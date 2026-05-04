Ameresco Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Monday, Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Ameresco reported a 14% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1 2026, despite adverse weather conditions impacting some facilities.
The company announced a $400 million strategic investment from HASI in its biofuels business, creating a joint venture named Neogenics Fuels.
Leadership changes include promotions of Nicole Bulgarino and Lou Maltezzos to co-presidents, and the appointment of Mike Bakkett as CEO of Neogenics Fuels.
The company has a strong project backlog, with a 20% increase to $2.8 billion and total backlog reaching $5.3 billion.
Ameresco's future outlook includes leveraging new partnerships and investments to drive growth, particularly in the biofuels and data center spaces.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
George Sakellaris
Mike Bakas
George Sakellaris
Lou Maltezzos (Co-President)
George Sakellaris
Mark Chiplock (Chief Financial Officer)
George Sakellaris
Thank you Mark. As you have heard today, we are not only off to a solid start in 2026, but we are also taking the decisions to position the company to thrive long term and build shareholder value. We look forward to seeing many of you at upcoming meetings and conferences. In closing, I would like to once again thank our employees, customers and stockholders for their continued support. Operator we would like to open the call to questions now
OPERATOR
Start the question answer session in order to ask a question, press STAR followed by one on your telephone keypad. Please limit yourself to one question and one follow up question. Your first question comes from the line of Craig Aaron from Roth Capital Partners. Your line is live.
Craig Aaron
Good evening, George. Congratulations on another really foundational move for the company with the investment in Neogenics here. You know, we've advocated for this for years and it's really just a fantastic thing that I think will generate a lot of value for your company. So congratulations.
George Sakellaris
Thank you. Thank you, Greg.
Craig Aaron
George Sakellaris
Well, we went out and we spent over a year in evaluating the company and looking, getting various proposals and so on. And we think we got the very fair valuation for the company. And the fact that we only
Josh Prue
Craig Aaron
George Sakellaris
Go back and forth the SEC to change the way we were doing it before, you know, and you got a good point Greg. No question about it. You know, it's not, it's non recourse that and it shouldn't show up as people combine it and they indicate that the company will be over leveraged where indeed it's not. So Marco, we won't geek out on
Marco
Craig Aaron
But I don't, you know, I guess you'll be able to tell us if, you know, we see that changing of the contract structure. I don't say any, you know, it might not be a bad idea to start, think about it and see maybe we can do something. Yeah, excellent, excellent.
George Sakellaris
Craig Aaron
Great. Well, thanks for taking my questions and congratulations on, you know, these big changes. Thank you.
George Sakellaris
That's great.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of George Giannariques from Cancor Genuity. Your line is live.
George Giannariques
Hi, everyone. Good afternoon and thank you for taking my questions again. Maybe to focus on neogenics, what are the plans that you have in place to accelerate growth and are there any additional plans to maybe go public with this asset as well? Thank you.
George Sakellaris
Mike Bakas
George Giannariques
Thank you. And maybe as a follow up on the cash. So you're expecting 100 million of cash from the transaction internally to Ameresco. And if I may bring this up at some point, you're going to get, if our math is correct, about another $100 million from the SEC deal. So you will be, I would argue, at a corporate level at least relatively underlevered. What, what are your plans for that?
George Sakellaris
Josh Prue
OPERATOR
The next question comes from the line of Dushant Ailani from Jeffries. Your line is live.
Dushant Ailani
Hi, team. Thanks for taking my question. Maybe just to follow up on the prior comment there, maybe could you share the timeline that would it would take for you guys to kind of cross over that 10% hurdle threshold that you've set for top line and then maybe specifically, I know you touched on some of the key drivers, but what would be more imminent if you had to kind of discuss that?
George Sakellaris
Yeah. So maybe just some clarity on the question. So you're talking about the top line, 10% growth?
Josh Prue
Josh Prue
We feel pretty confident about that.
Dushant Ailani
Got it. And then maybe just another question on I know you guys talked about tax equity earlier in your comments. Have you guys seen any slowdown in tax equity in terms of if there have been any FIAC concerns around tax equity that have been impacting your projects? I know that we have heard some comments around FIORC for tax equity, but I don't know if that's been maybe impacting you guys or not.
Josh Prue
Dushant Ailani
Got it. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Ben Kalo from Baird. Your line is live. Ben, your line is live.
Ben Kalo
Hi. Sorry about that guys. So a couple quick ones for me. Congrats on the jv. Just first, if pricing is impacted, could you just maybe talk to it? Just from the amount of natural gas I think that's being demanded to power data centers, maybe it's a completely different market. We may talk to that and then I have a follow up.
