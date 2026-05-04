OSI Systems Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

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Ladies and Gentlemen, thank you for standing by. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the osi Systems Inc. Third quarter 2026 conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the Speaker's remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question during this time, simply press STAR followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, press star one again. Thank you. I will now turn the conference over to Alan Edrick, the Chief Financial Officer. You may begin.

Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. I'm Alan Edrick, Executive Vice President and CFO of OSI Systems, and I'm here today with AJ Mehra, OSI's President and CEO. Welcome to the OSI Systems Fiscal 2026 third quarter conference call. We are pleased that you can join us as we review our financial and in our operational results. Before we discuss these results, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion will include forward looking statements and the Company wishes to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to such forward looking statements. All forward looking statements made in this call are based on currently available information and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements based upon subsequent events, new information or otherwise. We will also reference both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Applicable reconciliations are available. In today's earnings release, we delivered solid third quarter financial results, setting fiscal Q3 records across multiple metrics. Despite facing the most challenging year over year comparison of fiscal 2026 primarily driven by our Mexico contracts, the Company's revenues reached a fiscal Q3 record of $453 million million and non GAAP earnings per diluted share set a fiscal Q3 record of $2.60 per share. Importantly, excluding revenues generated by the large Mexico security contracts in both periods, security revenues grew 25% year over year. Our optoelectronics and manufacturing division also performed well, posting 10% growth and a Q3 record for that division. Bookings were strong with a 1.3 book to bill ratio driven by both security and opto, resulting in a record backlog highlighted by the previously announced Homeland Defense Award, about which AJ will provide more information shortly. On the cash side, we generated $14 million in fiscal Q3 operating cash flow despite limited collections in the quarter on the receivables in Mexico. Shortly after quarter end we collected approximately $74 million of the largest Mexico receivable, a strong start to Q4 cash flow. Before diving more deeply into our financial results and discussing our outlook for fiscal 26, I will turn the call over to AJ for our business and operational discussion.

Thanks Alan and thank you everyone for joining us today. I'm pleased to be here to discuss our third quarter results for fiscal 2026. We delivered another quarter of solid execution and ended the quarter with a backlog of approximately 1.9 billion, the highest in the company's history. We remain focused on execution, leveraging our strengths in key markets and utilizing our global operating model. As we finish Q4 and head into fiscal 2027, let's turn our businesses to discuss Q3 performance in more detail, starting with security. As expected, Q3 performance was up against difficult year over year comparisons, primarily due to our Mexico programs transitioning from significant product sales to long term related service and support revenues. Despite that, Security performed well with solid bookings, top line growth and operating margin expansion. Furthermore, we continue to be very active with customers across aviation, ports and borders and defense related applications. Bookings were highlighted by a sizable award from Homeland Defense of an Undefinitized contract action or UCA with a not to exceed value of approximately 235 million for the production and integration of Homeland Defense over the Horizon Radar Transmit subsystem. We continue to build strong traction with our RF engineered solutions and are hopeful that there may be additional opportunities in this area of future business. In addition, these capabilities position us well to further support more Golden Dome initiative, the US Initiative to create an Integrated Missile Defense System. As you know, we are a participant in the 151 billion SHIELD IDIQ which we announced last quarter and we look forward to the opportunities that may arise from this initiative. During Q3, we also received several international awards for cargo and vehicle inspection systems and airport screening solutions. In addition, we were an integral part of the security at the Milan Winter Olympic Games, providing our products to screen participants, officials, fans as well as their baggage and cargo. Towards the latter half of Q3, we began to see initial impacts from conflict in the Middle East. Certain programs activities have been delayed by factors such as logistic constraints, travel restrictions and heightened security protocols. Certain customers in the region are facing pressure from disruptions tied to the conflict. If the situation persists, we could see further impact on the timing of order intake and project completion timelines. That said, once the region stabilizes, we could potentially see even stronger demand for security solutions in the us. The order activity for security products was impacted during the quarter by the shutdown at DHS which delayed the procurement of our products and services to support US Border initiatives. Now that the shutdown has ended, we are hopeful for order patents to normalize over the coming weeks and months and I want to emphasize here that these are timing related dynamics rather than changes in the underlying demand. In the US we're also excited about the potential of our security solutions for high profile upcoming events such as the FIFA World Cup 26 soccer tournament and the 2028 Olympics. Furthermore, in the US the roughly 1 billion outlined in the One Big Beautiful Bill for NII equipment remains a significant growth opportunity. And of course during the shutdown the spending resulting from this bill was delayed in Q3. Turning to optoelectronics and manufacturing, Q3 performance was again strong as revenues increased 10% year over year with the book to bill ratio well exceeding one. In March, Opto received a $40 million award for the electronic sub assemblies from a medical OEM, a significant award in a division where most orders are under 5 million customers continue to value a vertically integrated model and global manufacturing footprint as it diversify supply chains and launch new products. A global manufacturing footprint across Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Canada, Mexico, the UK and the US Allows us to offer customers attractive combinations of value and scalability. Opto's backlog remains at record levels, providing great long term visibility across aerospace, defense, medical, industrial and other end markets. And finally, our healthcare division which continues its path of improving operations and focusing on new product development in Q3 health care was adversely impacted by order timing, most notably in the US Resulting in lower sales and profitability. On the flip side, we did see growth in the EMEA region during the quarter. As you may know, healthcare's products generally carry the highest contribution margins at osi, so even modest revenue growth has an outsized impact on profitability. Looking at OSI systems overall, our financial position remains strong. The robust and growing backlog year to date, cash flow generation and a healthy balance sheet give us continued confidence in the company's prospects. In addition to large program opportunities highlighted earlier, we remain focused on increasing our mix of recurring revenues through expanded service and support agreements. As always, I would like to thank our employees, customers and stockholders for the continued support and dedication. With that, I will turn the call over to Alan to discuss our financial results in more detail before we open the call for questions. Thank you.

