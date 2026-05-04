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May 4, 2026 5:40 PM 31 min read

Transcript: Paramount Skydance Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Monday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r43swb5e/

Summary

Paramount Skydance reported strong Q1 2026 results, highlighting nearly doubling their film slate and achieving financial goals, driven by top creative talent and operational transformation.

The company is focused on integrating platforms and leveraging AI for efficiency, with significant updates to its streaming services expected by mid-2026.

Paramount Skydance is progressing on a major transaction with Warner Bros. Discovery, aiming to finalize by September 2026, enhancing their competitive position in global media and entertainment.

UFC partnership has exceeded expectations, with significant viewer engagement and contribution to advertising revenue, attracting a younger audience.

Management emphasized a strategic focus on quality content and technology investments, while maintaining flexibility with content licensing, including partnerships with platforms like Netflix and Prime Video.

Full Transcript

Krista (Conference Operator)

Kevin Creighton

David Ellison (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Kevin Creighton

Thanks David. Just a quick note before we open the line giving the pending transaction for WBD. We won't be taking questions on the deal today beyond what we wrote in the shareholder letters. With that, Krista, we'll go ahead and open up the line.

Krista (Conference Operator)

Please. Thank you. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your Telephone keypad. To withdraw your question again, press Star one. We do ask that you limit yourself to one question. For any additional questions, please re queue. And your first question comes from Sean Difley with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Sean Difley (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thanks very much. I was hoping you could comment on business transformation early learnings as you converge your tech stacks between Paramount plus and Pluto and any things that you could apply to a larger asset base and then broadly how you see AI transforming the business. You mentioned on the ad tech front, but anything else that you think is notable to call out?

Andy Gordon (Chief Strategy and Operating Officer)

Kevin Creighton

Great. Thanks Sean. Appreciate the question.

Jessica Reif Uhrlich (Equity Analyst)

David Ellison (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Robert Fishman (Equity Analyst)

Dennis Janelli (Chief Financial Officer)

Rich Greenfield (Equity Analyst)

Dennis Janelli (Chief Financial Officer)

David Ellison (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Morris (Equity Analyst)

David Ellison (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Kevin Creighton

Thank you. I will now turn the call back over to Kevin for closing comments. All right, thanks Krista. And thank you to everyone for taking the time to join today. We appreciate the questions and please reach out if you have any follow ups. Thanks all.

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