Josh Prue
Ben, this is Josh. Let me see if I can reiterate the question. You're wondering if the price of natural gas impacts the end market for renewable natural gas based on either data center demand or other
Ben Kalo
or data center will demand any RNG or if that changes the market at all.
Josh Prue
Yeah, I mean I will say if you're tracking some of the stats, I think there was a whole host of projects, I think almost 200 data center projects that have been in jeopardy because of community groups. And so the a lot of data centers are looking to green their power supply to get through the concerns of
Ben Kalo
Nicole Bulgarino (Co-President)
Ben Kalo
Great. Thank you guys.
OPERATOR
Next question comes from the line of Eric Stein from Craig Hollow. Your line is live.
Eric Stein
George Sakellaris
Yeah, definitely, Eric. We are looking into it and we are talking to several people, but we don't have anything concrete to announce yet when we are ready and we will do it. But the data centers, as you know, they require substantial amount of capital and even on the development stage. And so it will be good to have somebody with deep pockets that will help us accelerate the development of those data centers.
Eric Stein
Nicole Bulgarino (Co-President)
Eric Stein
Got it. That is very helpful. Thank you. Thanks Eric. Thanks Eric. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Next question comes from the line of Manish Somaya from Kanter. Your line is live.
Manish Somaya
Thank you. Thank you for taking my question mark. You mentioned 60% of the earnings out in the second half. Maybe if you can just talk about the biggest execution milestones embedded in the second half outlook.
Mark Chiplock (Chief Financial Officer)
I don't know, I mean that I went to the biggest, you know, we have great visibility coming out of contracted backlog which you know, just becomes our ability to execute conversion of that. And then there's a portion of that coming out of our awarded backlog that you know, again will require us to, you know, to convert that to sales, get to a contract and then start executing on that revenue.
Manish Somaya
So again we drive that forward looking view based on the best visibility we have coming out of the backlog. We feel pretty confident not only based on the mix of what's coming out of the backlog, but our ability to execute. Okay, and then the 522 million of new awards that you had in the quarter, maybe you can just talk about where do you see the biggest opportunities going forward?
Lou Maltezzos (Co-President)
Certainly a lot of it. And just on the federal side we have, there's an uptick in activity for infrastructure modernization with gsa, with va, even with the Department of War. So we're seeing new activity that modifications in the federal government. We also again, the power infrastructure side of this, providing new projects for electrical distribution for other generations type projects as well.
Nicole Bulgarino (Co-President)
I think in the rest, this is Lou and the rest of the projects business, we're also seeing a lot of increased demand. I mentioned in the comments that electricity prices are increasing pretty dramatically for some of our customers and that's creating a real motivation for them to get to the table and look at projects that might have been borderline in the past. Super helpful. Thank you so much. Congrats again on the jv.
Manish Somaya
Thank you.
OPERATOR
As a reminder, if you'd like to ask a question, press star one on your telephone to ask a question or rejoin the queue. Next question comes from the line of Ryan Pfingst from B. Riley Securities. Your line is live.
Ryan Pfingst
Hey guys, thanks for taking my questions. Hey there Michael. Would be great to hear your view on the recently finalized RVO and any expectations you might have for D3 pricing.
Mike Bakas
Ryan Pfingst
Appreciate that. And then turning to the data center opportunity, are there any updates or milestones that we should look for around the Cyrus 1 project as that one moves forward?
Nicole Bulgarino (Co-President)
I mean I think we're continuing to develop that and work with the timing of when the data center can be built and constructed because that needs to match up with the energy build as well. So we're continuing to refine those dates and when they can come online together. But in the meantime we're continuing to work with Cyrus on other opportunities as well.
Ryan Pfingst
Thanks Nicole. I'll turn it back.
OPERATOR
Your final question comes from the line of Noah K. From Oppenheimer. Your line is live.
Noah K
Josh Prue
No, this is Josh. I'll start with the valuation. If you just look at what we have to back out for non controlling interest at 30%. So 22.5 million is midpoint divided by 0.3. It's more of like a 75 million type of number at the midpoint for this year. Mike, in terms of growth and pipeline.
Mike Bakas
Yeah, I mean you're pretty spot on. It typically represents. We have typically visibility on three years out on our pipeline, which is what we have now with the 11 projects in development and we continue to add to that pipeline. So right now we have good visibility through 2029 and we're working on some new awards right now that we would expect to build in that 2030 timeframe and beyond.
Noah K
Okay, thanks. And then I guess the follow up is as the platform kind of continues to grow in size, just how should we think about the ability to further recycle capital or monetize? Is this going to stay a 7030 split? Is there any kind of option to adjust ownership percentages going forward? Just curious about the mechanics.
Josh Prue
Noah K
So you marry up the pipeline visibility with now kind of the funding visibility. Just great to hear. Congratulations to all.
Josh Prue
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