award and possible similar awards in the future as supporting the longer term growth in the opto segment? And how should we be thinking about the top line growth in 2027 following the low double digit pace this year? Could it be one of the faster growers next year?
AJ Mehra (President and CEO)
First of all, this is in the security segment, the Golden Dome. That's where it falls. On the opto side, we think that yes, there is room for potential growth as we go forward. We talked about it before. There's definitely a movement away from China and with our capabilities, like I mentioned in my remarks all over the world, not just in Asia, but in Europe and the US from a manufacturing basis, we provide a lot of flexibility to our customers.
AJ Mehra (President and CEO)
So, you know, we feel good as we move forward. Obviously, you know, there are always, you know, A little bit of ups and downs there, but overall, I think Opto is in a good position.
Rakwon
Great. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Once again, everyone, if you would like to ask a question, press Star one on your telephone keypad. Your next question comes from the line of Jeff Martin with Ross Capital. Your line is open.
Jeff Martin (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. Good afternoon. AJ And Alan wanted to dive into the RF business a bit more. Are you able, Alan, are you able to give us the revenue number from that business for the quarter? And then I believe you were ramping up additional production facilities there. Curious where you're at today in production capacity relative to the Homeland Defense contract.
AJ Mehra (President and CEO)
Alan Edrick (Executive Vice President and CFO)
We were pleased. We were pleased, Jeff, with the revenues in the RF business. I believe it was a new record for us. We did about 38 million in the quarter. So the run rate of that business has significantly increased since the time of acquisition 18 months or so ago. So we're very pleased with the trajectory.
Jeff Martin (Equity Analyst)
That's helpful. Thank you. I know you're not in a position to really give any guidance beyond this year, but just curious, qualitatively, how you're thinking about growth and your growth prospects in fiscal 27 and 28.
Alan Edrick (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Jeff Martin (Equity Analyst)
AJ Mehra (President and CEO)
Jeff Martin (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
There are no further questions at this time. That concludes the Q and A session. Once again, thank you all for attending our conference call. We look forward to speaking with you during our next earnings call following the completion of our fiscal year. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. That concludes today's call. Thank you all for joining. And you may now disconnect.
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