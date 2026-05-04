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May 4, 2026 5:35 PM 47 min read

Transcript: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Monday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

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Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/399748539

Summary

Biomarin Pharmaceutical completed the acquisition of Amicus, adding two innovative therapies, Galafold and Pomebility, to its portfolio, accelerating revenue growth projections to 20% for 2026.

The company reported total revenues of $766 million for Q1 2026, with enzyme therapies showing a 6% year-over-year growth led by Vimizim, Naglazyme, and Brineura.

Biomarin raised its full-year 2026 guidance, with total revenue projected between $3.825 billion to $3.925 billion, driven by the inclusion of Amicus products and expected strong second-half performance.

Operational highlights include the successful launch of Palanziq for adolescents in the US, strong patient demand for Voxogo, and the initiation of integration plans for Amicus products.

Management expressed confidence in achieving higher diagnosis rates for Fabry and Pompe diseases, and anticipates pivotal results for Voxogo in hypochondroplasia and BMN401 for ENPP1 deficiency later in Q2.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Tracy McCarty (Head of Investor Relations)

Alexander Hardy (Chief Executive Officer)

Brian Mueller (Chief Financial Officer)

Kristin Hubbard (Chief Commercial Officer)

Greg Freiberg (Chief Research and Development Officer)

OPERATOR

your questions Operator thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you have dialed in and would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad to raise your hand and join the queue. If you would like to withdraw your question, simply press star one again, we'll go first. Shawn Layman Morgan Stanley

Mike

hi, this is Mike on for Sean. Thank you for taking our questions. I guess wanted to touch on two things. First, looking at the recent data at the Pediatric Endocrine Society, can you help to contextualize the benefits you saw in bone mineral content and hypochondriplasia and how does that maybe inform or influence your expectations heading into the top line?

Greg Freiberg (Chief Research and Development Officer)

Mike

Thank you so much. That's really helpful. And then just maybe circling back onto the intro comments regarding the integration of Amicus alluded maybe there's like a roadmap for future growth acceleration. We were just wondering if you could help to comment. I mean specifically for PAM Bility and Opfolda, what levers do you see for driving increased switch rates in that market? Thank you.

Kristin Hubbard (Chief Commercial Officer)

Tommy

We'll move to our next question from Salvine Richter at Goldman Sachs. Thanks for taking your question. This is Tommy on for Salvine. Just a quick one on doxogo, wondering if you've seen any early signals of different behavior from competitor entry, whether it be switching or in new patient ads. Thank you.

Kristin Hubbard (Chief Commercial Officer)

OPERATOR

We'll go next to Paul Matisse at Stifel.

Brian Mueller (Chief Financial Officer)

Jasmine

Kristin Hubbard (Chief Commercial Officer)

Greg Freiberg (Chief Research and Development Officer)

Kristin Hubbard (Chief Commercial Officer)

OPERATOR

We'll move to our next question from Corey Kazimov at Evercore.

Brian Mueller (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

We'll go next to Jessica Fye at J.P. morgan.

Jose

Hi, this is Jose on Free Jess, thanks for taking our questions. How should we think about the adoption of boxogo in hypochondriplasia relative to achondroplasia? What do you see as the similarities in different differences between these markets? And second, can you help us bridge the disconnect between the 20% year over year patient growth in 1Q versus a 3% revenue growth? Is it entirely explained by larger orders

Kristin Hubbard (Chief Commercial Officer)

Greg Freiberg (Chief Research and Development Officer)

Brian Mueller (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

We'll move next to Phil Niddao at TD Cowan.

Alexander Hardy (Chief Executive Officer)

Greg Freiberg (Chief Research and Development Officer)

OPERATOR

We'll go next to Chris Raymond at Raymond James.

Greg Freiberg (Chief Research and Development Officer)

Alexander Hardy (Chief Executive Officer)

Greg Freiberg (Chief Research and Development Officer)

Yeah, placebo controlled studies when there are active, safe and effective therapies are no longer really, you know, possible to run. It's not the right thing to do either.

OPERATOR

We'll take our next question from Mohit Bansal at Wells Fargo.

Greg Freiberg (Chief Research and Development Officer)

OPERATOR

We'll move to our next question from Joe Schwartz at Larynx Partners.

Joe Schwartz

Brian Mueller (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

we'll move next to Jason Gerbery at Bank of America.

Kristin Hubbard (Chief Commercial Officer)

OPERATOR

And that concludes the Q and A session. I will now turn the conference back over to BioMarin CEO Alexander Hardy for closing remarks.

Alexander Hardy (Chief Executive Officer)

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