Well, thank you aj. Now let's review in greater detail the financial results for Q3. Let's begin with a look into our revenues by Division security. division revenues in Q3 came in at $319 million million, driven by higher service revenues and increased contribution from the RF business, which has been effectively integrated into our overall operations and increased aviation product revenues.. As expected, revenues from our large Mexico security contracts decreased to 11 million in Q3 fiscal 26 from 69 million in Q3 of the prior year. Excluding the Mexico contracts, securities revenues surged 25% year over year, reflecting healthy growth across the broader security portfolio. Fiscal Q4 is expected to experience a reduced revenue impact from Mexico in comparison to Q3, with the magnitude of this headwind expected to largely roll off as the company enters fiscal 27. Our Opto electronics and manufacturing division had another excellent quarter. Opto sales, including Intercompany, increased 10% year over year to $111 million million, a new Q3 record for this division. This was driven by sales growth across our diversified product and customer portfolios and as described earlier, healthcare division sales were soft. Our Q3 fiscal 26 gross margin was 33%, slightly down from the same quarter in the prior year as a less favorable revenue mix on product sales outweighed an increase in gross margin from higher service revenues. Our margins can fluctuate based on product and service mix and volume, supply chain cost, FX tariffs, among other factors. Moving on to operating expenses, SG and A expenses in the 2026 third fiscal quarter were 71.5 million, down 2% from the prior year fiscal Q3 and representing 15.8% of sales compared to 16.5% of sales in Q3 last fiscal year. We continue to work diligently across all divisions to manage our SGA cost structure efficiently. R and D expenses in Q3 were 19.5 million or 4.3% of revenues, up from 18.6 million or 4.2% of revenues in the same quarter last year. This increase stems from our commitment to investing in innovation, resulting in market leading offerings in security and positioning OSI well for the future. We expect to continue our heightened R&D efforts to advance key initiatives even with these R&D investments. Our combined SG&A and R&D expenses as a percentage of sales have decreased annually for each of the past eight years, underscoring our ability to drive operating efficiencies while still funding growth initiatives now moving below the operating line. Interest and other expenses net in fiscal Q3 was 4 million, down from 8.2 million in the same quarter the prior year, primarily due to reduced borrowing costs. Our effective tax rate and Our GAAP was 18.3% in this Q3 versus 14.3% in Q3 last year, excluding discrete tax items. Our normalized effective tax rate, which is the rate used in calculating non GAAP EPS was 23.6% in Q3 this year compared to 23.7% in the same prior year quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, our Q3 26 adjusted operating margin of 14% was comparable on a sequential basis from Q2 and slightly below the prior year. Third fiscal quarter the Security Division's adjusted operating margin expanded from 18.1% in Q3 last year to 18.3% in Q3 of fiscal 26, driven by growth in higher margin Security Service revenues combined with reduced operating expenses. This though was offset by the other two divisions. The Opto adjusted operating margin decreased to 13.5% in Q3 this fiscal year from 14.0% in last year's fiscal Q3. On a less favorable mix of revenues, the adjusted operating margin of our Healthcare Division was negligible due to the sales level. As AJ mentioned, we expect margin recovery as healthcare performance improves. Moving to Cash Flow and the Balance sheet we generated 14 million in Q3 operating cash flow despite limited collections in the quarter on our largest receivable in Mexico. However, as mentioned earlier, not long after quarter end we received a payment of approximately 74 million from our largest Mexico customer, providing a strong start to our Q4 cash flow. Operating cash flow for the first nine months of fiscal 26 was just shy of the amount for all of fiscal 25. DSO increased 7% from fiscal Q2. Current expectations are that DSO will decrease by fiscal year end. We expect substantial cash inflows in Q4 and into fiscal 27 as we continue to collect on the Mexico receivables, which should lead to sizable operating cash flow and strong free cash flow conversion. Capex in Q3 was 8 million while depreciation and amortization expense was 9.5 million. Our balance sheet remains solid. We ended the quarter with 345 million in cash. Our net leverage at the end of Q3 fiscal 26 was approximately 2.2 as calculated under our credit agreement. Now turning to our guidance, we are maintaining our fiscal 26 guidance for revenues and non-GAAP earnings per share. The recent shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security and the conflicts in the Middle east have impacted short term bookings and could impact near term Q4 revenues. Though looking out further resolution of each of these matters, one of which has just been done, could potentially represent future opportunities for the company. We note that our fiscal 26 non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance excludes any impact of potential impairment, restructuring and other costs. Amortization of acquired intangible assets and their associated tax effects and discrete tax and other non recurring items. We currently believe this guidance reflects reasonable estimates. The actual impact on the company's financial results of timing changes on the expected conversion of backlog to revenues, new bookings, timing of cash collections, tariffs, the recent DHS shutdown, the conflicts in the Middle east and supply chain direct disruptions among other factors, is difficult to predict and could vary significantly from the anticipated impact currently reflected in our guidance. Actual revenues and non-GAAP EPS per diluted share could also vary from the guidance indicated above due to other risks and uncertainties discussed in our SEC filings.

