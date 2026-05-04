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May 4, 2026 5:37 PM 25 min read

Adeia Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Monday, Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/499188663

Summary

Adeia reported strong financial performance for Q1 2026 with revenue of $105 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 60%, driven by new license agreements with AMD and Microsoft.

The company made significant strides in its semiconductor business, highlighted by a multi-year agreement with AMD for access to its semiconductor portfolio, including hybrid bonding technology.

Strategic initiatives include five tuck-in acquisitions aimed at enhancing its portfolio, and the company repurchased shares and paid dividends as part of its balanced capital allocation strategy.

Future guidance reaffirms revenue expectations of $395 to $435 million for 2026, with a focus on expanding recurring non-pay TV revenue streams and moderating portfolio growth.

CEO Paul Davis announced his intention to step down later in the year, with a search for a successor underway, highlighting a steady leadership transition amidst strong operational momentum.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day everyone. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Adeia's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. During today's presentation, all parties will be in a listen only mode. Following the presentation, the call will be open for questions. I would now like to turn the call over to call over to Chris Chaney, Vice President in Investor Relations for Adeia. Chris, please go ahead.

Chris Chaney (Vice President in Investor Relations)

Paul Davis (President and CEO)

Keith Jones (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Kevin Cassidy (Equity Analyst at Rosenblatt Securities)

So hey Kevin, in terms of the

Paul Davis (President and CEO)

Okay, thanks. And maybe just on the top, top 10 customers. Yeah, just to be clear, they won't be a 10% customer going forward. And hey Kevin, thanks for the kind remarks and thank you for that. Appreciate it.

Kevin Cassidy (Equity Analyst at Rosenblatt Securities)

Sure. Yeah. The other question I had was around the tuck in technology acquisitions. Were there any scientists or employees that are included with that or were they only patents?

Keith Jones (Chief Financial Officer)

Kevin Cassidy (Equity Analyst at Rosenblatt Securities)

Okay, great. I'll get back in the queue.

Keith Jones (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks, Kim.

OPERATOR

Hamid Carson (Equity Analyst at BWS Financial)

Paul Davis (President and CEO)

Hamid Carson (Equity Analyst at BWS Financial)

Okay, thank you.

Paul Davis (President and CEO)

Thanks, Hamid.

Matthew Galenko (Equity Analyst at Maxim Group)

Keith Jones (Chief Financial Officer)

Matthew Galenko (Equity Analyst at Maxim Group)

Thank you. And my follow up would be on capital structure given, you know, the continued reduction in debt balance. And I think you mentioned an upgrade to your credit rating. Does that change anything as, as far as your, you know, plans or thoughts on cash levels you want to keep on hand or kind of your leverage ratios or anything, you know, does anything change?

Matt

Hey, Matt, how you doing? Thanks for the question.

Keith Jones (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

I'll now turn the call back over to Paul Davis for closing remarks.

Paul Davis (President and CEO)

Thank you, operator. Once again, I would like to thank our employees for their hard work and dedication and also to our shareholders, partners and customers for their ongoing support. And thanks to everyone for being with us today.

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