In summary, we delivered a record fiscal Q3 driven by our two largest divisions, a record backlog providing multi-period visibility and we also made a meaningful cash collection in the beginning of Q4 that further enhances our balance sheet. We remain committed to operational excellence as we grow our businesses and deliver innovative products and solutions to our customers. We aim to invest in key strategic areas with the goal of driving long term value for our shareholders. Once again we thank the entire global OSI team for their dedication to supporting our customers and partners. Their efforts are what make our results possible and at this time we'd like to open the call to questions. Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question you will need to press Star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. And if you would like to withdraw your question, press Star one. Again. Your first question comes from the line of Larry Solow with CJS Securities. Your line is open.

Larry, this is Alan Good question. We're seeing the growth in a bunch of different areas. First off, geographically, we're seeing most of the growth internationally. You know, as we look forward with the ending of the Department of Homeland Security shutdown, we foresee the US picking up steam significantly as we enter fiscal 27. But to date most of the growth has been driven internationally and we're seeing it across a wide variety of our areas. We're seeing our service revenues increase nicely, we're seeing our aviation revenues increase nicely, we're seeing our RF revenues increase nicely. And that's predominantly what's driven most of the growth that we're seeing outside of Mexico, as you mentioned,

So, you know, I think that, you know, what I, what I pointed out earlier was, you know, yes, it's impacted some bookings, but really it's a timing issue. I mean that's really what it is. So you know, we think that those bookings and like I said, the the $1 billion, you know, big beautiful bill is still sitting there. Sure. So yeah, you know, it did. I think in Q4 we're hoping things, you know, things start loosening up for the next few weeks to a few months and you know, it may have a slight impact, but we'll wait and see.

Hey, thanks. Good afternoon. Just want to ask about the services revenue. So I know it wasn't going to be totally linear, but it was about 5% growth and had been consistently strong double digits. My understanding was following significant sustained backlog growth for a few years, that this would probably be double digit growth compound pretty consistently. Is that still an appropriate view or should we view it as maybe kind of stepping down to the single digit profile going forward for services?

This is Alan, Good question. You know what we saw throughout calendar 25 for four straight quarters was very strong double digit growth in service revenues as our installed base increased significantly. In this particular quarter we had mid single digit growth in our service revenue coming off of a little bit more difficult comp. And it also has to do with sort of Some of the timing of some of the installations that were done in prior quarters versus this quarter. You know, as we look forward, we continue to expect to see, you know, very strong service revenues. I think there'll be certain periods where we'll see, you know, good double digit growth. There'll be other periods where it's single digit. But overall we expect to see nice growth in our service revenues, which is nice because it inherently carries a higher margin associated with it. Okay, so Alan, sounds like you expect it generally over the next year or two to be outgrowing equipment, is that right? It can be. It all depends. So for instance, as we begin to nebulous. Yeah, yeah. Not trying to expect strong product revenue growth as well.

Is the question is will the service margin continue to increase from here? Yeah. Now that, you know, you've had a couple years where it's been kind of flat down slightly as you've kind of wound down the Mexico revenue, which you've been discussing, have described as very efficient production runs. Now that that's all kind of taken out of the base period and you continue scaling. Just wondering if there's any reason why we shouldn't expect kind of consistent margin expansion at security from here. Goal in security is always to couple top line growth with operating margin expansion and that's what we look to do. Over the long term. There'll be certain quarters or periods where based upon the mix of the revenues, particularly the mix of the product revenues may not necessarily lead to that end result, but over a longer term basis, that's absolutely the goal and the intent of the company.

This is AJ I think it's going to be relatively quick over the next few weeks, maybe some months, but there's really no restriction that we can see that they can't resume stuff. It's just people coming back in. Take some time to, you know, get everybody working and you know, concentrating on letting out orders instead of where the funding is going to come from. So we feel good about it. But you know, I think over the next few weeks time will tell. But we are very encouraged that the shutdown is over.

And then wanted to touch On, I guess two things for my last two part question. One, you know, this $235 million homeland defense contract, I think that's much larger than anyone was anticipating. You touched on SHIELD do you see any other large opportunities within that piece of potential business that you think the company is a good position to secure? And lastly, just Alan, maybe for you a question on, like post this $74 million Mexico account receivable that you guys got. Like, how would you kind of characterize the Mexico related AR levels today?

I'll take the first part. You know, we obviously are very happy and proud of this contract we got. It basically demonstrates, you know, our technical expertise out there. Some of the products we have there, we were well considered by the government and other customers. You know, yeah, there are opportunities out there. You know, I'm not going to sit here and try to quantify them. It's a very new market, we're all looking at it. But you know, I think by the size of the order and what the future holds, we wait and see over the next few quarters. But it's a great start and we feel very good about it.

Hi, this is Bradley Eiser for John Gaden. Thanks for taking my question. So I just want to take a step back and look a bigger picture on the opportunities we're seeing, particularly around the airport security demand side. I appreciate that you touched upon the potential supply chain challenge that you're seeing given the dynamic macro environment. But that same school of thought with the reduction of flight capacity to various degrees, concerns over jet fuel cost availability. I know it's still early days, but have you guys seen any impact to the demand for these services or is there any timing impacts creeping up from this?

I mean, it's a great question. You know, I think overall, like, you know, after, you know, after a conflict ends, you know, unfortunately being in the security business, it's always that things tend to pick up, you know, are there some temporary disruptions in the Middle east, et cetera, because of aviation? Yes. But I think we've got to look at it from a overall standpoint that as and when this gets put behind us, we think we'll see not just aviation or overall, we think we'll see an uptick potential in our business.

Oh, I think that, you know, we've been talking about it for, you know, for several quarters. Like I said, we're, you know, this initial contract has been, has been very good for us. We announced smaller contracts, you know, last quarter. We think there's a lot of momentum going forward. But honestly I think there's a limited amount what we can talk about because of what type of contracts these are. But you know, I think the future looks good. The timing, we'll just have to wait and see.

Go through the actual numbers. But, you know, we started ramping up the production capabilities and moved into new facilities, you know, over the last several months. But we made that decision a while ago and frankly, you know, looks like a very good decision. And so we've ramped up that capacity. We keep on ramping it up. Like I said, you know, we're in a new facility and we feel good about what we could do and offer the government in terms of being able to turn around product a lot faster than we were able to maybe, you know, a year or two ago. You want to take the second part, Alan? Sure. Yeah.

This is Alan. So good question. And you're right, we'll be giving our guidance for fiscal 27 on our next call in August. You know, that being said, you know, we're, you know, we're optimistic for growth as we move into our new fiscal year just two months from now. So we're excited to close out Q4 and fiscal 26, but with the strong backlog and robust opportunity pipeline that we have out there, you know, fiscal 27 could be a very, very exciting year for us.

And last one for me is you've been historically a very value oriented buyer on the M and A front. A lot of those have produced very good returns. I think the RF business is, case in point. Just curious if you're seeing other opportunities out there that are similarly Interesting. And are there areas, you know, from either a market expansion standpoint or a technology expansion standpoint that you're looking at that could. Could, you know, move the needle over the next couple of years here?

Well, you know, we're always looking at opportunities. I mean, that's just, you know, part. Part of it. And as Alan's pointed out before, we have, you know, we have a lot of dry powder available for us. And I think we look at, from a technology standpoint, obviously we want to make sure that, you know, one plus one. You know, everybody says three. I'll always say maybe more. But, you know, there are opportunities. I really don't want to get into specifics, but we're always actively looking. But we're not going to do anything unless we feel it really makes a difference from a strategic as well as from a, you know, business perspective as we move forward.